BC Republicans Denounce Controversial Speaker’s Remarks

Nikita Osadchiy and Riley Del SestoOctober 24, 2025
(Molly Bruns / Heights Archives)

The Boston College Republicans denounced Nick Solheim’s remarks, emphasizing that the group does not endorse his rhetoric and that it is actively cooperating with the Office of Student Involvement (OSI) to resolve an investigation into the unapproved event.

“Mr. Solheim’s views and rhetoric were unprecedented and unrepresentative of the views of our club members, and we do not endorse any of these views,” the executive board of the BC Republicans wrote in a statement to The Heights. “We uphold the notion of civil discourse and believe that there is always a time for respectful discussion, even with those who do not agree with us.” 

The executive board of the BC Republicans acknowledged that the event had not been properly registered with the University, describing it as a mistake rather than an intentional decision. 

This lapse in understanding was a procedural oversight and result of a sincere miscommunication while organizing our event,” the group wrote. “We are currently working with the Office of Student Involvement and the Office of the Dean of Students to resolve this matter.”

The BC Republicans hosted Democratic Congressman Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) at a private event Thursday night. 

After the event, Auchincloss—a Marine veteran—cautioned against blurring the line between politics and warfare in response to Solheim’s comments urging conservative students to be prepared for a civil war.

“I’ve been to war, I’ve been to politics,” Auchincloss told The Heights. “People who conflate the two are generally bad at both.”

Auchincloss emphasized the necessity of in-person conversations amid online tension.

“There’s too much online outrage and not enough real-life conversation,” Auchincloss said. 

In an Instagram post, the BC Republicans expressed appreciation for the chance to speak with Auchincloss and explore an overlap in viewpoints between Democrats and Republicans. 

“We had an engaging conversation with the Congressman about key issues relevant to college students,” the BC Republicans wrote. “We appreciated the Congressman’s perspectives on these issues and enjoyed finding common ground.”

In an email to the student body, OSI confirmed that it was not informed of Solheim’s invitation to campus prior to the event. It also reiterated the importance of adhering to BC’s speaker policy, which encourages dialogue that promotes service to others and thoughtful conversations. 

“The University enforces this policy as a result of its commitment to fostering respectful dialogue and ensuring that all student events align with our institutional values, policies, and community standards,” OSI wrote in the email. 

