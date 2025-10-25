Preview: BC Travels to Merrimack Following Two Straight Losses

Coming off of back-to-back away losses to No. 4 Cornell last weekend, Boston College women’s hockey will seek to bounce back as it travels to North Andover, Mass., this weekend to take on Merrimack (2-4-1).

BC (3-4, 2-0 Hockey East) will be seeking to remain on top of the Hockey East in Saturday’s conference matchup.

Despite their losing record, the Eagles have played competitive hockey this season, with their only four losses coming against top-five teams in No. 3 Minnesota and No. 5 Cornell.

BC struggled mightily in its recent games against Cornell. The Eagles were shut out 3-0 in their first game against Cornell, and in the second matchup, they only managed to score halfway through the third period, already down four goals.

The Eagles will be looking to bounce back, putting themselves back on track and remaining undefeated in the Hockey East at Merrimack.

Who is BC Playing?

Merrimack College

When is BC Playing?

Saturday, Oct. 25, at 1:00 pm

Where is BC Playing?

Lawler Arena, North Andover, Mass.

How to Watch:

ESPN+

What to Expect from Merrimack:

Over the course of this season, the Warriors’ offense has struggled to keep up with opposing defenses, managing just 138 while their opponents have put up 264.

In its most recent game against Brown, Merrimack managed just 10 shots to Brown’s 43. Goaltender Adreanna Doucette managed to have a solid game, however, allowing only one of those shots to enter the net.

Doucette has managed to put up impressive save percentages in all of Merrimack’s games this season, which could mean a slow offensive game won by whatever defense can dominate.

Outlook:

BC fans should expect an impressive bounce-back offensive effort this Saturday, as freshman Ava Thomas and senior Kate Ham should be able to create plenty of goal-scoring opportunities against Merrimack.

The key for the Eagles will be generating enough offensive heat that they can overwhelm Merrimack’s competitive goaltending and put the puck into the net. If they can do that, the Warriors’ mediocre offensive attack should not be able to keep up, resulting in another Hockey East win for the Eagles.