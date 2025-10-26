The Exit Interview: Newton Mayor Fuller Reflects on Eight Years in Office

In 2017, mayoral hopeful and Ward 7 Councilor-At-Large Ruthanne Fuller wrote an op-ed in the now-defunct Newton Tab, forecasting the challenges before the city she hoped to lead.

Predicting a shrinking housing stock, worsening climate crisis, and crumbling sidewalks and schools, Fuller drew a portrait of the mayor she sought to be.

“Meeting these challenges requires a strategic leader, who knows what we must do, so we can plan for what we want to do, someone who can empower us to think big within our means, a person with a vision and the experience to deliver,” she wrote in August 2017.

While Fuller confronted these issues once elected that November, the next eight years would bring challenges she couldn’t have expected.

“I was the mayor during the pandemic,” Fuller said. “I was the mayor during the George Floyd racial reckoning. I’ve been the mayor during the teachers’ strike. I’ve been mayor when the Israel-Hamas war found its way, in both literal violence and violent rhetoric, here to Newton. And I’ve been the mayor when people really would have preferred that there was a lot more money to invest in a lot of additional ways.”

As voters gear up to elect a new mayor, Fuller reflected on the principles that guided her tumultuous tenure—the same leadership principles she had put to paper in the op-ed years before.

“I think my values have remained the same,” said Fuller. “What I’ve tried to do in these challenges is to listen carefully, be empathetic, stay curious, serve as everyone’s mayor, and be guided by what I think is best for the community as a whole.”

One byproduct of these conflicts was an erosion of confidence in the very authorities meant to solve them, including the mayoralty.

“The erosion of confidence in what used to be the major institutions that surrounded us, from universities, to the church and religious organizations, to government, to educational leaders, to scientists and doctors and more—it’s all exploded,” said Fuller.

Fuller began her career in Newton public service in 2010, serving as Ward 7 City Councilor-at-Large until 2018. That experience, and her two decades as a strategic planner for nonprofit organizations and businesses, helped her navigate a tenure characterized by change.

Particularly, shifting values at a national level have filtered down and impacted all parts of Newton, Fuller explained.

“Certainly the change in perspectives at the national level, in the United States, between the two major parties, as they’ve gone back and forth in terms of who’s been in office with really quite different value systems,” said Fuller. “All of that has impacted everybody who lives, works, and visits the City of Newton.”

This changing political atmosphere, Fuller believes, has been especially evident in people’s emotional and mental states.

“The combination of anxiety, mental illness, health struggles, loneliness, and anger—they’ve all just increased dramatically, and certainly in the eight years that I’ve been there,” said Fuller. “I think I saw some of it in my early years, but it’s just really accelerated.”

Despite national changes—and challenging impacts on the city—Fuller remains confident that Newton is one of the greatest places in the world.

“Newton continues to be one of the best places, literally in the world, I think, to live, to raise a family, to retire in—we continue to be one of the greatest places in the world,” said Fuller. “So that’s still stable, even with all the challenges surrounding us.”

Fuller’s own election as Newton’s first female mayor marked a turning point in the city’s history.

While she said her gender doesn’t define her mayoralty, Fuller encouraged her fellow women to push for a place in the world, just as she has.

“I have rarely felt that I’ve been judged largely or solely on the fact that I’m female, but I would still say I feel quite strongly that women should pay it forward and support each other,” Fuller said. “Be a mentor and find a mentor and have the wherewithal, the confidence to … just find your passion and go for it, even if it’s a male-dominated field.”

Fuller believes that Newton’s values are built by its people, who care deeply for their city and neighbors.

“I continue to believe that Newtonians certainly look at their own personal circumstances and also care deeply about the community at large, that they will continue to care passionately about our children, our elders, and the vulnerable among us,” said Fuller.

Newton, like any other city, has people with a wide range of views, but Fuller believes that the people of Newton are especially tasked with remaining respectful and open to discourse.

“We are not monolithic,” Fuller said. “Our ability is to continue to see each other as neighbors and know each other and be able to hear each other and not fall into the social media trap of angry dogma or dogmatic communications.”

Fuller said political polarization and extreme language are problematic, specifically once the mentality becomes “them versus us,” something she hopes Newton avoids.

“It’s up to all of us to continue to be respectful, show compassion and talk about facts versus opinions, and provide hope and look for ways forward that involve compromise and cooperation,” said Fuller.

Fuller’s insistence on communication and respect is a byproduct of her familiarity with discourse and criticism, having been the mayor during a slew of difficult situations—from global political issues that found local manifestations to competing school budgeting proposals.

Decision-making can be difficult, Fuller said, particularly when there is disagreement. Fuller maintained, however, that she is unconcerned with popularity.

“Hear the loud and/or angry voices, but do what ultimately, I think, is right for the city, for the community and for the residents—not necessarily what is, in the moment, the most popular thing to do,” said Fuller.

These choices led to a string of political wins that Fuller said will continue to serve Newton after she leaves office.

“We preserved Webster Woods,” Fuller said. “We built Newton’s first center for older adults, designed just for older adults. We’ve added more diverse and more affordable housing. We’ve updated our zoning. We’ve led in sustainability. We found our way through the pandemic with, I think, good hearts and good advice. We’ve maintained a triple-A bond rating.”

Fuller also invested in the construction of new schools, created programs for families struggling financially, and paved roads and bike lanes. These projects, and more, helped to preserve Newton’s identity, she said.

With her tenure almost behind her and the municipal election on Nov. 4, Fuller is insistent that every candidate, whether for school committee, city council, or the mayoralty, needs to be forward-thinking and prepared to meet the challenges of the current era.

“I would look for people who understand the need for continuous improvement and ongoing change in Newton,” said Fuller. “People who are not looking back and trying to keep the status quo, but are looking forward.”

Fuller believes that elected officials must be communicative, but they must also be willing to make a decision when the moment requires it.

“Ask a lot of questions of these people, hear their ideas, incorporate their feedback, but also listen, learn, collaborate, then act,” said Fuller. “You do have to make decisions and move forward—action is required in this complicated world.”

Despite leaving City Hall behind, Fuller is excited about the possibility of taking up a new mantle in the community.

“I know I will stay involved in the life of our country and our commonwealth in our city,” said Fuller. “I’m passionate about the people who live here and look forward to contributing in just another role.”

Regardless of what is next for Fuller, she has loved her time in office and will always look back on her tenure fondly.

“It’s got to be the best job in the world,” said Fuller. “There’s lots of challenges, but to be able, in your community where you live, to work with other people, to try to do good. It’s amazing, just fabulous.”