bOp!’s “Live at the Cabaret Room” Delivers Yet Again

Boston College’s premier Jazz ensemble bOp! gave an electric performance at their “Live at the Cabaret Room” showcase in Vanderslice Hall, a performance that brought together a constellation of classics—everything from the Big Band era to the soulful sounds of ’70s rock.

The evening featured a vibrant mix of student talent, including impressive vocalists and instrumentalists who kept the audience constantly engaged. The audience’s contentment was indicated by the multiple rounds of eager applause throughout the show.

The group’s annual fall performance featured 15 songs, alternating between vocal charts and instrumental pieces.

The show kicked off with a nod to the Duke Ellington Orchestra with a fantastic performance of “Take the ‘A’ Train.” It contrasted with the following vocal performance of Glenn Miller’s “Tuxedo Junction,” which featured an outstanding trumpet performance and showcased bOp’s sophistication.

Next was another cover performance, this time of Glenn Miller Orchestra’s “In the Mood.” Continuing the high energy was an instrumental version of Frank Sinatra’s “Yes Indeed!”, which maintained the standard of instrumental excellence.

Vocal performances stole the show in classic selections. Kathleen Shepard, MCAS ’28, delivered a powerful rendition of Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” which garnered warm applause from the audience. The song has been covered many times, and bOp!’s cover felt closest to Lauryn Hill’s popular rendition.

The band’s take on Bobby Darin’s “Mack the Knife” was a memorable performance—the commanding stage presence and smooth vocals were perfectly suited to the song. A vocal performance of Thin Lizzy’s “Boys Are Back In Town” followed.

While the instrumentalists and vocalists individually shined, bOp!’s dueted rendition of Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong’s “Dream a Little Dream of Me” was a unique treat.

The evening wasn’t just about jazz, though.

The ensemble also successfully embraced the soul-rock catalog with a fantastic cover of Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move.” The song was belted out by Emma Ramirez, MCAS ’28, who displayed impressive vocal power. Her delivery of the classic song was a testament to the enduring appeal of ’70s rock and demonstrated the band’s ability to move beyond traditional jazz arrangements—bOp! bridged the gap between different generations of musical excellence.

The event’s pith lay in the numerous instrumental solos. The audience showed particular enthusiasm for the soloists on saxophone, piano, trumpet, and guitar, each of whom was given time to command the stage. These moments of musical brilliance were proof of the students’ dedication and musical maturity.

The young talent driving the band’s rhythm and harmony was exceptional. Jacob Nguyen, MCAS ’28, was a standout on the piano, anchoring the ensemble with complex and fluid rhythms throughout the concert.

Ella Weinstein, MCAS ’28, impressed the audience with lines on the Alto Saxophone, Charlie Stautberg, MCAS ’28, provided a steady groove and melodic center on the guitar, Andrew Chesterton, MCAS ’26, was a standout on the drums, and Avery Suza, MCAS ’26, shone on the trumpet in several key solo features. The impressive array of student performers and the success of the fall showcase were a reflection of bOp!’s continued commitment to high-level, classical jazz.