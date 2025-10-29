Support The Heights:
Stefanoudakis: The Anatomy of the Rivalry

Maria Stefanoudakis, Sports EditorOctober 29, 2025
Notre Dame has averaged 45 points in its last four wins over BC. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)

If you were to split a rivalry open and take a look inside, the heart of it would be competition. 

The legs might be frequent meetings, and the arms might be mutual hatred, but the heart is what pumps blood into those places. Without competition, they can’t move. They mean virtually nothing. 

Boston College and Notre Dame are rivals by many standards. They meet frequently, and there’s a definite animosity between their fanbases. But by the most important standard—competitiveness—the schools aren’t rivals. They really aren’t anything close, and that is especially true in football. 

Notre Dame’s ranked football team will visit Chestnut Hill on Nov. 1 for the first time since 2020, when the Irish marched in and beat the Eagles 45–31. But the Holy War—an event that used to ignite tangible excitement and legitimate hatred—doesn’t do so anymore. 

The Irish lead in all-time wins 17–9, a tally that’s not so lopsided that a competitive rivalry is unimaginable. But the Eagles have not beaten the Irish since 2008. And although there have been a few competitive games since, such a long stretch without a BC win has dragged what was once an exciting rivalry through the mud.  

The shutout in 2008 was the last win of BC’s six-game, eight-year streak. 

While it might not have been a sentiment shared by all fans, some media members seemed to think that the rivalry was getting boring—that perhaps it was time to move on. 

“Who needs Notre Dame?” Steve Buckley wrote in the Boston Herald on Nov. 9, 2008. “Notre Dame football is a lot like your 401k: It ain’t what it used to be.” 

Buckley ended his column with the following:  

“Besides, this was BC’s sixth straight victory over Notre Dame. What rivalry?” 

If eight years without a Notre Dame win was enough to get BC fans to doubt the rivalry’s existence, imagine what 17 years might do to fans of the Irish. 

With BC heading into this year’s game winless in ACC play—and against FBS opponents in general—there is really no question about who will come out victorious. Here’s a hint: It won’t be BC. 

Sure, miracles do happen—but you can’t count on them. And if you do, you’re going to be pretty disappointed when your team loses seven out of every eight games (BC is now 1–7 following last weekend’s loss to Louisville). 

True competition produces uncertain tension, and fans spend the entire game anticipating the relief that will come when that tension is resolved. 

When competition dies, so does uncertainty. When uncertainty dies, so does interest. And without interest, it’s not a rivalry. It’s not a war. It’s just a game. 

