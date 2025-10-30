Are the Arts Alive at BC? Alumni Reflect On Whether the University Is Doing Enough

(Photo Courtesy of Will Donnellon)

That explains why for lots of BC’s creative alumni, the arts were not on their mind going into their freshman year—if the arts were their priority, they likely wouldn’t have come to the University.

Cameron Esposito, BC ’04, now a notable actress and comedian, made her choice to attend BC without any creative aspirations inhibiting her decision. Even during her freshman year, her passion was yet to be realized—she was a rugby player, not an entertainer.

“I was a big jock,” Esposito recalls. “And at BC that’s totally part of the norm.”

In fact, Esposito had never done any type of live performance until she joined Fleabag during her sophomore year—the same group Poehler graduated from a decade prior. But being a part of an on-campus comedy group, especially one with connections to both the Boston improv scene and Saturday Night Live, was something Esposito immediately had pride in.

“It was selective,” said Esposito. “At the time, it was super cool. Step, or a cappella groups, or any of those things—people really went to those shows. It was a cool art scene to be involved with.”

Like Esposito, recent graduate Will Donnellon, BC ’22, had no dreams of working in the entertainment space. He enrolled at BC as a political science student, with dreams of a Capitol Hill office.

“I had no ambitions in anything creative,” said Donnellon. “I’d worked on campaigns my whole life.”

Nevertheless, the first club he joined was The New England Classic, a satirical newspaper.

“I immediately made friends and got validation on stuff I thought was funny,” said Donnellon. “Because of that, I started making TikToks.”

Donnellon’s involvement with The New England Classic, as well as his moderate success posting videos online, inspired him to try out for Hello…Shovelhead!, BC’s premier sketch comedy group. He regards that as one of the best decisions he made.

Donnellon emphasized that immersing himself in the arts scene proved to be a revelation in terms of his college experience—it gave him access to a completely different side of BC.

“You think you know everyone in your grade, and then you realize, ‘Oh, these are just the same 200 people that go to the same bars every weekend,’” said Donnellon.

In addition to introducing him to a different demographic of BC students, his involvement in Shovelhead provided him with an understanding of sketch comedy that he now uses in his career.

“I owe my relative success to the fact that BC offered these kinds of things,” said Donnellon.

Now, Donnellon is a member of the online sketch comedy and entertainment collective Almost Friday Media, and also co-hosts the podcast Will & Rusty’s Playdate. Both ventures have been extremely successful, garnering millions of followers across accounts and platforms.

Still, Donnelon distinguished between BC as an institution and BC as a community.

“That being said, The New England Classic is not a sanctioned club by BC,” said Donnellon. “They tried to shut us down. When I say BC, I mean the students, more than anything … the institution, that’s not necessarily something I want to vouch for.”

Somehow, Esposito and Donnellon both left college as young, ambitious creatives. The transition from rugby to improv, or politics to TikTok, shouldn’t happen if BC only fosters an environment for financiers, lawyers, and other white-collar workers.

While it may not be doing much for the arts scene, BC is still a place for students to realize their passions—just maybe not in the most traditional way.