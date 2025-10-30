Preview: BC and No. 12 Notre Dame Set for 27th Edition of Holy War

It’s been three years since Boston College football last played the Fighting Irish in a Holy War matchup. And it’s safe to say a lot has changed for both squads.

The Eagles feature a new, seasoned head coach, and No. 12 Notre Dame has a national championship appearance under its belt. And yet, one could argue nothing has really changed at all.

BC still has not won more than seven games since 2009, and it is far from breaking that streak after dropping seven straight games.

After a 7–6 season, this year’s trajectory looks vastly different from what was expected. What was once a season full of possibly overambitious expectations has been diminished to just one singular win against an FCS opponent eight weeks ago.

Nothing seems to be clicking.

But the Holy War is different. While the spread may have been far more promising two months prior, this matchup is still a clash of two Catholic foes—a sure battle in itself.

In fact, the last time the Fighting Irish touched down in Chestnut Hill was in 2020, when the only sounds were from whistles and subsequent tackles amid the empty stands.

This time will look a lot different—for better or worse. Having Notre Dame on the calendar is not ideal for an Eagles squad that has gone 0–5 in conference play.

Here are some things you need to know heading into the Holy War:

Series History:

This will be the 27th meeting between the Catholic programs, with Notre Dame holding a 17–9 advantage in the series. The Eagles have not defeated Notre Dame in 17 years, going 1–9 in their last 10 matchups.

And it just may take a religious miracle for BC to come out on top this time around.

What to Expect:

Offense:

Sitting last in the conference, BC’s 2025 campaign has not established itself as the bowl-game contender it was expected to be. In fact, it’s been the Eagles’ worst start to the season since 1989.

Alabama transfer quarterback Dylan Lonergan offered signs of life for BC’s offense in its early September matchup against Michigan State, where he threw for 390 yards and four touchdowns. But it was not enough to come home from East Lansing, Mich., victorious.

Since then, Lonergan has more sacks on the season than his nine touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore has failed to reach 200 passing yards in his last three games, compared to an average of 330 yards in the first three.

And conference play hasn’t gotten any easier for the Eagles. With ACC opponents outscoring BC 185–85, the odds aren’t looking too good for O’Brien’s squad. Putting up only 64 points across four games, BC has barely been able to make a dent in the scoreboard.

Matters didn’t get any better when Grayson James started at the helm against the Huskies, where the Eagles still managed to underwhelm despite setting a season-high 191 rushing yards.

Nor did matters improve when James threw two picks against then-No. 19 Louisville last weekend in BC’s seventh straight loss. While it was surely an improvement for an Eagles offense that managed to only be down 21–14 in the third frame, it was not enough to propel BC past the Cardinals.

Nothing appears to be changing soon, and the situation only becomes more dire when taking on a powerhouse program like Notre Dame.

Defense:

It doesn’t help when a team’s defense is abysmal, too. To BC fans’ dismay, that is what the 2025 season has shaped up to be.

BC has allowed the most points in the ACC. Allowing 34 touchdowns and 12 field goals, the Eagles have given up 275 points so far—25 more points than 16th-ranked Syracuse and almost triple first-ranked No. 9 Miami.

The defense’s ability to shut down the run game has been an especially pressing problem for BC. Giving up an average of 4.66 yards per rush, the Eagles have surrendered 1106 yards to ACC opponents, an average of 221.1 yards per game.

That, paired with the defense’s inability to come up with big game-winning plays, is a tough pill to swallow.

After finishing the 2024 season with 17 interceptions, the Eagles are far from that mark this time around. In fact, they have just two through eight games.

Notre Dame:

Offense:

Entering the Holy War with a 5–2 record, the Fighting Irish have gained steam after narrowly dropping their first two games against then-No. 10 Miami and then-No. 16 Texas A&M.

All the pendulums are swinging in favor of Notre Dame, which ranks 21st in the FBS for total offense and posts roughly 7.05 yards per play through Week 8. That, combined with Notre Dame’s average of 462 yards per game, is a combination for disaster for a BC defense that couldn’t even contain UConn at home.

After graduating Riley Leonard, the Fighting Irish have turned to redshirt freshman CJ Carr. While he wasn’t QB1 in Notre Dame’s national championship appearance, he is a part of the legacy that head coach Marcus Freeman is creating in South Bend.

And now, he is the point person for the Notre Dame offense with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season.

While he may have been at the helm for the Fighting Irish’s last five wins, he hasn’t always been safeguarded by his offensive line, which has allowed 10 sacks. That could be to the Eagles’ advantage.

Two other names that may come up on Nov. 1 are running back Jeremiyah Love and wide receiver Jordan Faison, who serve as Carr’s go-tos. Boasting 758 rushing yards and 436 receiving yards, respectively, both Love and Faison are likely to shake things up in the Holy War.

Defense:

The most dangerous part of Notre Dame football’s game may, in fact, be its defense. While the box score may not completely show it, the Fighting Irish’s defense is heating up after Texas A&M put up 488 yards of offense.

One difference maker in the equation has been the Fighting Irish’s Adon Shuler. With his 40 tackles on the season, Shuler has come up in big moments. Most recently against Southern California, Shuler delivered a career-high 11 tackles and forced a late fumble in the fourth quarter, which led to a decisive victory over the Trojans.

Leonard Moore, Luke Talich, and Christian Gray combined have quadruple the interceptions on the season as the entirety of the BC roster. Notching 17 sacks and 13 interceptions on the season, the Notre Dame defense is not likely to go down without a fight.

Outlook:

Saturday may look ugly for the Eagles. In fact, BC fans expect it.

Lacking a sense of stability, BC has been unable to find its footing the entirety of the season.

Until the Eagles find their identity in every aspect of their game, the Fighting Irish are likely to cruise right past them—possibly leaving them scoreless 44–0 just as they did three years ago.