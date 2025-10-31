No. 11 BC Falls 4–1 to Northeastern, Remains Winless on Home Ice

Home is where you’re most comfortable. Home is where you play your hardest. Home is where the winning is done.

It took Boston College men’s hockey eight games in the 2024–25 season to lose its first home game, and it finished with a 14–3 record at Conte Forum.

Now, BC (2–3–1, 0–1–0 Hockey East) has already matched last year’s home losses after a 3–1 loss to Northeastern (4–1–0, 1–0–0) on Thursday night, pushing themselves below .500 after opening night for the first time since Nov. 2022.

“Northeastern played a smart, solid hockey game tonight,” BC head coach Greg Brown said. “I think we had energy and made some plays, but we were also lacking in finishing on the offensive end, but also lacking in detail on the defensive end.”

All was safe and steady throughout the duration of the first period, as both teams were locked in a 0–0 tie for 16 minutes of play.

The Eagles created quality chances as a result of clean passes and slick breakouts. Will Moore had himself a breakaway off a beautiful pass from Oskar Jellvik, but had his shot stuffed by goaltender Lawton Zacher.

Dean Letourneau and Ryan Conmy had one-timers perfectly set up for themselves, but shots directly into Zacher’s chest denied the go-ahead goal.

This was just the calm before the storm, though, as the final four minutes of period one was a barrage of events that would establish the trajectory of the game.

James Fisher punched home the first goal of the night at 16:20 after rocketing a redirected puck straight into the top-left corner and into the back of the net before Jan Korec could even drop to his knees.

Just 33 seconds later, Vinny Borgesi silenced an already-quiet Conte Forum by picking up a drop pass and rifling a goal top right to double the Huskies’ lead with 2:57 remaining.

The hockey gods gave BC some sympathy, though, after two snipes that were nearly impossible for Korec to even render.

A penalty on Borgesi 51 seconds after his goal put the Eagles on the power play for the 26th time this season, where Oskar Jellvik put a shot in front of the net from his knees for Teddy Stiga to tip it into Zacher’s lap. The puck then trickled through the goaltender’s legs and finally put BC on the board at 18:18.

One more Northeastern penalty with 0.8 seconds remaining had the final few minutes of the first period packed with three goals, two penalties, and BC leading shots at 16–10.

It was another slow start to the second period. The Eagles continued to keep firing on all cylinders, ending the second frame leading shots 31–15.

They saw their best chance at tying the game slip away after the final seconds of Matthew Perkins’ hooking penalty tick off the clock. Controlling the puck at the top of the zone, the power-play unit hemmed Zacher shot after shot and created havoc in his crease, but the junior netminder never cracked.

Zacher ended Thursday night with 40 saves, an eerie flashback to Cameron Whitehead’s 30-save performance in last year’s Hockey East quarterfinals.

“We had glimpses, had a few rebound flurries, but not quite enough to get by them,” Brown said. “That’s nothing new in hockey. When you get up to this level and above, if you only see it, they’re gonna save a lot, make a lot of saves.”

Korec wanted in on the fun, as well, delivering a sprawling, crease-crossing save to deny Northeastern from a commanding two-goal lead in the dwindling minutes of the second period.

Landan Resendes had BC fans hold their breaths one last time, as his buzzer-beater attempt on a breakaway goal was once again denied by Zacher.

Northeastern took command early in the third period, earning its much-needed, two-goal lead 8:33 into the final frame from Dylan Hryckowian firing back a rebound into the back of the net.

“Few of those goals were absolutely preventable, and you can’t do that against a good team,” Brown said.

Hope began to vanish for a BC crowd that had already begun vanishing itself.

The Eagles continued to pile shots on, finishing with more shots than Northeastern in all three periods of play.

The Huskies capped off game one of their two-game series with their cross-town rival with Dylan Hryckowian’s empty-net goal for a convincing 4–1 win.

“I think if we keep generating 40 shots, we’re gonna have to score sometime soon here,” Brown said.