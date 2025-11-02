West Newton Cinema Honors Newtonian and Actor Jack Lemmon’s 100th Birthday

The historic West Newton Cinema hosted a three-day film screening last weekend in honor of Newton-native and actor Jack Lemmon’s 100th birthday.

His legacy extends across five decades and 60 films, receiving two Academy Awards, seven Golden Globes, and two Primetime Emmys.

Last spring, a similar 10-day film festival honoring Lemmon’s most famous works was held in New York City, with special guests including Lemmon’s children and famous actors who worked alongside him. Lemmon’s daughter, Courtney Lemmon, wanted to honor her father’s 100th birthday in his own hometown and decided to reach out to West Newton Cinema board members to make it happen.

“We were completely delighted at this opportunity, and have really enjoyed learning all sorts of facets about Jack’s life,” said Elizabeth Heilig, president of the West Newton Cinema Foundation.

Lemmon was born in Newton in 1925 and attended Newton Public Schools throughout his childhood. After attending Harvard University and serving in WWII, Lemmon went to New York City to pursue a serious career in acting—something he had been set on since the age of eight.

When Lemmon first arrived in the city, he scraped out a living by playing piano at music halls by night and picking up roles by day. He climbed up the acting ladder from Off-Broadway plays to live TV, and eventually worked his way to Hollywood through pure grit. By the late 1950s, Lemmon was becoming a household name.

He is celebrated for his wide range of talents—he broke onto the scene as a comedic actor, then became well-known for his skill in dramatics.

“Because he did such contrasting roles, I’ve always admired his versatility as a screen actor,” said Jack Agnew, a 90-year-old Newton resident who has lived in the city for more than four decades and been a lifelong fan of Lemmon’s work.

The screenings showcased Lemmon’s most recognized and beloved works. On Friday, the theater showed Days of Wine and Roses, where Lemmon portrayed a struggling alcoholic in the early 1960s.

“This is the movie that really marked a turning point for him, because before this, he was typecast as a comedic actor,” said Heilig. “This was a breakout role for him.”

On Saturday, the cinema screened The Apartment, in which Lemmon acted as a New York City insurance worker attempting to advance his career. The 1960 film won five Academy Awards for its blend of comedy, drama, and well-written characters.

The cinema followed it up with Some Like it Hot. The film is a 1959 comedy where Lemmon stars alongside Marilyn Monroe and Tony Curtis. A discussion panel and cocktail reception followed the screening with lemon-themed food and drinks.

On Sunday, the cinema screened The Odd Couple, which is one of the many Hollywood films showcasing the fan-favorite comedic duo of Jack Lemmon and Walter Matehu.

“I love his movies,” said Heilig. “We all love his movies. This festival gave us a chance to really look at his history here and discover more about this side of his life.”

According to Heilig, Courtney Lemmon recalls that Jack Lemmon fondly looked back on his childhood in Newton and always felt a deep connection to the town. The West Newton Cinema, which has been in operation since 1937 during Lemmon’s childhood when he lived just seven minutes away in Newton Corner, felt like the perfect venue to honor his memory.

Despite these movies being released half a century ago, moviegoers believe they stand the test of time. Lemmon’s performances as “the common man” in so many of his films make him relatable—even today.

“I saw these movies when they first came out in the theaters, and it’s sort of like capturing the past 40, 50 years later,” said Agnew. “But I think he’s an actor that is timeless.”