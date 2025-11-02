Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Weekend Recap: BC Women’s Hockey

Emily Roberge and Mary CapanaryNovember 2, 2025
BC split the weekend series against Vermont. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)

Boston College women’s hockey went into Saturday afternoon’s game in Burlington looking for redemption. 

After suffering a loss at the hands of the Catamounts on Friday night, the Eagles were looking to change the tide. Unfortunately for BC, the opposite happened to start the game, as the Catamounts came out dominating offensively and outshot the Eagles 15–4 in the first period. 

Goaltender Grace Campbell stood strong, though, and didn’t let in a single goal to send the game into the second frame scoreless. That was the theme throughout the game, as both defenses stood strong and the game ultimately ended in a 0–0 tie, after which BC (4–5–1, 3–1–1 Hockey East) beat the Catamounts (4–4–2, 1–0–1) in a shootout 2–1.  

The Eagles started to get into an offensive groove in the second period, increasing their scoring opportunities and shots on goal. But BC was plagued by penalties, putting the Catamounts on the power play six times by the time 12 minutes had elapsed in the second frame. 

The Catamounts were unable to capitalize, going 0-for-6. The Eagles, meanwhile, only got one power-play opportunity all game. 

By the third period both teams were fiercely fighting for a goal to pull ahead of their competition, but both Campbell and Vermont goaltender Ellie Simmons were brick walls and wouldn’t let a puck slip by.

The third period, like the first two, were scoreless and regulation ended in a 0–0 tie. Overtime went by with neither team scoring, and the game headed into a shootout. 

The first round of the shootout continued with neither BC or Vermont scoring, but in the second round Shea Frost put the puck in the net for the first till all game, putting BC up 1–0 in the shootout. 

The third round of the shootout was Vermont’s last chance and Lauren O’Hara scored, tying up the shootout 1–1. 

BC had a chance to win the shootout, and the pressure rested on Olivia Maffeo’s shoulders. Maffeo was up for the challenge and took the second goal of the night for the Eagles, sneaking the puck past Simmons to win the shootout. 

Both BC and Vermont skated away with 0–0 tie on their record, but the shootout secured an extra conference point for the Eagles. 

Campbell recorded her first shutout of the season with 37 saves through regulation and double overtime. 

Friday vs. Vermont 

On Friday afternoon, BC found itself so close, yet so far. 

Falling below .500 on the season, the Eagles fell 4–3 to Vermont on the road, failing to complete a successful comeback against the Catamounts. Despite BC giving up four goals, the game was far from a blowout. The Eagles crept toward Vermont for the majority of the matchup. But in the end, it was far too little too late. 

The Catamounts made the first punch in the game with five minutes to play in the first frame. It all started with Vermont winning a faceoff 20 seconds before to bring the puck onto BC’s side of the ice. 

Following two back-to-back give and go passes between Josie Hemp and Julia Mesplede, the puck found its way to Rose-Marie Brochu, who fired the puck through the legs of Grace Campbell in net as celebrations began. 

Fortunately, for BC, the Catamounts’ 1–0 lead didn’t last too long. Less than three minutes later the score was knotted 1–1 thanks to Ava Thomas, who picked up the sixth goal of her freshman campaign. 

That same intensity continued in the second period, when the Eagles took a jab at Vermont with a Lauren Glaser goal. With Kate Ham and Jaime Griswold tallying the assist, everything seemed to be clicking for BC’s offense. 

Until it wasn’t anymore. 

After surrendering three straight Catamount goals in less than 10 minutes of play, the Eagles seemed lifeless. Vermont’s 37 shots in the matchup nearly doubled BC’s 20. 

The third frame began with a call against BC’s Cailin Flynn, giving the Catamounts their fourth power-play opportunity of the game. And they wasted no time, as their first goal of the final frame came off an upper right-handed corner shot from Josie Hemp. 

Morgann Skoda followed suit a little less than three minutes later with a goal of her own, as Vermont took a 4–2 lead after being down 2–1 earlier in the game. 

It wasn’t completely over for BC, though. 

Thomas nailed a shot toward the Vermont net. But it sailed over the crossbar, giving the Catamounts a sense of relief as the Eagles stayed off the board and the game remained in Vermont’s control. 

Just 10 seconds later, though, Vermont found itself losing its grip on the game. BC’s Maxim Tremblay notched the Eagles’ third goal of the game on the power play with about five minutes remaining, offering a sign of life for BC’s offense. 

But it ultimately wasn’t enough, as goalkeeper Ellie Simmons did not let up and the Catamounts narrowly inched past the Eagles for a conference win. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Hockey
BC played what is likely its last game in the historic Matthews Arena on Friday night. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Northeastern Shuts Out No. 11 BC 3–0, Sweeps Home-and-Away Series
BC men's hockey is below .500 for the first time since Nov. 2022. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 11 BC Falls 4–1 to Northeastern, Remains Winless on Home Ice
BC is seeking its first home win this season. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
Preview: No. 11 BC Seeks First Conference Win Against Unranked Northeastern
Sage Babey scored both of BC’s goals against her former team. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Sage Babey Powers BC Past Merrimack in 2–1 Win
BC sits atop the Hockey East rankings with six points. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Preview: BC Travels to Merrimack Following Two Straight Losses
Andre Gasseau, pictured, scored the Eagles’ first goal of the night. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
No. 9 BC Stomped by No. 7 Denver 7–3, Suffers Fourth Straight Loss to Pioneers
More in Sports
The loss marked its eighth straight against the Fighting Irish, dating back to 2008. (Itzel Morales / Heights Staff)
BC Loses Eighth Straight Holy War Matchup, Falls to No. 12 Notre Dame 25–10
BC last played Notre Dame in 2022, losing 44–0 in South Bend. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Preview: BC and No. 12 Notre Dame Set for 27th Edition of Holy War
BC has not won eight games since Frank Spaziani's first year as head coach. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
FitzGerald: BC Doesn’t Need a New Coach. It Needs a New Culture.
Notre Dame has averaged 45 points in its last four wins over BC. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
Stefanoudakis: The Anatomy of the Rivalry
BC's defense grabbed four interceptions in the 2008 win. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
17 Years of Silence: The Story of BC’s Last Holy War Win
BC has surrendered the second-most points among all Power Four teams. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Notebook: BC Suffers 38–24 Loss Against No. 19 Louisville
More in Women's Hockey
The last time the teams met was in 2015, when BC dominated Cornell with a 12–1 total score over two games. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 5 Cornell Sweeps BC in Weekend Series
Ava Thomas secured six points through two games this weekend. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Closes Weekend Undefeated With 5–1 Win Over Providence
Grace Campbell put up 40 saves in the Eagles’ win. (Kally Murdough / Heights Staff)
BC Secures 4–2 Win in First Conference Matchup of the Season
The matchup marked the Eagles’ first win of the season after back-to-back losses against No. 3 Minnesota. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC's Offense Dominates in 4-1 Victory Over Saint Anselm
BC's weekend score versus No. 3 Minnesota ended at 18-1. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Loses 11–0 to No. 3 Minnesota, Heads Into Weekend 0–2
BC failed to record a shot on goal in the first period, while Minnesota had 21. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to No. 3 Minnesota 7–1 in Season Opener
About the Contributor
Emily Roberge
Emily Roberge, Associate Sports Editor
Emily Roberge (she/her) is the Associate Sports Editor for The Heights. In 2024, she served as the Associate Sports Editor. She is from Wayland, MA. You can contact her at [email protected] and find her on Twitter @emilyroberge.