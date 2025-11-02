Weekend Recap: BC Women’s Hockey

Boston College women’s hockey went into Saturday afternoon’s game in Burlington looking for redemption.

After suffering a loss at the hands of the Catamounts on Friday night, the Eagles were looking to change the tide. Unfortunately for BC, the opposite happened to start the game, as the Catamounts came out dominating offensively and outshot the Eagles 15–4 in the first period.

Goaltender Grace Campbell stood strong, though, and didn’t let in a single goal to send the game into the second frame scoreless. That was the theme throughout the game, as both defenses stood strong and the game ultimately ended in a 0–0 tie, after which BC (4–5–1, 3–1–1 Hockey East) beat the Catamounts (4–4–2, 1–0–1) in a shootout 2–1.

The Eagles started to get into an offensive groove in the second period, increasing their scoring opportunities and shots on goal. But BC was plagued by penalties, putting the Catamounts on the power play six times by the time 12 minutes had elapsed in the second frame.

The Catamounts were unable to capitalize, going 0-for-6. The Eagles, meanwhile, only got one power-play opportunity all game.

By the third period both teams were fiercely fighting for a goal to pull ahead of their competition, but both Campbell and Vermont goaltender Ellie Simmons were brick walls and wouldn’t let a puck slip by.

The third period, like the first two, were scoreless and regulation ended in a 0–0 tie. Overtime went by with neither team scoring, and the game headed into a shootout.

The first round of the shootout continued with neither BC or Vermont scoring, but in the second round Shea Frost put the puck in the net for the first till all game, putting BC up 1–0 in the shootout.

The third round of the shootout was Vermont’s last chance and Lauren O’Hara scored, tying up the shootout 1–1.

BC had a chance to win the shootout, and the pressure rested on Olivia Maffeo’s shoulders. Maffeo was up for the challenge and took the second goal of the night for the Eagles, sneaking the puck past Simmons to win the shootout.

Both BC and Vermont skated away with 0–0 tie on their record, but the shootout secured an extra conference point for the Eagles.

Campbell recorded her first shutout of the season with 37 saves through regulation and double overtime.

Friday vs. Vermont

On Friday afternoon, BC found itself so close, yet so far.

Falling below .500 on the season, the Eagles fell 4–3 to Vermont on the road, failing to complete a successful comeback against the Catamounts. Despite BC giving up four goals, the game was far from a blowout. The Eagles crept toward Vermont for the majority of the matchup. But in the end, it was far too little too late.

The Catamounts made the first punch in the game with five minutes to play in the first frame. It all started with Vermont winning a faceoff 20 seconds before to bring the puck onto BC’s side of the ice.

Following two back-to-back give and go passes between Josie Hemp and Julia Mesplede, the puck found its way to Rose-Marie Brochu, who fired the puck through the legs of Grace Campbell in net as celebrations began.

Fortunately, for BC, the Catamounts’ 1–0 lead didn’t last too long. Less than three minutes later the score was knotted 1–1 thanks to Ava Thomas, who picked up the sixth goal of her freshman campaign.

That same intensity continued in the second period, when the Eagles took a jab at Vermont with a Lauren Glaser goal. With Kate Ham and Jaime Griswold tallying the assist, everything seemed to be clicking for BC’s offense.

Until it wasn’t anymore.

After surrendering three straight Catamount goals in less than 10 minutes of play, the Eagles seemed lifeless. Vermont’s 37 shots in the matchup nearly doubled BC’s 20.

The third frame began with a call against BC’s Cailin Flynn, giving the Catamounts their fourth power-play opportunity of the game. And they wasted no time, as their first goal of the final frame came off an upper right-handed corner shot from Josie Hemp.

Morgann Skoda followed suit a little less than three minutes later with a goal of her own, as Vermont took a 4–2 lead after being down 2–1 earlier in the game.

It wasn’t completely over for BC, though.

Thomas nailed a shot toward the Vermont net. But it sailed over the crossbar, giving the Catamounts a sense of relief as the Eagles stayed off the board and the game remained in Vermont’s control.

Just 10 seconds later, though, Vermont found itself losing its grip on the game. BC’s Maxim Tremblay notched the Eagles’ third goal of the game on the power play with about five minutes remaining, offering a sign of life for BC’s offense.

But it ultimately wasn’t enough, as goalkeeper Ellie Simmons did not let up and the Catamounts narrowly inched past the Eagles for a conference win.