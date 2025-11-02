Support The Heights:
Newtonville Star Market Reopens After Asbestos Scare

Genevieve MorrisonNovember 2, 2025
Newton ordered the store closed Tuesday, over concern that demolition work released asbestos. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)

Star Market on Austin Street in Newton reopened Friday morning after an investigation of an asbestos release shuttered it for three days.

 Newton’s Health and Human Services Department ordered the store closed at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, asserting that demolition work inside the grocery store may have released asbestos into the building.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection investigated the possible contamination. According to a statement, investigators found that the demolition work that released asbestos was contained to a sealed stockroom, not open to the public.

After testing air and surface samples throughout the store, investigators said the stockroom was the only area found to contain asbestos.

The Star Market location, which hangs over the Massachusetts Turnpike, reopened at 10 a.m. Friday morning. A Star Market spokesperson said the company will continue to monitor the situation.

“At Star Market, the safety of our stores is a top priority, and we take this matter seriously,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to WBZ-TV. “We will continue to stay in close coordination with the Newton Health and Human Services Department as we work towards reopening the store.”

Anyone who was inside the Star Market building this week can contact the Newton Health and Human Services Department at (617) 796-1420 or [email protected] with questions or concerns.

