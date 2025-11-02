A Guide to The Best Diet Coke On Campus

While applying to colleges, I considered things like academic rigor, school spirit, location, reputation—-anything that would give me an idea of what school would be the best fit. But there was one more thing that I kept in mind when considering different colleges: Were they Coke or Pepsi schools?

Whether you are willing to admit it or not, it’s a valid thing to take into account. Fortunately, we are a Diet Coke school, but the options and quality vary greatly across campus. Here is my honest review of the different Diet Cokes you can get at Boston College.

McElroy Commons: Bottom Tier

I know this might be a hot take, considering there are die-hard freestyle soda machine fans out there, but I don’t think they’re worth the hype. They are way too technical. I feel like I’m fighting for my life trying to slam the buttons on the screen, and I feel like I spend too much mental energy deciding what to get, only to end up disappointed with what I chose. I am a firm believer that the machines don’t give you the maximum Diet Coke flavor—-it always tastes slightly watered down. The Diet Coke itself is fine, average at best.

Diet Coke Lime (Honorable Mention)

I really held out hope for this one. Imagine a watered-down Diet Coke that has been sitting out for hours mixed with Sprite. Too much lime, too little Diet Coke. Try at your own risk.

Campus Vending Machines

Honestly, this is a last-resort option for me. The bottles never measure up to the fountain drink. I turn to the vending machines only when I’m in desperate need of a pick-me-up. I have to give them bonus points for always being cold.

Lower: Mid-Tier

Lower’s Diet Coke reminds me of the iconic Abby Lee Miller quote: “You were good, but I’m waiting for you to be great.” The Lower Diet Coke itself is enjoyable—it has a great syrup-to-soda water ratio, but I feel like a fish out of water when going to get it. I have to go on a scavenger hunt to find the straws and lids after filling my cup, leaving my Diet Coke uncovered and unprotected against the Lower dining hall elements. Despite this hardship, Lower is a great option to satisfy your Diet Coke fix for the day.

The Rat: Good

The Rat Diet Coke is delicious. It has high potential, but the absolute chaos you have to deal with to get it taints the experience. After you fight through the hordes of people milling about and reach the machine, you have to compete with the students getting their afternoon iced coffee fix, and we all know they are very serious about their Rat coffee. My motto is “get in and get out.” Once you check out and take the first refreshing sip, you remember why you keep going back for more.

Stuart: Almost Perfect

The Stu soda machine has seen me at my best and worst. My only critique for the Diet Coke at Stu is that the machine is frequently out of order, which breaks a piece of my heart every time. Despite that, Stu Diet Coke is perfect. A gorgeous ratio of mainly Diet Coke syrup and a little bit of soda water. If you have never had the opportunity to try it, I truly believe the bus ride over to Newton is worth every sip.

Eagle’s Nest: The Winner

A sweet, sweet nectar. I have absolutely no critiques for the Eagle’s Nest Diet Coke. The two machines ensure there is little congestion, and everything you need is right at your fingertips. After a sip, the sun instantly shines brighter and you can hear the birds chirping a happy tune. The Eagle’s Nest Diet Coke is an instant way to boost your mood, and I highly recommend it.