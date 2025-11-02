Halloween Rookie Showcase Performance Rocks the Plex

Students flocked to the Margot Connell Recreation Center on Friday for Sexual Chocolate’s Rookie Showcase, an introductory performance for new members of Boston College’s dance teams.

The sold-out annual Halloween performance featured 17 of BC’s dance teams, guaranteeing a show that features a myriad of dance styles, music genres, and themes. As always, Sexual Chocolate provided a skit that acted as the framework for the show—this year, dancers played characters attending a dinner party that soon became a murder mystery.

BC on Tap opened the evening of performances with a routine to “Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna. The rhythm of their shoes was almost drowned out by the audience roaring with enthusiasm. K-Pop Dance Crew followed with a three-part routine packed with expression. Group formations and small group moments combined to create a dynamic performance, capped off by a dancer donning a Duolingo owl mask for a cheeky finale.

The next performance came from UPrising, whose popular hip-hop mix paired with a frat theme and moves straight out of Magic Mike, got the crowd going wild. Their chemistry, energy, and obvious passion added an extra layer of flair to a standout performance. VIP took the stage next with sleek black costumes that shimmered under the lights. Their choreography switched between group routines and sensual partner dances to a variety of music styles, blending bachata, merengue, and a mid-routine backflip that earned gasps and applause.

Between performances, Sexual Chocolate’s troupe returned to continue solving their murder mystery, combining witty commentary and popular culture references. The Detective looked for clues and questioned each character, including the Poolboy, the Heir, the Performative Male, Gordon Ramsay, and Ms. Caviar.

The BC Golden Eagles brought a burst of spirit in all-black outfits and pom-poms, performing to pop classics like “Evacuate the Dancefloor” and “Just Dance.” The two rookies had incredible stage presence—they split the stage and easily filled the space with their energy, clearly having a great time.

“C”apital Dance Ministry followed with a routine that fused emotion and praise. Clad in black leather jackets, the group began with a soulful ballad before transitioning into a bass-heavy Christian rap song that transformed the stage into a celebration of movement and faith.

Next, AEROdynamiK rushed the stage with a dynamic performance featuring precise movements and several sections of complex choreography, including a small group dance to “Sports Car” by Tate McRae. Their performance concluded with a whole-group performance to “Your Idol” from the popular hit movie K-Pop Demon Hunters, ending on a striking tableau with a circle of dancers on their knees making the AeroK symbol.

Another standout performance came from Masti, which made its mark from the beginning. Their choreography consisted of impressive jumps, sweeping arm movements, circular formations, and a tremendous amount of energy. Individual, pair, and group performances flooded the stage with energy and passion, getting the crowd on their feet and ensuring a truly memorable debut for these rookies.

Fuego del Corazón followed with a bright routine in blue, glittering costumes. Their energetic choreography featured flips, lifts, and complex movements to fast-paced music. Phaymus switched it up with a The Purge-themed routine that stunned the crowd, packed with fierce energy and precise, passionate moves.

The Dance Organization of Boston College (DOBC) impressed with flips, acrobatics, and fluid transitions that highlighted each dancer’s strength, mixing individual moments with group composition to show off the skills of each rookie.

BC Irish Dance brought a traditional flair to the night, wearing jerseys and dancing to “I’m Shipping Up to Boston.” Their rapid, percussive steps echoed through the auditorium, matching the beat of the crowd clapping and chanting.

Females Incorporating Sisterhood Through Step (F.I.S.T.S) shifted the mood with a hilarious ‘rehab center for compulsive steppers’ theme. Half patients, half nurses, the group’s thunderous stepping shook the stage and the audience alike, closing with a sharp and crowd-favorite routine to “Sticky.”

BC Dance Ensemble impressed with a polished mix of classical and hip-hop movements, showing refined technique and flow. Synergy followed, bursting onto the stage in multicolored wigs and signature Synergy shirts, dancing with the crisp precision, rich movement, and crowd engagement they are known for.

Finally, Presenting Africa To U (PATU) delivered one of the most high-energy numbers of the night. Their commanding presence, big leaps, and full-body engagement brought the crowd to its feet as they danced with intensity and pride.

Sexual Chocolate retook the stage to reveal the killer: the Performative Male, who summoned the rookies to the stage wearing Ghostface masks. The last performers of the night gave a staple performance that met the high standards Sexual Chocolate has set and upheld throughout the years, mixing traditional step and provocative moves.

The air was thick with joy and love as veteran dancers of each team watched their new members make their debut, cheering alongside hundreds of friends in the audience. The atmosphere of support and passion for BC’s dance teams is a big contributor to making Rookie Showcase a milestone event of the fall semester, as well as giving students a glimpse of the tremendous talent we can expect to see at ALC Showdown in the spring.

Rookie Showcase proved once again to be both an opportunity to show off new talent and a time-honored rite of passage for new dancers to officially join BC’s dance scene.