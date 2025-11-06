‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Lacks Pennywise, but Not Scares

★★★★☆

Twenty-seven years before “The Losers” fought off Pennywise in the first It movie, It: Welcome to Derry takes viewers to a time when Pennywise was haunting a different group of kids—with just as horrifying tactics.

But, surprisingly, Pennywise manages to haunt while being completely absent from the first two episodes of the series. That’s a good thing.

It: Welcome to Derry presents the audience with its own version of “The Losers” club composed of Lilly Bainbridge (Clara Stack), Teddy Uris (Mikkal Karim-Fidler), and Phil Malkin (Jack Molloy Legault).

Kicking the series off with a familiar feeling helps the audience settle into the show, letting viewers expect that, much like “The Losers” in the original film, these kids have some plot armor to help them survive Pennywise.

When watching It: Welcome to Derry, though, audiences need to expect the unexpected.

It: Welcome to Derry has no problem killing off main characters, but the series does so without the help of Pennywise—at least, without Pennywise in his clown form. As a shapeshifting alien, Pennywise can take the form of whatever he knows will scare his victim the most, and so far, that form hasn’t been a clown.

As a mainstay of the It franchise, Pennywise, as a clown, is usually the main scare factor—his other forms are far less fatal, and frankly, less chilling. It: Welcome to Derry ensures that Pennywise is a threat regardless of his form, which makes for more effective psychological horror throughout the episodes.

For instance, one of the girls in the series deals with the immense trauma of losing her father, and the public judgment that came with the event. Pennywise capitalizes on this by haunting her right out in the open, trapping her in a grocery store maze of aisles that gets more eerie and chilling with each turn that she takes.

The people who follow her, and their whispers, build in intensity until she is finally confronted by Pennywise, in the form of her dead father.

The computer-generated images (CGI), however, aren’t great, detracting from the horror. Luckily, the buildup and setup get audiences worked up, minimizing the poor CGI’s effects.

In a horror television series, it usually takes a few episodes to build up to worthwhile scares. It: Welcome to Derry is ambitious in swinging for the scary fences right from the first episode. Still, a good portion of the series is dedicated to the more serious lore and origins of Pennywise.

Accompanying the main plot is an intriguing sideplot starring Leroy Hanlon (Jovan Adepo), the grandfather of the original “Loser” Mike Hanlon in the It films. He’s a major in the military, and with It: Welcome to Derry set in 1962, Hanlon faces a great deal of racism and skepticism from his fellow army members.

As far as audiences have known, the U.S. government had always steered clear of Derry, Maine, and was unaware of Pennywise and his horrific endeavors. Hanlon, however, is seemingly tasked with harnessing the power of Pennywise in order to help the United States win the Cold War.

Hanlon will surely have trouble keeping himself and his family safe from Pennywise as he begins to unearth where the alien gets its power from. For at least the beginning, though, Hanlon’s plot has been relatively grounded and purposeful.

Whether It: Welcome to Derry is focusing on Pennywise and the kids, or Hanlon and his investigations, the series is a perfect mix of history, suspense, and scares. If the series can improve its CGI in upcoming episodes, it could be a perfect addition to the It franchise.