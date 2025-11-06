Woods College Announces New Degree Completion Agreements with NHL, PHPA, and CFLPA

The Woods College of Advancing Studies (WCAS) has forged partnerships with the NHL, NHL Alumni Association, Professional Hockey Players’ Association (PHPA), and the Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA), providing former professional athletes with flexible programs to complete their college degrees.

“It’s wonderful to be able to see when they say, ‘I never finished my degree, and that seems really important to me,” said David Goodman, dean of WCAS. “‘I’d be really proud of myself if I did this, or this will actually help me even further enhance this other work I want to be doing.’ It’s amazing to get to keep the doors open to them so they can come back and fulfill their original mission of coming here.”

The new agreements provide former athletes with discounted tuition at WCAS and marks a massive expansion for the college, according to Michael Heaney, director of corporate engagement WCAS.

For Goodman, WCAS—which offers flexible undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs with in-person, hybrid, and online options—is Boston College’s best-kept secret, continuing its roots as a former commuter school that expanded access to higher education.

“[WCAS] sort of flies under the radar, and there’s not a lot of chatter about it,” Goodman said. “Everyone imagines BC as this highly elite, impossible-to-get-into set of day school programs and stuff, which is its primary [function], but we’ve been around for almost 100 years, and it links up to a lot of the original mission of Boston College, which is to serve those who don’t otherwise have opportunities for education.”

Beyond its typical student population, WCAS offers degree-completion agreements with more than 20 organizations across industries ranging from health care to retail to sports. The new agreements expand on existing partnerships with the MLBPA and NHLPA, enabling current and former members to finish their degrees at BC.

As Goodman sees it, the opportunity for people to improve themselves through education should be as widely available as possible, and WCAS’s recent expansion now offers that opportunity to former athletes.

“These professional athletes came here to be students, to learn, to become the best version of themselves,” Goodman said. “Education is meant to be for anyone, you know, whether it’s new skills one is trying to develop so they can do something they’re passionate about, or just being able to ask the deep questions, so they can become persons of greater character. Education is just this awesome carve out space for struggle, learning, and growing.”

The addition of organizations like the CFLPA—where Doug Flutie, BC ’85, spent eight seasons and won six Most Outstanding Player awards—in the agreement reflects the growth and expanded outreach of WCAS, according to Heaney.

“As we’re building these stories in corporate partnerships and helping people finish their degrees, organizations are starting to find us,” Heaney said. “We’re not so much trying to expand a specific market. We’ve reached the point where now companies or organizations in these markets are reaching out to us.”

WCAS’s growing publicity is exciting to both Goodman and Heaney, who hope to provide flexible educational support for as many people as possible.

“My goal is to find every way we can to create programs and create spaces within programs for any student that wants to be formed and shaped within this incredible place that we see,” Goodman said. “They were built to be really flexible for access, so my goal is just to make it available to as many people as we feel can benefit from it.”

Heaney echoed this sentiment, emphasizing his excitement about creating opportunities for individuals to complete their education.

“The aspect that’s most exciting to me is the chance that people get to finish their educational dreams,” Heaney said.