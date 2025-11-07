Saying Yes: A. Lin Goodwin’s Journey To Elevate Teachers Across the World

In a world where teachers are highly valuable but too often unvalued, A. Lin Goodwin has dedicated her career to proving their worth.

Goodwin, the Thomas More Brennan professor in the Lynch School of Education and Human Development (LSEHD) at Boston College, has worked for decades to uplift educators and immigrant learners.

She is guided by a simple philosophy: “Say yes, pay the bills.”

It may not be the kind of motto expected from an internationally renowned scholar and a recipient of multi-million dollar grants to further her research, but for Goodwin, it was a fearless approach to higher education as a first-generation Asian woman.

Saying “yes” carried her through every stage of her career, including her recent election to the prestigious National Academy of Education, an organization that aims to advance research to improve education policy and practice.

Goodwin’s career began as a special education teacher at a school embedded within a psychiatric institute.

“I learned a lot about how to work in a team and how to trust your colleagues,” she said. “I think in some ways, it was a foundation for later leadership positions.”

Goodwin then went on to attain her master’s and doctorate degrees at Teachers College, Columbia University, where she studied curriculum and teaching.

“I continued to say yes and pay the bills through a variety of interesting jobs,” Goodwin said. “One job that came up was as an instructor in the pre-service elementary program.

There, Goodwin worked with people preparing to enter the teaching profession. After beginning as the program’s associate director, she then moved up to become director of the program.

Meanwhile, at Teachers College, Columbia University, Goodwin was asked to step up as Associate Dean for Teacher Education before becoming Vice Dean. In this role, Goodwin played a significant part in creating new initiatives and implementing reform in teacher education.

She was then recruited to be dean of the faculty of education at the University of Hong Kong.

As dean, she participated in the Global Education Deans’ Forum where Stanton Wortham, Inaugural Charles F. Donovan, S.J., Dean of the LSEHD, broached to her the endowed chair of the Thomas More Brennan Professor of Education.

“I said yes to BC, here I am,” Goodwin said.

Her ‘yes’ did not stop at her career advancements. As her career evolved, so did her academic span.

“I grew up in a very multicultural, multiracial, multi-religious society—Singapore,” Goodwin said. “It was something that we never thought about; it was just the way things were. Then I came to the US, where there were clear divisions by color and race, and Asians were just not part of that conversation at all. So you start to see things differently and to ask different questions.”

These questions led her to research that would challenge the field’s narrow ideas of diversity.

“I saw that so many of the conversations were not differentiated,” Goodwin said. “It’s just diversity as one big, monolithic lump. And diversity is very textured and contextualized, and it’s very differentiated. All of us have multiple identities that intersect.”



For Goodwin, research is inseparable from identity.

“I think that we always begin with who we are and what we care about,” Goodwin said. “It’s not surprising that my research is about Asian American teachers, about teacher educators and teachers, about immigrant learners, and about international comparisons. It all comes back to who I am. All research, in some ways, I feel, is me-search.”

As her ideas deepened, her reach expanded. Goodwin began collaborating on international projects that examined how other countries conceive of teaching, social justice, and diversity. From Hong Kong to Singapore, her global work reflects the same openness that first inspired her to say yes.

One of her colleagues and mentees, Emilie Reagan, an associate professor of education at Claremont Graduate University, has collaborated with Goodwin for 15 years on projects related to teacher education.

“We’ll have a research team meeting and she’ll say, ‘I’m in Finland today,’ or ‘I’m in Singapore,’ doing research or leading these opportunities,” Reagan said. “She not only says ‘yes’ in terms of the wide array of opportunities, but she also doesn’t stop. It’s not, ‘Okay, I’m traveling. I can’t meet with you.’ It’s ‘I’m traveling, and I’ll meet with you and do our work together.’”

In her experience, Goodwin said that a major concern in education continues to be the lack of respect that teachers receive.

“All you have to do is be a teacher for a day, and you would know how hard it is,” she said.

According to Goodwin, there is a lack of support for teachers in addition to a simultaneous pressure put on them.

“On the one hand, teachers are everything, so every problem in society is put on the heads of teachers,” Goodwin said. “On the other hand, teachers are nobody, so they need to be told what to do. They need a scripted curriculum.”

Beyond her advocacy for educators and her outstanding research, colleagues say Goodwin’s greatest strength is her mentorship.

Jennifer Robinson, professor of Teaching and Learning and executive director of the Center of Pedagogy at Montclair State University, has known Goodwin for 30 years and recalled one of their first meetings.

“She placed her hand on my shoulder and said, ‘You are mine,’ as if to say, ‘I’m going to take responsibility for mentoring you,’” she said. “At that moment, I felt seen.”

Even in her mentorship, Goodwin displays her fearless and hardworking attitude. Both Reagan and Robinson shared that Goodwin is remarkable at supporting and promoting newer scholars by including them in her research projects.

Reagan recalled how Goodwin took a chance on her after she cold-emailed the professor.

“She took me seriously from the start,” she said. “She brings people in, she supports them, and she elevates everyone’s work in really positive ways, and creates these incredible communities of learning.”

Goodwin’s value of true diversity is reflected in her work. Her projects have international scopes, with her teams representing diverse ethnicities, age groups, and specializations.

“It’s an amazing gift to be able to have friends and colleagues who are from all different places, all different ages, all different experiences,” Goodwin said.

That same appreciation for difference extends to her mentorship. Robinson said Goodwin knows how to nurture potential, uplifting her mentees with positive words and the right questions.

“She has not been afraid to allow other people to stand on her shoulders, so her shoulders are broad and her profile is great. And in some ways, her profile is even greater because she has allowed other people to learn from her,” Robinson said.

After a lifetime of saying “yes,” Goodwin shows no signs of slowing down.

“I think the real key is not to be afraid, to not feel as though you have to have everything in place in terms of skills and knowledge and experience before you say yes to something,” Goodwin said.