SMU Knocks Off BC 45–13 in Red Bandanna Game

Maria StefanoudakisNovember 8, 2025
The Eagles have lost nine-straight games, with its last win coming against Fordham in its opening game. (Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)

Stationed in the center of his offensive unit, Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien seemed to shake with fury. 

O’Brien called a timeout with less than two minutes to go in the first quarter after quarterback Dylan Lonergan fumbled a snap. Running back Turbo Richard scooped it up and gained five yards on the play, but it was awfully close to being the Eagles’ third fumble of the afternoon, and O’Brien had seen enough. 

The second-year head coach looked nothing short of irate. 

The Eagles (1–9, 0–5 Atlantic Coast) lost another game on Saturday as Southern Methodist (6–3, 4–1) got the best of them in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The game marked BC’s annual Red Bandana game honoring Welles Crowther. 

Grayson James started the game, but his time in the pocket didn’t last too long. After he fumbled on two of the Eagles’ first three drives, O’Brien called on Lonergan to take over. 

“Grayson was fighting, but just from the first checkdown where he threw it at the back’s feet, just thought that today, Dylan gave us a better chance,” BC head coach Bill O’Brien said.

BC’s kicker Luca Lombardo has been consistently accurate this season, and went into the game as one of just five kickers in the nation with a perfect field-goal percentage. Regardless, the Eagles went for it on fourth down twice in the first half while in field-goal range. They came out empty-handed both times, as SMU took over on downs. 

“I thought about kicking a field goal, but I didn’t think it was a field goal type of game, right?” O’Brien said. “So less than 4th-and-4, I said, we got to go for this.”

SMU’s offense, led by junior quarterback Kevin Jennings, was far more successful. After getting off to a rocky start, the Mustangs quickly rebounded and tore through BC’s secondary time and time again. A 23-yard completion, followed by a 44-yard catch from Jordan Hudson, set SMU up for a 1-yard rushing touchdown that put it up 7–0. 

The last time the Eagles played SMU was in 2024, the Mustangs defeated BC 38–28. (Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)

SMU had another explosive drive in the second quarter, when Jennings threw a 36-yard to Yamir Knight, then hit Hudson for a 25-yard touchdown immediately after. 

Hudson and Knight ended with 104 and 162 receiving yards, respectively, as Jennings passed for 326 total yards. 

The Eagles’ offense saw a glimpse of success to open the second quarter, when Lonergan and Reed Harris connected twice for big gains to get into the red zone. That ended when they went for it on 4th-and-2 and failed. 

“Just because we put in all the hours doesn’t mean we necessarily deserve to win, but at the same time, we’re doing hard work,” Harris said. Everything looks good in practice, but sometimes things just don’t go your way.”

BC did not score until there was 1:11 remaining in the half, when Lombardo hit a 31-yarder. 

BC is ranked last in the ACC. (Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)

Josiah Griffin broke up Jennings’ pass, tipping the ball high into the air and catching it on its way down to give BC the ball with 11 seconds to go on SMU’s 37-yard line. The interception was SMU’s only turnover of the game.

Lonergan hit Bond with a quick throw to the sideline for a pickup of 19, setting up Lombardo for his second field goal of the game as the clock expired. 

The second half was even more uneven than the first as the Mustangs dominated on every front. Jennings threw for 128 yards in the third quarter alone and SMU’s defense added two sacks to its total. 

The Mustangs ended with eight sacks, setting a new season-high as Lonergan’s special-edition red bandana jersey hit the ground again, then again, then again. 

BC’s defense mustered just one sack. 

Lonergan connected with Jordan McDonald with nine minutes to play for BC’s first and only touchdown of the afternoon. Derrick Fall tore BC apart on the other side of the ball, piercing through the defensive line for three rushing touchdowns. 

 “Nobody expected this,” Bond said regarding the Eagles’ record. “So it’s just been—it’s been a group thing—like, everybody needs to step up, do better for it, to change.”

Shaker Reisig came in during garbage time. His only reward was SMU’s defense wrapping him up and slamming him to the ground. 

“I tell them the same thing every week,” O’Brien said. “I tell them that, again, I have not done a good job coaching. This team has not been coached very well. And I tell them, ‘look, you guys got to keep playing hard. We have to coach better. I got [your] back.’” 

