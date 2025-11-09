No. 18 BC Sweeps Catamounts in Weekend Series

Scoring the first goal has been crucial for Boston College men’s hockey, dating back to last season, when the Eagles posted a 20–3 record when finding the back of the net first last season.

So far this season, No. 18 BC is 0–3 after surrendering the first goal.

The Eagles’ two-game series against Vermont presented a chance for them to get back in the win column, and scoring first would certainly help with that.

Will Vote’s goal six minutes into the first period propelled the Eagles (4–4–1, 2–2–0 Hockey East) to a dominant 5–0 victory over the Catamounts (3–5–0, 1–3–0), capping off a weekend-sweep for BC in Hockey East play.

“I think the team really was coming together, especially tonight,” BC head coach Greg Brown said. “Everyone was invested in the game, so there was a great motion on the bench and it translated to some solid hockey on the ice.”

A tripping call on Vermont’s Caedan Herrington sent out the BC power-play unit, which sits near the bottom of the conference in completion percentage. Regardless, BC’s ever-so-important first goal was a deflection off the stick of Vote following Lukas Gustafsson’s shot at the top of the zone.

Just over a minute later, Jake Sondreal found himself at the point and dished the puck to Drew Fortescue on the right side. Fortescue fed it right back to Sondreal, who lasered a shot into the back of the net for a 2–0 BC lead.

“They really have a lot of chemistry going right now, so hopefully they can just keep building on that,” Brown said about the second line.

The Eagles maintained offensive possession for the majority of the period, applying consistent pressure in front of the crease and leading in shots on net 11–4.

Vermont generated very few quality chances, but any and all near-scoring opportunities were shut down by goaltender Louka Cloutier.

After a 29-save performance in Friday night’s matchup, the Quebec freshman continued to shine in Burlington, putting up 21 saves and earning another win in his young collegiate career.

“You could see him commanding the net, really out and challenging the shooter,” Brown said. “When he’s playing that way … it translates to more confidence for the team too.”

Still, even with Cloutier instilling plenty of confidence in the offense to flourish without worry, BC still wanted some insurance.

And that’s what the Eagles got, as Nolan Joyce’s first goal of the season lifted them to a commanding 3–0 lead with eight minutes left in the second period. A feed from Teddy Stiga set up Joyce on a one-timer near the top of the circle for his first ever goal as an Eagle.

On a similar setup with 1:39 remaining in the period, Hagens slid a backhand pass to Gustafsson, who patiently sat between the circles. He rifled a shot past goaltender Aiden Wright’s right shoulder to give BC a five-goal lead at the end of the second.

The Eagles continued to hammer the Catamounts the offensive end, continuously finding the open man and clear shooting lanes.

Will Moore capped off a five-goal win for the Eagles on a redirected shot right in front of the net originally shot by Brady Berard.

“We had played some decent hockey,” Brown said. “But when you don’t score, one, you don’t win, two, you don’t feel good about it—so getting five tonight is a good boost for the confidence.”