My Thin Space

My feet uncross and my arms fall to the side. My spine settles into the sturdy wooden chair, and my body begins to rest at a comfortable angle. The laptop glow bounces against the wall, and before long, I close my eyes. My breathing slows. For a few moments, I loosen my grip on the day.

“Welcome to the Boston College Ignatian Society weekly examen. Let’s quiet our minds, for we are in the presence of God.”

Silence falls over the Manresa House on College Road, broken only by the occasional shuffle of a chair or the soft hum of the heating vents. A calm voice leads the group through a fifteen-minute reflection, inviting students to review the day with gratitude and honesty. The evening ends with an important reminder.

“Remember you are bright, and, most importantly, that you are good.”

I began attending these weekly examens after I participated in APPA during my sophomore year. What started as a study break soon became my quiet ritual. The leader’s steady tone, the scent of freshly baked cookies, and the chance to take a pause drew me back each week.

It wasn’t something I advertised. On Wednesday nights, I’d quietly slip away, hoping friends wouldn’t ask where I was going. For most of them, the idea of sitting in a dimly lit room and reflecting on God, wasn’t exactly a social highlight. But for me, it has become a grounding space amid the rush of campus life.

As I look back on my four years at BC, I often wonder how my faith deepened so naturally in a place where busy schedules and constant motion are the norm. The answer, I’ve come to realize, lies in what Celtic spirituality calls a “thin space.”

In the Celtic tradition, heaven and earth are said to be only three feet apart. A “thin space” forms when that distance seems to shrink, where the ordinary feels touched by the divine. These moments can happen anywhere—on a mountain trail abroad, during a service trip, or, as I’ve found, in the stillness of the Manresa house on Wednesday nights.

Thin spaces, one professor told me, help us become our most essential selves. They push us to shed the noise and clutter of our routines and notice what is real.

The Ignatian examen is one way to find that clarity. Practiced for centuries by Jesuits, it invites reflection through five simple steps: Relish the day’s gifts, request grace to recognize shortcomings, review moments of joy or struggle, repent for missed opportunities, and resolve to grow tomorrow.

Ignatian spirituality also offers a framework for decision-making widely discussed at BC: discernment. It emphasizes detachment to rigid outcomes and distinguishing between consolations—what brings lasting peace—and desolations—what leaves us feeling drained. Sometimes discernment means enlisting mentors, weighing pros and cons, or imagining how a decision might shape our lives years down the line.

In my fleeting days at BC, it’s easy to be bogged down by the necessity of constant productivity and activity. My thin space, however, offers a permission to pause—not to withdraw or isolate, but to move forward with greater intention.

Because, as the examen quietly reminds me, my best progress begins in stillness.