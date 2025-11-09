Ava Thomas Scores Game-Winning Goal, BC Beats No. 8 UConn 2–1 to Split Series

Freshman forward Ava Thomas looked up at the clock and saw less than three seconds remaining.

Then, with one smooth motion, she found open space in the slot and ripped a shot past UConn’s goaltender. The puck hit the back of the net, stunning the crowd at Toscano Family Ice Forum and giving Boston College women’s hockey a thrilling 2–1 win over UConn on Saturday afternoon.

It was the kind of moment that can define a game, and maybe even a season. And it came from a freshman.

Thomas’ winner, her team-leading seventh goal and first collegiate game-winner, capped off a performance that highlighted the calm confidence of BC’s youngest players.

Along with sophomore defender Olivia Maffeo, who scored her first goal of the season to open the game, and sophomore goaltender Grace Campbell, who turned aside 47 shots, BC’s underclassmen carried the moment. The Eagles (5–6–1, 4–2–1 Hockey East) showed poise beyond their years, and it ended in a takedown of No. 8 UConn (8–3–1, 3–1–0) on the road.

BC struck first 8:26 into the opening period when Maffeo jumped into the rush, took a feed from Sammy Taber and Maxim Tremblay, and snapped home a shot from the right circle. The early lead was tested almost immediately.

From that point on, UConn set the pace.

The Huskies fired 19 shots in the second period alone and ended the night with a 48–24 edge in shots. But Campbell, unshaken, stopped everything that came her way with glove saves, pad kicks, and scrambles in front. Behind her, BC’s defensive unit blocked 25 shots, with Emma Conner, Cailin Flynn, and Maffeo leading the way.

Still, the pressure eventually cracked the door open.

Eleven minutes into the third period, Martha Mobarak found space near the crease and jammed home the game-tying goal. The Huskies had momentum, the crowd was behind them, and all signs pointed toward overtime. But Thomas had other plans.

As the final seconds ticked away, BC worked the puck into the offensive zone. Jade Arnone slid a pass to Flynn, who spotted Thomas drifting into open ice. With a quick release, the freshman forward buried the puck and killed the Huskies’ comeback hopes, with only three seconds to spare.

The BC bench erupted as teammates mobbed Thomas. Campbell raised her arms in triumph as her team’s exhaustion and excitement collided in celebration. It was a win defined not by experience, but by execution and by young players who played with the calm of veterans.