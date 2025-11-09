Support The Heights:
BC Back in ACC Win Column With 3–1 Win Over Georgia Tech

Emily RobergeNovember 9, 2025
BC is still seeking back-to-back ACC wins for the first time this season. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)

On Friday night, Boston College volleyball took down Georgia Tech for its fifth conference win of the season after dropping two straight to Florida State and Miami. 

But it didn’t start out so clean for the Eagles (16–9, 5–8 Atlantic Coast), as the Yellow Jackets (12–10, 7–6) took the first set by three points. 

While an Audrey Ross kill knotted the score 14–14 apiece, Georgia Tech took the next punch with a subsequent DeAndra Pierce kill. 

But the Yellow Jackets were not done just yet. Winning the next two straight points, Georgia Tech took advantage of two back-to-back Eagles’ attack errors, snatching a 17–14 lead from BC. 

The icing on the cake was ultimately an Anna Herrington attack error, which propelled the Yellow Jackets past the Eagles to narrowly take the first set 25–22. 

The roles were reversed in the second set as BC was on the winning side, defeating Georgia Tech 25–22. 

Going on a 7–1 run, the Eagles were a force to be reckoned with as Sequoia Layne and Audrey Ross led the way with kills. 

Ross finished the night with 22 of BC’s 60 kills. 

After being tied 20–20, Layne pushed BC to a one-point lead, bringing home a dominant error. Making the most of a Georgia Tech attacking error by Lameen Mambu, BC now maintained a two-point lead. 

That only intensified and stretched to three when Layne capped off the second set with yet another kill, as she accounted for 17 of BC’s 60 kills on the night. 

And the third time was also the charm for the Eagles, as BC took a seven-point lead halfway through the set, as Ross delivered another kill for her team. 

After a service ace by Brooklyn Yeland, BC defeated the Yellow Jackets for the second-straight set, winning 25–21. 

The last set was the most dominant one for the Eagles, who have struggled in making their mark in ACC play, winning just five of 13 of their conference matchups. 

And it was the optimal way for BC to cap off a matchup in front of a packed home crowd, taking the last set 25–19, as Ross notched seven kills alone in the fourth set.

Emily Roberge
Emily Roberge, Associate Sports Editor
Emily Roberge (she/her) is the Associate Sports Editor for The Heights.