Lynne Ramsay Delivers Discomfort With ‘Die My Love’

Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love doesn’t ask to be understood—it dares you to endure it.

Following Jennifer Lawrence as Grace, the audience sees a new mother whose life in a remote countryside home in Montana with her husband, Jackson (Robert Pattinson), slowly collapses into a visceral representation of postpartum depression.

Although not the most eventful film, Die My Love skillfully shows the slow suffocation of daily life. In the first scene, the viewer sets foot inside a kitchen, watching the seemingly normal couple from afar—a tone that resonates throughout the film.

The viewer is trapped inside Grace’s paranoia, which Ramsay builds up not with big dramatic scenes, but in moments of silence where the sound of wind, creaking floors, and flies buzzing creates tension.

Lawrence’s performance does more than show a hormonal woman going insane—it delivers a skin-tightening performance. The way she gives in to her impulsive thoughts feels animalistic. She moves with the hunger of someone who wants to escape her own life.

Jackson’s indifference is maybe the film’s cruelest detail. As Grace’s husband, Pattinson’s performance portrays a husband who pretends to care about his wife when really he just wants to maintain his marriage’s image.

He seems complacent on the surface, but only to the point before her illness actually affects his own well-being.

The film’s environment is overwhelming. Grace, a former writer, is trapped in the obnoxious sounds of Jackson’s dog barking and children caroling. Like her cluttered mind, Grace soon becomes unable to keep up with cleaning the house and looking after her son. As the film progresses, we see her mental health decline, never really knowing what to expect out of her other than a beer in hand.

Throughout the film, Grace forms a close relationship with Pam (Sissy Spacek), Jackson’s mother, who has recently lost her husband, Harry (Nick Nolte). Both female characters seem to understand each other as they wander into the woods and lose their grip on reality.

Ramsay uses animals as symbols throughout the film. Grace pretends to be a wild creature—a tiger or even a black horse like the one she constantly encounters in the woods. Her character has many unfulfilled desires, also reflected through the mysterious motorcycle man, Karl (LaKeith Stanfield), who constantly drives past her house.

Grace places enormous weight on her husband’s desire for her body. Ramsay expertly captures the discomfort of living in a skin that no longer fits. Although at times Grace seems to improve, the viewer is constantly teased, not knowing if Grace will finally take herself down and everything she loves with her.

The truth is, Grace was unstable from before the audience ever met her. She craved becoming the picture-perfect wife and mother, but ultimately failed to even understand herself.

What’s good about the film is how completely it commits to discomfort. An issue arises, however, in that the viewer is left unsure of what was real by the movie’s end. Grace herself claims the problem is not her son. The film only subtly touches on Grace’s psychological background but leaves the viewer wanting explanations. Much like Grace, the audience is left sitting with a mess.