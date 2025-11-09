How Laura Carlo Became a Boston Radio Icon and Built Lasting Connections With Listeners

When she first started at Boston College, Laura Carlo imagined herself wearing a white coat after graduation, not headphones.

But after discovering college radio, she found her true calling. From there, she began a lifelong and legendary career in broadcasting.

“If I can’t heal an individual, maybe I can heal the world,” Carlo said.

Carlo is best known for her 15-year tenure as the morning host of WCRB Classical Radio. She has been inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame and has amassed a huge group of adoring fans along the way.

After changing her major from pre-med to political science at BC, Carlo still wasn’t sure which path she wanted to take to serve others.

Eventually, she found WZBC, BC’s radio station, where she hosted a talk show called “Kaleidescope” every Wednesday night for three years.

“Kaleidescope” focused on issues college students faced daily, from campus life and financial aid to politics and social change.

“[I wasn’t] really interested in music for a show, but what if I did a talk show and brought in newsmakers or people who had something to say to college students?” Carlo said.

During her time at WZBC, Carlo interviewed a variety of people, including state senators, local representatives, and students advocating for change.

“I found that talking came very easily to me, so I thought I would add some communications courses, just to get better at it,” Carlo said. “It turns out that I loved it, so I ended up with a communications major and a political science minor.”

After graduating from BC in the 1980s with a degree in communications, Carlo began her career at the WALE radio station newsroom in Fall River.

On her first day, she walked into a room of four men in rolled-up white shirts, cigarettes in hand, and a news director who wasn’t exactly thrilled she’d been hired, according to Carlo.

A call came in about a shooting in town, and just five minutes into her first day, Carlo grabbed a tape recorder, a notebook, and a city map, heading straight to the scene.

“I just went to the bar and started asking questions,” Carlo said. “And I got a great story.”

Her second day was not as thrilling. She was assigned to report on the Sewer Commission meeting at City Hall.

“Welcome to being a reporter,” Carlo said.

Eventually, she joined WCRB, a classical music station broadcasting to greater Boston, where she would spend more than two decades of her career.

There, she met Mario Mazza, her program director and future mentor, who convinced her to switch from reporting to deejaying.

“Her talents were being—I won’t say wasted—but they weren’t being developed to the extent that they should be,” Mazza said. “So that’s when I asked her, ‘I want you to train as a classical announcer.’ And she looked at me and said, ‘Are you on drugs?’”

Carlo said the offer took her completely by surprise.

“I said [to Mazzi], ‘Honestly, I’m not interested’, because my degree was in communications,” Carlo said. “My whole career to that point had been news, and I never aspired to being a DJ.”

She took time to consider the job, carefully weighing the pros and cons of taking this rare opportunity.

“’Do you turn your back on an opportunity when there’s a 1000-resume stack trying for that very job?’” Carlo asked herself.

From there, Carlo started on a chapter of her life that would establish her as one of Boston’s most trusted radio hosts.

Rather than adopting the high-energy style of a typical DJ, Carlo emphasized that she takes a different approach. She brings a calm, empathetic approach to her airtime, guiding listeners through bad weather and hard mornings.

“DJs, for example, talk on the air like it’s this party all the time,” Carlo said. “Nobody is like that. Maybe you need that lift in the morning, but that’s not real. And my whole thing was as real as can be.”

Another way Carlo keeps her listeners engaged is by weaving in stories and anecdotes about the classical songs she’s playing.

“I love to tell stories like, ‘Mozart loved his mother, and then when she died, he took it hard,” Carlo said. “This piece is the first piece he wrote after she died. Beethoven or Mozart—they are the demigods, right? I wanted to bring them down to a level that people could relate to.”

Mazza said that Carlo’s ability to transport her listeners into the world of music, along with her unique announcing style, explains why her listeners followed her across decades and stations.

Mazza noted that Carlo creates a more personal environment for listeners.

“A lot of the people were a little older and could look upon her as the daughter that they never had,” Mazza said.

Even in times of division and fear, Carlo remained a steadfast presence.

Carlo had just finished her show when the Twin Towers were hit on Sept. 11, 2001. She was asked to get back on the air to comfort her audience amid the ensuing chaos. She did the same during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“I kept getting letters and messages on social media from people saying, ‘I can’t go home to visit my family,’ Carlo said. “You’re my family now.”

Her fans don’t just listen in—they show up, with many attending conventions or public events just to meet her. Her voice has also drawn attention from some of the most recognizable names in sound.

After tuning into Carlo’s show, Amar Bose, founder of the Bose Corporation, was so struck by her tone that he called to meet her personally. The two became close friends, and Bose later became the godfather of her son.

When WCRB was sold to WGBH, a public radio station, it had to start fundraising to support its programming. Carlo quickly turned to her listeners, raising $17,000 in just three hours—more than WCRB had ever raised in an entire day.

Liz Cheng, former general manager for WGBH Television and executive producer of the national series Stories from the Stage, as well as one of Carlo’s former co-workers, said the connection between Carlo and her fans began when she first started at WCRB and continues to this day.

“When Laura walks into a room or event, her listeners and fans surround her,” Cheng said. “Many of them can describe important moments in their lives when they were listening to her and how she really made a difference.”

Her resilience has guided her through a cutthroat, male-dominated industry in which persistence is often the key to survival.

“No doesn’t mean no,” Carlo said. “If you don’t get an interview, find another way to get it. You have to be a hound dog. Don’t let go of the bone.”

Cheng believes that Carlo took this sentiment to heart during her time with WCRB, working hard to help the network succeed and create material that resonated with her listeners.

“Everything that she expresses on the radio comes out of her head,” Cheng said. “There’s nobody else out there writing her scripts for her, or doing the research. It’s all her.”

For students hoping to enter media today, Carlo’s advice is simple but firm.

“Read everything that you can get your hands on,” Carlo said. “Books, newspapers, magazines— get on-line subscriptions. Read everything. Don’t let the thought police dictate what can go into your brain. And then, share the knowledge.”

Since her induction into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2022, Carlo has stepped down from her on-air role. She is now beginning a new role as a columnist for the Post Gazette, a historically Italian newspaper in the North End, where she plans to write about life in her own neighborhood.

Carlo still admits to feeling a twinge of guilt for never pursuing her original dream of becoming a doctor and healing people in the way she had hoped .

Yet, according to Carlo, while on a walk with Amar Bose, he said something that reframed the bond she had built with her listeners.

“But Laura, you are a healer,” Bose said. “You actually did fulfill that dream.”