BC’s Prison Education Program Expands to Women’s at Framingham Prison

The Boston College Prison Education Program (BCPEP), the state’s largest higher education program for people who are incarcerated, will expand to offer college classes to women at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Framingham.

“To be the only university in the state providing that feels like a really special and unique opportunity,” said Patrick Conway, the Ignacio chair and director of the BCPEP.

The program, supported by a $100,000 grant from The New England Prison Education Collaborative, launched a one-year pilot this fall, according to a University news release.

Founded in 2019, the BCPEP aims to provide people who are incarcerated with a liberal arts education. It has since grown into the largest prison education program in Massachusetts, offering 28 classes each year and receiving government support. With that success, Conway felt it is time to extend the same access to women.

“What we’ve built at the men’s facility is a really special academic community, and that might take different shapes at the women’s facility, but largely, I think that’s what we’re trying to build there is the same sense of academic community,” Conway said.

As with any new initiative, challenges exist. With a smaller population of around 200, Brooks said it might be harder for the facility to sustain a consistent group of students. Additionally, as the Commonwealth’s only all-women’s prison, MCI-Framingham has struggled to maintain good long-term educational resources, according to Michelle Brooks, assistant director of the BCPEP.

“These women have been underserved for quite a long time,” Brooks wrote in a statement to The Heights. “We learned that the women’s facility is regularly overlooked for programming and resources. Our primary focus will be on establishing consistency and providing a long-term commitment.”

Building trust is a key component, but each correctional facility also presents its own logistical difficulties, according to Conway.

“Each facility has its own ways of operating,” Conway said. “I mean, there’s obviously similarities, but each facility is kind of distinct, so part of it for us is not only learning about our new student body coming in, but also learning about how to best partner with the facility to make sure we’re able to provide as robust an opportunity as we can.”

Many women at MCI-Framingham already have experience with higher education, having attended community college or university programs in the past, Brooks said, which makes it easier for them to adjust to the norms of higher education.

“We will need to meet these students in a completely different place than we do in the men’s prison,” Brooks wrote.

The program’s vision extends beyond education, seeking to lend support during the reentry process too.

“We want to make sure that our students who are in our program have access to the same types of opportunities that the more traditional student base here on campus has,” Conway said. “And that relates to not only coursework, but mentorship, co-curricular opportunities, engagement with sort of the broader university.”

Conway said he also appreciated how the wider BC community has embraced the program.

“BC has a big entrepreneurship and business community that I’ve been really happy to find are really open to creating networks and opportunities for our students,” Conway said. “And so through that program, we’ve seen a lot of our students get connected.”

The program is mutually beneficial for the students and the wider community, they said. Some participants continued their education on campus at BC and remained engaged with the community after their release from prison. Hoping to strengthen those connections, Eagles Bridging the Gap—a student group on campus—connects undergraduate students with BCPEP students.

“Boston College is unique for its comprehensive onboarding support to its students post-release by providing a laptop, tailored transition coursework, advising, student community-building, and career preparation,” Brooks wrote. “This holistic support ensures not just access to a degree, but a successful pathway to life and employment after release.”

For Woods College Dean David Goodman, working as an instructor and administrator in the program

“It is not an exaggeration to state that it has been one of the most transformative learning experiences of my life—both professionally and personally,” Goodman wrote in a statement to The Heights. “It is truly humbling to see the commitment of these students and their profound desire for learning, growth, and excellence.”