AXIS Dance Showcase Electrifies the Heights Room

After a long week of back-to-back rehearsals for the previous week’s Rookie Showcase, 13 Boston College dance teams took the stage again on Friday for the South East Asian Student Association’s 12th annual AXIS Dance Showcase in the Heights Room.

Featuring Babson Dance Ensemble as a special guest, performers shook the stage and filled the room with a contagious energy that could be felt through every beat and step.

The evening’s show opened with last year’s ALC Showdown winner, BC Dance Ensemble, who performed an eye-catching routine to “Jumpin’, Jumpin’” by Destiny’s Child. Dressed in pin-striped outfits and sleek ponytails, the group kicked off the night with sharp coordination, fast spins, and even the splits.

In bright pink pjs and eye masks, Phaymus took to the stage next with its “slumber party” routine. Mixing hip-hop and rap tracks, its routine flowed effortlessly, with dancers rotating in and out of the spotlight to give each person a solo moment.

The Golden Eagles switched it up with their vibrant pompoms and kick lines to 2000s tracks. Their performance showed where cheerleaders and the Rockettes can meet.

Full Swing seized the audience’s attention next, with the partners wearing matching burgundy costumes and masquerade masks. Their elegant dips, twirls, and lifts were accompanied by ’80s hits, the women soloing to Modern Talking’s “Cheri, Cheri Lady,” and the men to “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell.

Vida de Intensa Pasión took the stage next in shimmery black costumes. The group performed fast-paced sensual partner dances ranging from bachata to merengue and included mid-air flips.

The newest addition to BC’s dance scene, K-pop Dance Crew, delivered pure K-pop magic with a high-energy routine set to a remix of Korean songs. With streetwear attire and expressive movements, they owned the stage like a professional K-pop crew.

Halfway through the performances, Babson Dance Ensemble gave audiences a routine to Jax Jones’ “Instruction” and Madonna’s “4 Minutes,” bringing its own flair to the night’s lineup.

Next up was Presenting Africa To U, who brought both traditional and modern styles to the stage with vibrations that truly shook the room. The group’s quick footwork, bold movements, and infectious rhythm had the crowd bopping along, and its final drop brought the house down.

BC on Tap followed with a dynamic routine to “Rumor Has It” by Adele. The group, in matching red, led the stage with rhythmic tapping that stayed perfectly on beat, each step resonating louder than the music itself.

Lights flashing and the enthusiastic crowd roaring, Masti’s powerful jumps transitioned to tightly synced choreography, the performers’ barefooted sequences sending vibrations through the audience with every landing. The group’s final chant brought the performance to an exhilarating close.

Switching it up to a jazzy style, Dance Organization of BC delivered a stunning routine to “Meet Me Halfway” in sheer black and purple outfits. Their dazzling leaps, pirouettes, and circle formations gave dancers a chance for an eye-catching solo.

Rushing to the stage next was AEROdynamiK, starting strong with “Bottoms Up.” The crowd cheered for the impressive tutting and mirrored movement. Dancing in triangle formations, dancers seamlessly ran on and off the stage throughout each sequence, ensuring a spotlight for everyone. The routine ended with energy and DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean.”

Closing off the night of fiery performances, Sexual Chocolate finished with deafening steps that moved the room. Not needing music, the group’s provocative moves and crisp claps filled the air. They delivered a thrilling, separated sequence split in thirds, each group stepping differently as well as overlapping to create a dynamic sound in their Timberlands.

With an intoxicating atmosphere and engaged audience, it is no wonder BC’s dance community is such a big part of campus life.