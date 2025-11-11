How Greece Could Reshape Europe’s Energy System

A nation’s international power does not rely solely on the extent of its hard power and strength of its military. Other indicators, such as energy control and efficiency, can greatly influence its position in the international arena. Last week, Greece hosted the sixth Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation Summit—a signal that Athens aims to be at the center of Europe’s energy future.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the E.U. and neighboring countries have been forced to look for alternative solutions to meet the energy demands previously filled by Russian pipelines. As sanctions against Moscow expanded, liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and imports have become a leading means through which much of Europe now receives energy. Although LNG has worked as a temporary solution, nations must now work together to reduce the carbon footprint of LNG processing, which is significantly higher than that of traditional pipelines.

Athens has responded by investing heavily in LNG infrastructure. The government has committed to building two new processing facilities, doubling the country’s total number of LNG plants. This effort aims to reduce reliance on U.S. LNG exports, which have been a primary source of imported energy since the start of the Russian invasion. Overreliance on the U.S. for energy supplies could place countries like Greece in a critical geopolitical disadvantage—there is significant leverage in controlling most of another country’s energy supply.

The European response to the Russia-Ukraine war sparked widespread public fear that people would be left without heat during the winter, leading to anger across the continent. In contrast, some countries—such as Turkey—continued to use Russian fuel pipelines, even while condemning the invasion, because they were unwilling to risk those energy shortages for their citizens.

Today, however, an opportunity has emerged for European nations to strengthen their energy independence and avoid another period of instability. In addition to constructing new LNG facilities, Greece is also increasing its investment in battery storage for renewable energy solutions. With the EU on track to meet its renewable energy targets in the coming decade, nations that develop an edge in that space—especially battery capacity—will gain a major advantage. This technology can offset variable factors, such as weather, that limit renewable energy supply during periods of high demand. Last year alone, 10 percent of Athens’ renewable energy output was lost due to these issues, underscoring the need for solutions to grid congestion.

Greece’s strategy centers around the Vertical Corridor, a key energy route linking several European countries, where Greece holds a pivotal location at its base. If the nation can leverage its geographic position while advancing efforts to host a self-sustaining energy network, it could also begin exporting the technology and expertise it develops to neighboring countries.

Greece must seize this moment if it wishes to become a powerful actor in a new era of European energy autonomy.