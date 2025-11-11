BC Suffers Last-Second Upset Loss to Central Connecticut

Darin Smith Jr. drove from the left wing to the right side of the basket and laid it up with three seconds to go. It bounced once on the rim before falling in.

https://x.com/mstefanoudakis1/status/1988426257256649159?s=20

Donald Hand Jr. took the last shot on the other end, never setting his feet before putting the ball up to beat the buzzer. His shot went off the left side of the rim as the clock expired.

Central Connecticut (2–1) beat Boston College men’s basketball (1–2) 60–59 on Tuesday night in Conte Forum. Boos echoed through the arena as the fans filed out. BC head coach Earl Grant had a timeout left before Hand took the shot.

“It just happened quick,” Grant said when asked why he did not use it.

BC led 45–35 with 13:48 to play. An 18–9 run from the Blue Devils brought them right back into it, though, and they earned their first lead of the game after an alley-oop dunk from Max Frazier that put them up 55–54.

Fred Payne scored the last five points of the game for the Eagles, with the last coming on a free throw following an and-1 bucket. Payne got the ball in the corner, drove the baseline, and finished through traffic with 2:02 on the clock.

After that, Hand got two shots off for BC. He missed both times—including his attempt at the buzzer—and finished the game 1 of 12 from deep.

“It’s a make-miss game—that’s all there is to tell you,” Grant said. “We’ll watch the film, figure out what we see, and try to improve upon it.”

As a team, BC went 7 of 34 from three.

“[We] want to take anywhere from 25 to 30 threes,” Grant said. “We probably took four or five more than we needed to take. But again, with the way our team has shown that they can shoot it, 34 ain’t a bad number.”

The Eagles had started the game with a Jayden Hastings slam and an 8–0 run. But those first couple of minutes could not define the entire game. BC would have to actually outplay its opponent in order to win.

And it did—but only in spurts.

Hastings was a bright spot throughout the game, from his first dunk to his fourth-quarter defense. He was consistently the most intense player in an Eagles uniform on both sides of the floor.

But at the end of the game, Hastings faltered. He was called for a moving-screen foul with 1:15 to play, turning the ball over. He made up for it with a block on the other end, but he cost BC an offensive possession that it desperately needed.

Hastings finished the game 3 of 4 from the field and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line for eight points.

Hand led the Eagles in scoring despite inefficient shooting, totaling 11 points on 5-of-19 shooting from the floor. He shot no free throws in the loss despite that being a big part of his game to kick off the season, as he settled more frequently for outside jumpers instead of taking his defenders into the paint.

Even the shots that BC did get at the rim weren’t falling, though.

The 6-foot-9 Aidan Shaw shot 2 of 8 from the floor. At times, it seemed as though he and Hastings’ spacing was off as the two big bodies tried to accommodate one another.

“We had a lot of stuff at the basket that, typically, with our athleticism, we could finish,” Grant said.

Grant and his staff benched Chase Forte in crunch time and opted for Luka Toews, who played his first game of the season. Forte had an inefficient shooting night but put up three blocks in his 29 minutes, seeming at times like the best guard-defender BC had to offer.