Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

BC Suffers Last-Second Upset Loss to Central Connecticut

Maria Stefanoudakis, Sports EditorNovember 11, 2025
Jayden Hastings, pictured, finished with eights points and eight rebounds. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)

Darin Smith Jr. drove from the left wing to the right side of the basket and laid it up with three seconds to go. It bounced once on the rim before falling in. 

https://x.com/mstefanoudakis1/status/1988426257256649159?s=20 

Donald Hand Jr. took the last shot on the other end, never setting his feet before putting the ball up to beat the buzzer. His shot went off the left side of the rim as the clock expired. 

Central Connecticut (2–1) beat Boston College men’s basketball (1–2) 60–59 on Tuesday night in Conte Forum. Boos echoed through the arena as the fans filed out. BC head coach Earl Grant had a timeout left before Hand took the shot. 

“It just happened quick,” Grant said when asked why he did not use it. 

BC led 45–35 with 13:48 to play. An 18–9 run from the Blue Devils brought them right back into it, though, and they earned their first lead of the game after an alley-oop dunk from Max Frazier that put them up 55–54. 

Fred Payne scored the last five points of the game for the Eagles, with the last coming on a free throw following an and-1 bucket. Payne got the ball in the corner, drove the baseline, and finished through traffic with 2:02 on the clock. 

After that, Hand got two shots off for BC. He missed both times—including his attempt at the buzzer—and finished the game 1 of 12 from deep. 

“It’s a make-miss game—that’s all there is to tell you,” Grant said. “We’ll watch the film, figure out what we see, and try to improve upon it.” 

As a team, BC went 7 of 34 from three. 

“[We] want to take anywhere from 25 to 30 threes,” Grant said. “We probably took four or five more than we needed to take. But again, with the way our team has shown that they can shoot it, 34 ain’t a bad number.” 

The Eagles had started the game with a Jayden Hastings slam and an 8–0 run. But those first couple of minutes could not define the entire game. BC would have to actually outplay its opponent in order to win. 

And it did—but only in spurts. 

Hastings was a bright spot throughout the game, from his first dunk to his fourth-quarter defense. He was consistently the most intense player in an Eagles uniform on both sides of the floor. 

But at the end of the game, Hastings faltered. He was called for a moving-screen foul with 1:15 to play, turning the ball over. He made up for it with a block on the other end, but he cost BC an offensive possession that it desperately needed. 

Hastings finished the game 3 of 4 from the field and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line for eight points. 

Hand led the Eagles in scoring despite inefficient shooting, totaling 11 points on 5-of-19 shooting from the floor. He shot no free throws in the loss despite that being a big part of his game to kick off the season, as he settled more frequently for outside jumpers instead of taking his defenders into the paint. 

Even the shots that BC did get at the rim weren’t falling, though. 

The 6-foot-9 Aidan Shaw shot 2 of 8 from the floor. At times, it seemed as though he and Hastings’ spacing was off as the two big bodies tried to accommodate one another. 

“We had a lot of stuff at the basket that, typically, with our athleticism, we could finish,” Grant said.  

Grant and his staff benched Chase Forte in crunch time and opted for Luka Toews, who played his first game of the season. Forte had an inefficient shooting night but put up three blocks in his 29 minutes, seeming at times like the best guard-defender BC had to offer. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Basketball
BC’s 12 3-pointers were its most in a game all season. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Eagles' Fast Break Excels in 82–53 Win Over UMass Lowell
Donald Hand Jr., pictured, scored 18 points and secured eight rebounds in the Eagles' first win of the season. (Yamari Santillan-Guzman / Heights Staff)
Eagles Overcome Slow Start, Blow Out Citadel To Earn First Win of Season
Lily Carmody, pictured, scored a team-high 21 points in the win. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Eagles Catch Fire Late To Defeat UNH 69-57
Donald Hand Jr., pictured, scored 20 points in the loss. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
BC Shoots 50 Percent From Free-Throw Line, Falls in Overtime Thriller To Open Season 0–1
Free throws were an issue for BC, as they shot 11 of 20 from the charity stripe. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)
Buzzer Beater Spoils Season Opener, Eagles Fall to Holy Cross
Jayden Hastings, pictured, is a key returner for the Eagles this season. (Owen Bienen / Outreach Coordinator)
“This Is Our Breakout Year”: BC Men’s Basketball 2025–26 Season Preview
More in Men's Basketball
Hand Jr., pictured, led BC with 23 points. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Travels to UConn for Exhibition Game, Loses 71–52
BC’s leading scorer Donald Hand Jr. announced his return to BC. (Owen Bienen / Heights Editor)
Stefanoudakis: A Way-Too-Early Look at BC Basketball
BC has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2009. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
Stefanoudakis: BC Basketball Has Lost the Element of Surprise. That’s a Problem.
In the Eagles' last game of the season, they tallied just 19 points in the first half. (Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)
Eagles Blown Out 93–67 in Season Finale
The loss marked the Eagles' last home game of the season. (Chris Ticas / Heights Senior Staff)
Zackery Scores 21 Points in Return to BC, Eagles Fall 78–69 to No. 11 Clemson
Freshman Luka Toews had a career-high 14 points. (Henry Hurd / Heights Staff)
Cal Clinches Berth in ACC Tournament with 82–71 Win Over BC
More in Sports
Audrey Ross, pictured, led the Eagles with 10 kills. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Clemson Sweeps BC in ACC Matchup
The Eagles pieced together six points as the first half came to a close, but the Mustangs scored four straight touchdowns to open the second half. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Notebook: Crucial Conversions and Secondary Struggles Lead BC to Ninth Straight Loss
BC is still seeking back-to-back ACC wins for the first time this season. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Back in Win Column With 3–1 Win Over Georgia Tech
Freshman Ava Thomas scored the game-winning goal. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Ava Thomas Scores Game-Winning Goal, BC Beats No. 8 UConn 2–1 To Split Series
No. 18 BC is 0–3 after surrendering the first goal. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 18 BC Sweeps Catamounts in Weekend Series
The Eagles have lost nine straight games, with its last win coming against Fordham in its opening game. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Editor)
SMU Knocks Off BC 45–13 in Red Bandanna Game
About the Contributor
Maria Stefanoudakis
Maria Stefanoudakis, Sports Editor
Maria Stefanoudakis (she/her) is the Sports Editor for The Heights. In 2024, she served as the Assistant Sports Editor. She is from Denver, CO. You can contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter @mstefanoudakis1