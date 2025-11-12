As Students Rely More on AI, Humanities Professors Are Pushing Back

When Kelsey Boor returned to the classroom after focusing on research and taking maternity leave in 2023, the world that she returned to was markedly different from the one she had left.

Rows of students had replaced Zoom boxes. Masks were gone. And on their laptops, some students were experimenting with a new tool: OpenAI’s large language model, ChatGPT.

“I just wanted to talk to students about it and ask them, ‘Are you using it? If you’re using it, how do you use it? Do you trust it?’ And so I sent out a survey,” Boor said. “One of my students, in her survey, said, ‘This is Frankenstein’s monster. We don’t know what we have created, and it’s going to eat us alive.’”

Two years and three versions of ChatGPT later, Frankenstein’s monster has slipped its chains, Boor said. As students pass off more of their work to generative AI, she and other instructors are grappling with how to keep the “human” in humanities.

“It’s forcing me to be creative about my pedagogy, and I think that’s been very good for me,” said Boor. “It’s forcing all of my colleagues to be creative about pedagogy too.”

Since OpenAI released ChatGPT in late 2022, humanities departments across Boston College have engaged in conversations, implemented new policies, and reoriented their perspectives to assess how AI affects students’ learning and how to mitigate its misuse.

The answers, according to English Department Chair Min Song, are still evolving.

“ChatGPT has just become the occasion to act more swiftly and deliberately around these issues,” Song said. “So we are now thinking of ourselves as engaged in a kind of renewal of our teaching.”

Many faculty are taking part in that renewal by revising syllabus policies and designing assignments that are harder for AI to complete. At the same time, some departments have also developed larger-scale, longer-term visions for rebuilding education.

After around two years of discussion, Song’s department has moved toward a comprehensive, “three-pillared” strategy. The first pillar, he said, is reducing dependence on screens as much as possible in the classroom, while the second emphasizes the “process” of learning rather than the end result.

“What we’re interested in teaching students is how to do the work, how to go through the process of doing the work,” he said. “The point of an English class is not to produce a product—your final paper—but the process that you take to get to that paper.”

The third pillar, according to Song, is being more intentional about what goes on inside the classroom.

“We really want to go back, in a way, to some of the fundamentals about what a humanities education is, what a literary education is, and make sure that our students are getting that in a classroom that goes against the prevailing winds of automation,” he said. “We feel that if we succeed and students take our courses, they will benefit enormously from it.”

Other humanities departments have undertaken similar, department-wide initiatives. In 2024, the philosophy department formed a new committee to document and advise AI resistance strategies.

Recently, the committee surveyed philosophy faculty to gauge their approaches and sentiments surrounding AI. A summary of the results, presented to faculty and obtained by The Heights, outlined many of its insights.

In a section titled “Helping students avoid AI use,” faculty reported assigning more oral exams, reflections, and in-class quizzes; requiring shared Google Docs with visible revision histories; and mandating attendance at office hours, among other strategies.

“It’s not a crisis,” Boor said. “It’s just keeping us very honest. That’s good for us, and it’s good for students, I think.”

“The Point is the Thinking”

English Professor Carlo Rotella had not assigned an in-person midterm or final “in this millennium.” This semester, he’s doing both.

“That’s part of responding to AI—making sure that there are a number of tasks and assessments on your syllabus that you can’t use AI to do,” he said.

Rotella has spent a while thinking about the value of college classes. His new book, “What Can I Get Out of This?” encourages students to spend time reading challenging texts, thinking critically, and actively engaging in classes.

AI, he says, impedes these skills.

“For what we do—extracting meaning from texts—AI at this point is purely a labor-saving device,” Rotella said. “And since the labor is the entire point of an English class, there’s no particular use in saving labor.”

He likened fundamental learning activities like reading, writing, and critical thinking to lifting weights at the gym. Using AI to assist with these tasks, he said, is like having a robot lift some of the weight for you.

“The point of this class is not to produce papers,” he said. “What do you do with papers at the end of the semester? You throw them away. They’re the spent shells. The point is the thinking.”

Scientists agree. By offloading the thinking to AI, students are not strengthening the same capabilities they once did.

In a recent MIT study, researchers divided participants into three groups and had each write an essay using ChatGPT, Google, or no assistance at all, respectively. By recording their brain activity, they found that ChatGPT users “consistently underperformed at neural, linguistic, and behavioral levels” and were less able to accurately quote their own work.

“It’s kind of alarming, but not surprising—if a machine wrote it for you, of course, you wouldn’t even remember what it was about,” Song said, referring to the study. “When we can depend on devices to do things for us, our minds don’t pay attention to those activities.”

“Back to the Medieval Classroom”

Boor spent her doctoral years studying medieval theories of conscience. Now, thanks to generative AI, she jokes that she’s teaching like it’s the 13th century again.

“I told my next-door neighbor, ‘I’m just exercising my rights as a medievalist—we’re doing all pencil and paper,’” she said. “We’re going back to the medieval classroom.”

Boor’s “medieval” approach to AI is one of prevention. This year, she redesigned her classes so that all the writing for every essay happens during class.

In the three weeks before each paper is due, students fill their composition notebooks during open-book, in-class workshops. When it’s time to write the paper, they have two and a half hours to respond to the real prompt—using only their own notes.

“I’m getting much better papers than I normally get,” she said. “And I like just having everybody thinking about the paper for three weeks instead of just the night before.”

Boor is not alone in her in-class approach. Nationally, Blue Books, historically used for handwritten essays and exams, have seen a surge in sales. At BC, humanities departments and faculty say that they’re implementing unplugged strategies to resist AI use too.

Rotella, for example, conducts a post-essay interview with each of his students, allowing them to explain how their reading of the text led to their final product.

“They get a separate grade for the interview,” he said. “That gives me another way to reward people who followed the process and did a humanly imperfect job on the paper.”

However, some professors, like Tim Muldoon, who leads the philosophy department’s AI committee, think that in addition to the analog classroom strategy, faculty should start “baking in appropriate use of AI” and teaching students what “critical use of AI” means.

“I take that as part of my job in teaching thinking, which is what philosophers do,” he said. “Teaching the ability to critique what AI is, large language models, all these algorithms, to critique the method of its output, and to critique the output itself.”

A resource published by the Center for Teaching Excellence (CTE)—BC’s hub for supporting instructors—recommended similar “long-term” strategies for teaching in the AI era.

In one strategy, the guide suggests having students dissect the output of a chatbot to “see if students can differentiate the output with something that a human would produce.”

This diversity of approaches—from outright banning to utilizing with care—is happening all over the University, according to CTE Executive Director Stacy Grooters.

“You have people who think this is a really exciting development,” she said. “They’re leaning into it, they’re finding all kinds of creative ways to incorporate it into their classrooms. And then you have people who are saying, ‘I’m seeing this as a barrier to the kind of learning I want my students to do, and so I’m trying to find ways to put some guardrails around that.’”

“Making Rules I Can’t Enforce”

According to the University’s undergraduate academic integrity standards, “work generated through unsanctioned and/or undocumented artificial intelligence (A.I.) assistance” counts as “cheating.”

But it’s not that simple, according to Philosophy Department Chair Jeffrey Bloechl. Trying to enforce a total AI ban requires an unsafe amount of guesswork, which could even have legal implications.

“If you can’t prove it but you fail a student for the assignment, of course, they have the right to sue you,” Bloechl said. “And I don’t think the University’s going to win many of those cases, because it’s so hard to prove.”

Research has shown that AI detectors, like Originality.AI and GPTZero, are biased against non-native English speakers. And the CTE guide warns that punishing students for using AI creates an adversarial relationship between professor and student, “wherein they are taught that being caught cheating is worse than choosing to use the service in the first place.”

This uncertainty has led Rotella not to impose an outright ban on AI in his classes.

“I don’t like making rules I can’t enforce, and I can’t prove that any piece of work was done by AI,” Rotella said. “So I don’t ban it.”

Instead, he asks his students to note whatever non-human help they received when writing a paper. The more non-human help they get, the less feedback he’ll give.

“If they used ChatGPT, I’m not going to make extensive comments—I’m not interested in making ChatGPT’s work better,” he said. “I’ll put a letter grade on it, and that’s it.”

“A Moment of Uncertainty”

It’s unclear what will happen to AI in the coming years, Song said. But for now, he believes the most important task is to keep the conversation going—and to remember that nothing about the technology’s role in education has been decided yet.

“I honestly think if we put aside the hype around this technology, we would see that actually there’s nothing inevitable about it, that we’re really at a moment of uncertainty about where this technology is going to go,” he said.

For the English department, the future lies in that same uncertainty, he added, but there’s also a sense of purpose in the work ahead.

“I think now that we have a strategy in place, it’s just a matter of really pursuing it, encouraging faculty to think carefully about how to implement it, trying out these exercises, trying out new things, seeing what works, sharing with each other, and really deploying it across all the English classes,” he said.

This push and pull—the constant conversations and problem-solving sparked by AI’s emergence—are what teaching and humanity are really about, Boor said.

“The nice thing about doing this kind of work is that you’re always wrestling with a question or a problem, and that question or problem might evolve over time,” Boor said. “And I think part of what it is to be human is just to constantly wrestle with things.”