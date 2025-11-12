Support The Heights:
UGBC Discusses Free Speech Event, Connecting with Messina College Students

Reetu AgnihotriNovember 12, 2025
Rafti said he hopes to ensure that students are comfortable speaking freely with UGBC and hopes to find more opportunities for UGBC to receive feedback. (Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)

UGBC student senators recapped their first Circle Up, hosted in collaboration with the Office of the Dean of Students (DoS), during the Senate meeting Tuesday night.

“The big consensus that came out of this was that students really did like the student-facing-student opportunity to meet in a room with no administration present, no adults present, and really talk about the student experience,” said Will Rafti, intersectionality committee chair and MCAS ’27. “They shared that this is something they feel really isn’t present and open on campus.”

Held on Nov. 6, the Circle Up event aimed to foster open conversations about free speech and demonstrations on campus.

“We went through the script that UGBC had given feedback to prior and that the DoS had developed discussing free speech in general and on campus,” Rafti said. “So, discussions around policies for demonstration and posting, and the logistical processes through which students can voice their opinions and beliefs on campus were overall discussed.”

Rafti said he hopes to ensure that students are comfortable speaking freely with UGBC and to create more opportunities for UGBC to receive feedback.

“We should see what other spaces we can open for full and transparent feedback to make sure that we have a full understanding of the student experience from their perspective as well as have all the information we need to best do our job,” Rafti said.

Will Cortes, student senator and MCAS ’28, attended the discussion alongside Rafti and viewed it as a way to bridge the gap between UGBC and the student body.

“I thought it was a really good opportunity for both parties to come to a common understanding … as UGBC members, basically we’re saying, ‘Here’s what these processes look like,’ and that way people can understand where each other is coming from and work with them,” Cortes said. 

Nicole Yang, AHANA+ Leadership Council policy coordinator and MCAS ’26, has finalized the details for a partnership program focused on connecting Messina College students with students on the Chestnut Hill campus, according to Rafti. The program is pending approval from Messina administrators, he added. 

“She just sent out her formal proposal for the Messina buddy system,” Rafti said. “So, that is formally going to go under review by all of the Brookline deans, and they’re going to see the logistics.”

Earlier in the meeting, Bubba Curran, student senator and MCAS ’29, recapped the Boston College Dining’s Dining Advisory Board meeting he attended.

“There were a lot of cultural groups there, so it was a lot of advocacy for trying to get different cultural foods in dining halls more,” Curran said. “We talked about adding more vegan options, and they were really open and looking into all of it.”

According to Curran, BC Dining has gotten a head start on addressing some common concerns students have raised, including providing cream cheese packets that are easier to open.

Reetu Agnihotri
Reetu Agnihotri, Assistant News Editor
Reetu Agnihotri (she/her) is an Assistant News Editor for The Heights. She is from Lake Oswego, OR. You can contact her at [email protected]