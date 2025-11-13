Support The Heights:
Eagles Fly Past Rider 92–52, Stretch Win Streak to Three

Grace SheehanNovember 13, 2025
The bench accounted for 34 of the Eagles’ 92 points on the night. (Jack Pettigrew / Heights Staff)

The third time was the charm for the Eagles on Wednesday night against Rider, as BC stretched its winning streak to three games. 

After dropping its season opener to Holy Cross, Boston College women’s basketball (3–1) drove the Broncs (1–1) into the ground, taking the matchup 92–52. 

The bench was electric for the Eagles, with BC’s bench notching 34 of its points on the night. 

“The way we shot the ball in that first quarter was really impressive,” BC head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee said “We were just in a great rhythm.”

The first frame was a nearly flawless performance from the Eagles, who held the Broncs to only nine points. Entering the second quarter, BC maintained a 22-point lead. 

And that didn’t change going forward in the game, as the Eagles did not falter. 

Athena Tomlinson excelled at moving the ball down the court, forcing turnovers to the Eagles’ advantage. 

Tomlinson led the team with assists, demonstrating how vital she is to the team’s offensive flow. Despite being one of BC’s only returning players this season, Tomlinson didn’t let that stop her performance. 

BC scored 25 points off 18 Rider turnovers— maintaining possession the majority of the game. 

“I think our chemistry as a team is great, we love to see each other succeed, and we love to see each other score,” Tomlinson said, “In my head, I’m always thinking about ways to get my teammates open.” 

Nearly 60 percent of the Eagles’ points in the first half came from 3-pointers, a distinction from their previous games, where they made up less than half of BC’s total points. 

And the Eagles’ defensive pressure was just as strong, as BC consistently broke up Rider’s rhythm. Holding the Broncs to only seven points and multiple shot clock violations, the Eagles’ defense did not let up.

The Eagles’ sharp shooting in the first half sealed the deal—finishing with a 44.6 percent field goal percentage. 

But entering the third quarter, BC deflated slightly, only outscoring Rider by just four points. 

“I thought as the game went on, we didn’t necessarily find that shooting rhythm,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “I thought consistently we crashed the boards and were able to generate second opportunities for each other.”

The fourth quarter told a different story in Conte, as the Eagles managed to stretch their lead to 40 points by the time the game clock blared. 

One notable addition to the Eagles’ roster took center stage—graduate student Teionni McDaniel, who tallied a career-high 21 points and six rebounds. 

The Eagles also heavily relied on their free throw ability. Almost 30 percent of the Eagles’ total points on the night came from the line—showing an improvement from the season opener against Holy Cross where the Eagles shot 11 of 20 from the charity stripe. 

“You know, we have a lot of hard games ahead of us, so right now we’re just playing one game at a time,” Berbabei-McNamee said. “That’s something about basketball, you don’t really get to celebrate a win for too long. You just got to move on to the next game.

