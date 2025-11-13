Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

The Mac Mini #24

Sarah FlemingNovember 13, 2025
Made by The Heights using PuzzleMe"s cross word builder
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Crosswords
(Connor O'Brien / Heights Editor)
The Mac Mini #23
(Connor O'Brien / Heights Editor)
The Mac Mini #22
(Connor O'Brien / Heights Editor)
The Mac Mini #21
(Connor O'Brien / Heights Editor)
The Mac Mini #20
(Connor O'Brien / Heights Editor)
The Mac Mini #19
(Connor O'Brien / Heights Editor)
The Mac Mini #18
About the Contributor
Sarah Fleming
Sarah Fleming, Photo Editor
Sarah Fleming (she/her) is the Photo Editor for The Heights. In 2024, she served as the Assistant Photo Editor. She is from Alexandria, VA. You can contact her at [email protected]