Remembering Setti Warren: A Life of Laughter, Leadership, and Service

Setti Warren, Boston College alumnus and former Newton mayor, was remembered by friends and colleagues as a man whose laughter, warmth, and integrity defined a lifetime of public service and community leadership.

“He had a really memorable laugh, and enjoyed a lot of what he did,” said Rick Culliton, BC ’91. “And you know, I think his laugh is something that I continue to remember, and his positive outlook.”

Warren’s illustrious political career began at Newton North High School, where he served as class president for all four years, according to Tom Keady, BC’s vice president of governmental and community affairs.

“He was the class president … which his father was thrilled and very happy about,” Keady said.

Keady has known Warren since he was 10 years old through Warren’s father, Joseph Warren, with whom Keady worked. Keady and the younger Warren would eat ice cream together as they waited for his father to finish work.

“His father, Dr. Joseph Warren, worked with me at Northeastern University … and his son would come in occasionally and hang out waiting for his dad, and, of course, his father sent him down to hang out with me,” Keady said, laughing.

Eager to make a difference, when Warren came to BC, he decided to run for UGBC president. Warren’s UGBC win was no easy feat—he had his age and skin color working against him.

“I’m an African American, here at an Irish Catholic school,” Warren said in BC’s 1993 yearbook. “Some people thought I would never win the presidency because I was a sophomore, and because I was Black. But because so many people believed that positive changes could be made, it didn’t matter what my skin color was, or what year I would graduate, and I was elected. It’s something I’ll carry with me throughout my entire life.”

Culliton, who was UGBC president in 1991 and passed the presidential baton to Warren, said people who knew Warren viewed him as the clear victor in his UGBC run.

“I was reading an article about Setti and how he felt like he … was up against all odds and kind of a long shot, and I’m sure he felt that way at the time, but just having known him and known how charismatic and confident he was, I think many of us weren’t surprised that he was elected UGBC president,” Culliton said.

During his time in UGBC, Warren started the Book Tuition Fund and a schoolwide recycling system. Robert Sherwood, who was the Dean of Student Development when Setti was UGBC president, recalled Warren’s motivation behind the fund.

Setti Warren in BC's 1993 Yearbook.

“A student was maybe arrested in the bookstore for stealing a book or something like that, and Setti somehow heard about it and discovered that the student literally had no money,” Sherwood said. “So Setti ended up setting up the [Book Tuition Fund]. He was really concerned about students.”

Keady recalled that from the very beginning of Warren’s professional career, his capability and drive were palpable. When Warren was volunteering at the White House, a staffer pulled Keady aside and asked if Warren would be interested in officially working for the White House.

“There was a group effort to help him, and he went to work for Mrs. Clinton,” Keady said.

Setti Warren in BC's 1991 Yearbook.

This kick-started Warren’s substantial career in public service—a career Warren predicted for himself when he graduated from BC.

“Public service is something I definitely want to continue,” Warren said. “I just don’t feel right if I’m not doing something in that area.”

Warren’s career in public service included serving in the Office of Cabinet Affairs, the Advance Office, and the Social Office under President Bill Clinton. He also worked as the New England Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Deputy State Director for Senator John Kerry, and served a yearlong tour of duty in Iraq as a naval intelligence specialist.

“He was just a gentle, wonderful soul who loved human beings and made friends wherever he went,” Kerry told the Boston Globe.

When Warren ran for mayor of Newton, he met with Keady and his father to discuss campaign strategy.

“He didn’t have a lot of money to run, but he did have shoe leather, and Setti ran for mayor and won, and so then he served two terms as mayor of Newton,” Keady said. “He was a very, very good bridge, if you will, between Newton and Boston College.”

Warren’s “shoe-leather” was knocking on 11,000 Newton doors for his campaign. In 2009, when Warren won the mayoral race, he made history as Massachusetts’ first Black mayor.

As mayor, Warren invested in Newton Public Schools, started growth in Newton’s innovation economy, reduced the city’s carbon footprint, and created an in-depth transportation strategy, among many other accomplishments, according to Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller’s newsletter.

“Setti loved Newton, the community where he grew up, and combined that love with a passion for public service and an unshakeable belief that government can be a force for good,” Fuller wrote.

Keady explained how Warren’s character especially shone through in his career choice.

“In politics, the only thing you have is your word and your handshake, and if he gave you his word, you could count on it,” Keady said.

After leaving office, Warren went on to be the executive director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. In his latest role, Warren served as the Director of the Institute of Politics and as an Adjunct Lecturer in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

“It’s often said that the measure of a person’s life is found in their service to others—and by that standard, Setti’s life stands as an example to us all,” wrote Harvard Kennedy School Dean Jeremy Weinstein and Harvard College Dean David Deming. “Setti’s students loved him, and their impact—like his—will reverberate for generations to come.”

Warren passed away Nov. 2 in his Newton home at 55. At the time of death, he was doing one of his favorite things: relaxing by watching sports late at night on TV, his wife Tassy Warren told the Boston Globe.

Keady recalled that Warren carried a special commitment to faith throughout his entire life.

“He went to Mass every Sunday,” Keady said. “He went to Mass, you know, during campaigns, no matter where, he made time to go to the 4 or 5 o’clock Mass or the early Mass on Sunday.”

Family spurred Warren’s career path—his father initially introduced him to politics—and his wife and children served as an anchor for him throughout the rest of his career.

“Setti was a husband and father who loved his family more than anything in the world,” his obituary reads. “He spent hours helping his daughter Abigail study for her AP US history exam, drawing on his encyclopedic knowledge of American History. He wore his ‘Volleyball Dad’ sweatshirt to cheer on his son John on the court, embarrassingly loudly and enthusiastically. And he loved his wife Tassy, who was his person, his best friend and chief confidant and advisor.​”

Warren made a lasting impact, one that will leave an enduring legacy, according to Keady.

“Only time will tell what his legacy is, but I can assure you with this, it’s going to be a very positive one, and something that anyone who knew him in 20 years or 10 years will look back and say, ‘I knew that guy,’” Keady said.