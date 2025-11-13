Experts Examine How Cuts to Medicaid, Affordable Care Act Will Impact Massachusetts

While the longest government shutdown in U.S. history ended Wednesday night, Congress’ failure to extend subsidies for the Affordable Care Act (ACA), coupled with impending changes to Medicaid eligibility, will have “devastating” consequences for people’s ability to access and afford health care, according to Mary Ann Chirba.

“People are still going to get sick,” said Chirba, the John C. Ford, S.J., distinguished scholar at Boston College Law School. “They’re still going to seek care. They’re probably going to seek it much later in the progression of their condition when they could have been treated and diagnosed much earlier, more cheaply, and with a much better health outcome.”

Chirba spoke alongside Celia Segel, chief of staff for MassHealth, the state’s public health insurance program, and Marissa Woltmann, chief of policy at Massachusetts Health Connector, for a panel hosted by the Rappaport Center for Law and Public Policy Wednesday. The panelists unpacked the recent health care changes under the government shutdown and President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OB3).

OB3, signed into law by President Trump in July, will impose major cuts to the ACA —commonly known as Obamacare—by decreasing federal funding for insurance subsidies and tax credits and tightening Medicaid eligibility requirements. By 2027, an estimated 300,000 people will no longer be covered in Massachusetts alone.

These cutbacks will affect people aged 19 to 64 who are not disabled and do not have children, but Segel said the changes are causing panic among people who receive other forms of ACA coverage.

“We have 67- and 75-year-olds who are on Medicaid and Medicare calling us who are worried that they’re going to have to start working again,” Segel said. “This will not apply to them, and so a lot of what we are doing now is to make sure our stakeholders know who this does apply to.”

Segel warned that Massachusetts could lose roughly $3.5 billion as a result of the changes to health insurance eligibility and decreased federal funding.

“The MassHealth program spends about $22 billion —40 percent of the state budget,” Segeal said. “About 15 billion of those dollars come from the federal government. We expect that when all of these changes are rolled out, we will lose about $3.5 billion.”

Immigrants who entered the United States legally and are awaiting citizenship status are among the groups most vulnerable to losing their insurance coverage, Woltmann said.

“Lawfully present immigrants who do not qualify for Medicaid as a result of their status have historically been able to access highly subsidized coverage,” Woltmann said. “Now we have 37,000 individuals who will no longer access any subsidies as a result of [changes in eligibility].”

While the majority of people in Massachusetts may not feel the direct impacts of OB3, Chirba noted that residents are still likely to feel the indirect effects as emergency rooms become more crowded and hospitals face increased strain to cover the gaps.

“My worry is that emergency rooms are going to start being used as primary care clinics for everybody who has fallen off of an insurance plan,” Chirba said. “So ER rooms are going to get very crowded. Now, a hospital does not have to run an emergency room, so you could have emergency departments closed.”

In Massachusetts, programs like the Health Safety Net (HSN), a program that pays for medically necessary services to low-income patients, aim to fill the gaps that the decrease in funding will create.

“We have a very interesting trust set up in Massachusetts called the Health Safety Net, which pays Safety Net providers for providing uncompensated care, care to people who are uninsured or underinsured,” Segel said. “We’ve really been focused on boosting this Health Safety Net right now.”

Despite efforts by MassHealth and HSN to maintain insurance access across the state, Segel emphasized that it remains unclear how to fill the nearly $3.5 billion funding shortfall.

“At the end of the day, we are expecting $3.5 billion less in federal revenue for the state, so we have to figure out how we keep our safety net providers solvent when we’re losing that much money as a state,” Segel said.