Cutting Parking Requirements is “What Newton Needs,” Economic Development Commission Says

Whyle Li OngNovember 14, 2025
The proposal would replace parking requirements based on the number of seats or employees with a system based on square footage. (Alina Chen / Heights Archives)

Newton’s Zoning and Planning Committee continued its discussion of proposed amendments that would reduce or eliminate parking minimums for commercial uses in village centers, including Newtonville, Auburndale, and West Newton, a move supporters think will bolster business growth.

“This proposal is exactly what Newton needs,” Chuck Tanowitz, chair of Newton’s Economic Development Commission, said at the meeting. “It reduces barriers for businesses to expand and reduces the hassle of applying for special permits.” 

The current law requires developers to create parking spaces alongside any new construction, but the proposed amendments would reduce or eliminate those requirements in village centers within zoning districts BU1 and BU2. Supporters argue that the change would promote business growth by enabling businesses to expand more easily in areas with public transit access. 

By shifting to square footage-based parking requirements, Kevin McCormick, a member of Newton’s Planning Board, said the changes would remove the burden of special permits for parking relief and make it easier for new and existing businesses to operate without unnecessary delays.

A significant aspect of the proposal is to replace parking requirements based on the number of seats or employees with a system based on square footage.

“Determining a particular business’s parking requirement involves advanced calculus,” McCormick said. “You need to know the prior use, number of employees, seats, and more to determine the new requirements. This system simply doesn’t make sense anymore.”

McCormick explained that reducing parking minimums is a growing trend across the United States, with over 3,500 communities already adopting similar policies. 

“By reducing or eliminating parking minimums, businesses can operate more freely, without the burden of outdated zoning laws that don’t reflect the reality of commercial development in established urban centers,” McCormick said.

Councilors raised concerns about how the new rules would impact properties that already have special permits for parking relief. The committee was reassured, however, that those businesses would not need to apply for a new special permit for parking. Instead, they would only need to amend their special permits if there were significant changes to the business use. 

“By making it easier for businesses to thrive here, we’ll see fewer empty shops and more foot traffic in our village centers,” Pannewitz said.

The committee did not take a vote on the amendment, instead tabling the item for further discussion at a future meeting, noting that several details—particularly around special permits—still require clarification before a final decision can be made.

