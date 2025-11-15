No. 18 BC Topples No. 12 UMass 7–3, Earns First Win on Home Ice

In three home games, No. 18 Boston College men’s hockey recorded seven goals across three losses.

On Friday night, it took BC (5–4–1, 3–2–0 Hockey East) 60 minutes to match that goal count.

Seven different Eagles tallied a goal in their 7–3 win over No. 12 Massachusetts (7–5–0, 1–3–0), giving BC fans their first taste of victory on home ice in the 2025–26 season.

“It’s never good losing,” Dean Letourneau said. “So when we can win and build off those games and kind of stack them on top of each other, it definitely gives us more momentum going into the next games.”

There was no guarantee of a win for a while—at least until Will Vote potted the Eagles’ fifth goal of the night a couple minutes into the third period and only 49 seconds after their fourth.

Ryan Conmy’s power-play goal 44 seconds into the second frame off an assist from James Hagens doubled BC’s lead before Vote’s goal, building a comfortable cushion for the freshman goaltender behind the net.

Louka Cloutier finished the night with 16 saves, helping himself after surrendering two goals on six shots in the first period.

The Minutemen kicked off the scoring halfway through the first period, as Jack Galanek redirected a shot from the point and the puck snuck past an oblivious Cloutier.

Letourneau tied it up just under a minute later, deflecting a shot from the point himself and tallying his fourth of the season—best for tied-most on BC’s roster.

“I think confidence just comes from, like you said, preparation, off-season before season,” Letourneau said. “Just put in that work, stay on top of it, never, never quitting, never giving up.”

With 4:30 remaining in the opening frame, UMass tapped around the puck between the circles, eventually giving Jack Musa an open lane for him to find a sliver of daylight above Cloutier’s shoulder and a 2–1 lead.

Although Minutemen fans were making more noise heading into the first intermission, four unanswered goals across the second and third periods progressively shut them down.

“We really have to be conscious of having a third forward high in the offensive zone,” Brown said. “If you’re giving up odd-man rushes the other way then it gets real tough, so we did a much better job of that in the second.”

Drew Fortescue quickly tied things up 2:16 into the second period, using a screen to find space between Jackson Irving’s arm and torso off a shot from the point.

Hagens followed him up 10 minutes later to give the Eagles their first lead of the night. A feed from Teddy Stiga had Hagens at the bottom of the circle with time and space, as he picked his spot and snuck it in.

BC entered the final period leading shots 26–12. It would finish the matchup dominating the offensive zone, putting together 39 shots to UMass’ 16.

“I thought our o-zone tempo was very good,” Brown said. “I think we were moving parts. We had speed. We got to low to high a lot, and then spread them out a little bit in the offensive zone.”

After the opening goals from Conmy and Vote in the third frame, UMass put a dent into the Eagles’ lead after Stiga was handed a five-minute major for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Even with over two minutes remaining in the power play after the goal, the Minutemen were never able to find the back of the net again on the man-up advantage, improving BC’s penalty-kill percentage to 82.4 on the season.

Brady Berard put in the empty-netter with 1:55 remaining to put the Eagles’ lead back to three—but they weren’t done yet.

Will Traeger pushed home a rebound between the pipes for his first collegiate goal, sending BC’s bench into a frenzy and leaving smiling faces all around after its 7–3 win.

“He’s going 100 miles an hour from his first step off the bench to his last step right back on and to see him rewarded for the goal just made the whole team really happy,” Brown said.