BC Beats BU 3–2, Completes Weekend Sweep

There is truly nothing like the Battle of Comm. Ave. And any BC fan knows there is nothing like beating the Terriers, which Boston College women’s hockey did this weekend. Twice.

BC (7–6–1, 6–2–1 Hockey East) defeated the Terriers (2–10–0, 2–5–0) on the road on Friday night after taking the matchup 5–2 the previous night in Conte Forum. This go around was a little less certain of who would come out on top—in the end, though, BC secured a 3–2 win over its cross-town rival.

It didn’t take too long for either squad to get on the board. In fact, the first frame was arguably the most action-packed.

Going 1-for-7 on the power play on Thursday, BU wasn’t able to change anything during its first power-play opportunity of the night, as BC killed the Terrier-advantage. The same rang true when the Eagles were denied from piecing anything together after a hooking call against BU.

But that didn’t hold for too long. Knotting her second career goal for the Eagles in two games, Emma Conner proved to be the difference-maker for her team. She notched a short-handed score 16:12 into the first period, putting BC up 1–0.

BU didn’t hesitate to make things interesting, though. Just 29 seconds later, Sydney Healey joined in on the action, sliding the puck past Grace Campbell.

With the score knotted 1–1, the rivalry was in full swing in Agganis Area in front of a sea of red and white Terrier jerseys. Just as it seemed like BU was heating up, though, BC took the reins.

Thanks to a roughing call against Lucy Thiessen, the Eagles had a man-up advantage.

Just as the game clock was about to blare to cap off the first frame, senior Kate Ham put away a rebound of her own miss to put BC up 2–1 at the end of the period.

The second frame was less than ideal for the Eagles, however, as BU held them silent for the entire period. BC was also able to hold up defensively, and the game headed into the third with BC still up 2–1.

Just as the Terriers always do, they wanted to give BC a run for its money. And they did just that—tying up the game 2–2 a little over five minutes into the third frame.

But Conner had herself a night, netting her second goal of the game to propel BC to a 3–2 lead in the third frame. It was nothing short of an ESPN Top-10 worthy highlight as she juked Michelle Pasichnyk in net and swept the puck to a far-right sweep spot, past Pasichnyk’s reach.