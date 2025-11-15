White Mountain Creamery To Close, New City Microcreamery To Take Its Place

After more than three decades as a family-run fixture on Comm. Ave, White Mountain Creamery—the go-to ice cream spot for generations of Boston College students—will close under its current ownership on Dec. 1.

“I wanted to thank you for the hard work and dedication you have shown during our time together at White Mountain,” outgoing owner Peter Coufos wrote in a message to employees Friday afternoon. “Our business is transitioning to new ownership effective December 1st, 2025.”

New City Microcreamery, a regional Massachusetts chain with locations in Arlington, Cambridge, Hudson, and Sudbury, will assume management and operations of the shop.

White Mountain will cease operations under the current owners on Nov. 25 ahead of the transition and then reopen its doors on Dec. 2.

In the wake of the announcement, many current and long-time employees were taken by surprise.

“I was really shocked to hear that White Mountain decided to transfer ownership,” said Madeline King, MCAS ’26, who has worked at White Mountain since 2022. “There were absolutely no warning signs—it was just so unexpected.”

King said she formed many of her first college friendships behind the counter and that the shop holds a special place in her heart.

“It’s been a family business for so long, and it means so much to current BC students, BC alums, and a lot of other people in the community,” she said. “The fact that it’s closing will be sad for many.”

William Balerma, a junior at Newton North High School and fellow employee, echoed those sentiments.

“It’s been a great place to go for many people,” he said. “It’s the only White Mountain, it’s been here for so long, everybody knows it’s a special place. So it’s sad—it’s sad to see that it’s going to be closing.”

Located across Comm. Ave from Lower Campus, White Mountain opened in 1983, according to the shop’s website, under a set of previous owners. Coufos purchased the business in 1993 after leaving a career in the computer industry.

“I really wasn’t happy working in an office environment and knew that I needed the freedom and feeling of being my own boss,” Coufos said to The Heights in a 2017 interview.

Coufos did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The 1993 purchase included several adjacent properties—currently tenanted by Dunkin’ and Flat Breads Cafe—which, along with White Mountain, were sold in early April for $2.5 million to a limited liability company created two months prior, according to state deed records.

At the time of the announcement, it was unclear if the Dunkin’ and Flat Breads Cafe would maintain their current leases under new LLC ownership.

Employees interviewed by The Heights said they had not yet received confirmation about whether their employment status would change after the transition.

According to a message sent to employees by New City Microcreamery’s transition managers, an informational meeting will be held on Nov. 22.

In the same message, the managers also outlined their vision for the shop’s future.

“On behalf of our entire team, I want to say how excited we are to work with all of you and to help make this transition as smooth and positive as possible,” they wrote. “Our goal is to bring a fresh look, new ice cream, updated technology, and many exciting improvements to the store.”