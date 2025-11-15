Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

White Mountain Creamery To Close, New City Microcreamery To Take Its Place

Nikita OsadchiyNovember 15, 2025
White Mountain will sell its last scoop on Nov. 25 before transferring ownership to a regional chain. (Wilson Baker / Heights Archives)

After more than three decades as a family-run fixture on Comm. Ave, White Mountain Creamery—the go-to ice cream spot for generations of Boston College students—will close under its current ownership on Dec. 1.

“I wanted to thank you for the hard work and dedication you have shown during our time together at White Mountain,” outgoing owner Peter Coufos wrote in a message to employees Friday afternoon. “Our business is transitioning to new ownership effective December 1st, 2025.”

New City Microcreamery, a regional Massachusetts chain with locations in Arlington, Cambridge, Hudson, and Sudbury, will assume management and operations of the shop.

White Mountain will cease operations under the current owners on Nov. 25 ahead of the transition and then reopen its doors on Dec. 2.

In the wake of the announcement, many current and long-time employees were taken by surprise.

“I was really shocked to hear that White Mountain decided to transfer ownership,” said Madeline King, MCAS ’26, who has worked at White Mountain since 2022. “There were absolutely no warning signs—it was just so unexpected.”

King said she formed many of her first college friendships behind the counter and that the shop holds a special place in her heart.

“It’s been a family business for so long, and it means so much to current BC students, BC alums, and a lot of other people in the community,” she said. “The fact that it’s closing will be sad for many.”

William Balerma, a junior at Newton North High School and fellow employee, echoed those sentiments.

“It’s been a great place to go for many people,” he said. “It’s the only White Mountain, it’s been here for so long, everybody knows it’s a special place. So it’s sad—it’s sad to see that it’s going to be closing.”

Located across Comm. Ave from Lower Campus, White Mountain opened in 1983, according to the shop’s website, under a set of previous owners. Coufos purchased the business in 1993 after leaving a career in the computer industry.

“I really wasn’t happy working in an office environment and knew that I needed the freedom and feeling of being my own boss,” Coufos said to The Heights in a 2017 interview.

Coufos did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The 1993 purchase included several adjacent properties—currently tenanted by Dunkin’ and Flat Breads Cafe—which, along with White Mountain, were sold in early April for $2.5 million to a limited liability company created two months prior, according to state deed records.

At the time of the announcement, it was unclear if the Dunkin’ and Flat Breads Cafe would maintain their current leases under new LLC ownership.

Employees interviewed by The Heights said they had not yet received confirmation about whether their employment status would change after the transition.

According to a message sent to employees by New City Microcreamery’s transition managers, an informational meeting will be held on Nov. 22.

In the same message, the managers also outlined their vision for the shop’s future.

“On behalf of our entire team, I want to say how excited we are to work with all of you and to help make this transition as smooth and positive as possible,” they wrote. “Our goal is to bring a fresh look, new ice cream, updated technology, and many exciting improvements to the store.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
McGillycuddy alongside her husband co-chaired the University's "Light the World" campaign and established the McGillycuddy-Logue Center for Undergraduate Global Studies. (Slok Jariwala / Heights Archives)
BC Endows Women’s Philanthropy Fund, Renames CWBC Colloquium for Former Trustee Kathleen McGillycuddy
Mary Beckman, former acting secretary and senior advisor for the Massachusetts executive office of health and human services, moderated Wednesday's panel. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)
Experts Examine How Cuts to Medicaid, Affordable Care Act Will Impact Massachusetts
Rafti said he hopes to ensure that students are comfortable speaking freely with UGBC and hopes to find more opportunities for UGBC to receive feedback. (Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)
UGBC Discusses Free Speech Event, Connecting with Messina College Students
Many faculty are revising syllabus policies and designing assignments that are harder for AI to complete. (Maureen Ebaugh / Heights Staff)
As Students Rely More on AI, Humanities Professors Are Pushing Back
BCPEP serves as the state's largest higher education program for incarcerated individuals. (Vikrum Singh / Heights Archives)
BC Prison Education Program Expands To Offer College Courses for Women at MCI-Framingham
A fire broke out above a Green Line train Sunday evening.
Wire Fire Erupts Above Green Line Train at BC Stop, Disrupting B-Line Service
More in Off Campus
(Riley Del Sesto / Heights Editor)
College Republicans of America Cuts Ties With BC Chapter After Group Disavows Speaker’s Remarks
(Madison Sarka / Heights Archives)
New Program Offers Free Transportation for LSEHD Practicums and CSON Clinicals
(Nicole Vagra / Heights Archives)
BC’s Global Public Health and the Common Good Program to Offer Accelerated Master of Public Health Degree in Partnership with Tufts University School of Medicine
(Annika Engelbrecht / Heights Editor)
Plans to Open Liquor Store Across from BC Approved Despite City and University Opposition
(Steve Mooney / Heights Archives)
Masked Man Caught Trespassing on Radnor Road, No Arrest Made
(Photo Courtesy of Boston Police Department)
Masked Man Spotted Lurking Outside Off-Campus House on Gerald Road
More in Top Story
Grace Campbell, pictured, put up a 43-save performance in the Eagles’ win. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Eagles Score Three Goals in the Third, Take Battle of Comm. Ave. 5–2
The new agreements provide former athletes with discounted tuition at WCAS and marks a major expansion for the college. (Jess Rivilis / Heights Archives)
Woods College Announces New Degree Completion Agreements with NHL, PHPA, and CFLPA
The Newton City Council president took 77 percent of the vote for mayor. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Laredo-Backed Candidates Win Big in Newton Local Elections
The University's endowment reached a record-high $4.3 billion in FY25. (Annika Engelbrecht / Heights Editor)
BC’s Assets Totaled $7.7 Billion in 2025, Records Show
Warren leaves behind his wife, Tassy, and two children, Abigail and John. He died at his home in Newton. (Heights Archives)
Newton’s First Black Mayor and BC Alum Setti Warren Dies at 55
Jayden Hastings, pictured, is a key returner for the Eagles this season. (Owen Bienen / Outreach Coordinator)
“This Is Our Breakout Year”: BC Men’s Basketball 2025–26 Season Preview
About the Contributor
Nikita Osadchiy
Nikita Osadchiy, Assistant News Editor
Nikita Osadchiy (he/him) is an Assistant News Editor for The Heights. He is from Brooklyn, N.Y. You can find him on Twitter @niktgray or contact him at [email protected]