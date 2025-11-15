Bond Breaks Flowers’ Record on Senior Day in BC’s 36–24 Loss

Alumni Stadium morphed from a party into a funeral on Saturday night.

The loud student crowd, which stuck around till the end despite 40-degree weather and wind, had its heart broken as No. 14 Georgia Tech (9–1, 6–1 Atlantic Coast) kicked a field goal to beat BC (1–10, 0–6) 36–34 on its Senior Day.

Senior Lewis Bond broke two BC records over the course of the game—BC’s all-time reception record (201) and single-season reception record (70).

After tying things up at the end of the first half with a touchdown from freshman tight end Kaelen Chudzinski, BC went on a 14–3 run to start the second half, scoring touchdowns on its first two drives.

“I mean, it’s just tough to see all the seniors—this is their last home game,” quarterback Dylan Loonergan said. “We wanted to do our best to meet them with a win, and we fought, and I’m really proud of it. We fought all night.”

The first came when Turbo Richard broke away for a 37-yard rush, then Jordan McDonald broke free for a 14-yard rushing touchdown that put BC up 21–14. Richard finished the game with 141 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Lonergan hit Bond for a 32-yard gain on the Eagles’ next drive, then Jeremiah Franklin juked defenders to pick up a crucial first down and push BC to Georgia Tech’s 18-yard line. It was Harris that finished the drive off, breaking free of two separate tackles and finding the endzone for a 28–17 BC lead.

Georgia Tech scored two field goals in the third quarter and one at the beginning of the second, but eventually heated up and found the endzone with 7:33 left in the game.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Haynes King threw a 35-yard pass right over the shoulder of Eric Rivers, pushing the Yellow Jackets to BC’s 3-yard line before Jamal Haynes finished things off with a rushing touchdown to make it 33–28 BC.

BC could not muster a response, and the Yellow Jackets struck again with a 54-yard rushing touchdown from Jordan Allen that handed them back the lead.

Down 34–33 with 6:14 left on the clock, it was time for BC’s offense to play its best cards. BC’s offense, which had punted on its last drive after going three-and-out, needed a spark. It didn’t seem like that spark was going to come from Lonergan, who was sacked on BC’s own 16 and faced a 3rd-and-19 situation.

Despite the odds, Lonergan found Reed Harris for a 30-yard pickup, then hit Bond for a 10-yard gain. That set up for what could have been the play of the game, had things not gone south for BC.

“I felt really good out there,” Lonergan said. “Coaches were getting us in great situations, the receivers were getting open, the line was protecting me well. We ran the ball really well, so they just made my job a whole lot easier.”

Richard found a gap and turned on the jets, sprinting 42 yards for his second touchdown of the night. Chudzinski dropped the ball on BC’s two-point conversion attempt, though, and Georgia Tech got the ball up just one, 34–33. It was at that moment that the Eagles lost the game.

Georgia Tech got the ball back with 4:09 left on the clock. King killed the Eagles almost single-handedly, rushing for 27 yards on the 68-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard field goal which gave the Yellow Jackets a 36–34 lead.

After a silent first quarter, BC’s offense finally clicked in the second. A 42-yard rush from Richard set BC up at Georgia Tech’s 6-yard line, and he finished the drive with his first rushing touchdown of the game to tie the game 7–7.

Omarion Hampton forced a fumble on the Yellow Jackets’ next drive, and Bryce Steele scooped it up. BC’s offense was unable to capitalize and Georgia Tech scored a 71-yard touchdown on the next drive.

Chudzinski’s touchdown in the final minutes of the first half tied the game 14–14, building up BC’s fans’ hopes at an upset win over a top-15 team in the country.

“Dylan did a good job at the end of the half—that two minute drive was really good,” O’Brien said. “The drive to open the second half was really good … Probably our best offensive game of the year.”

By the time the clock hit zeroes, those hopes had died.

“I’m very proud of this team,” O’Brien said. “They fought hard, just haven’t been able to get them over the hump. And I feel terrible about that. I love these kids.”