No. 18 BC Sweeps No. 12 UMass in Dominant 4–0 Win to Cap Off Weekend Series

Goaltending was a big question for Boston College men’s hockey after star-goaltender Jacob Fowler left the program to play for the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens at the end of last season.

But it seems like BC has found its guy.

Louka Cloutier’s shutout, combined with senior forward Paul Davey’s first collegiate goal and Jake Sondreal’s two-goal performance, propelled No. 18 BC (6–4–1, 4–2–0 Hockey East) to a 4–0 win over No. 12 Massachusetts (7–6–0, 1–4–0 Hockey East).

“I feel like they’re really managing the game well, not giving up careless odd man rushes against, not having careless turnovers which lead to chances against, so the whole attention to detail has been excellent and has been growing the last two weekends,” BC head coach Greg Brown said.

The first period saw back-and-forth, quality hockey from both teams. Though the 0–0 score lasted for over half the game, both sides were generating chance after chance and just couldn’t execute.

That was until the 5:32 mark in the second, when Will Vote and Luka Radivojevic helped to send Paul Davey a pass on the right circle of BC’s offensive zone. The senior forward blasted a one-timer to give BC a 1–0 lead.

It was Davey’s first goal and point in his collegiate hockey career. The Greenwich, Conn. forward has struggled to consistently make the lineup throughout his time with the Eagles, and was playing his first game in over 1,000 days.

“[The] staff is happy, but his teammates are so happy for him, which is the best tribute you can have for a guy who hasn’t played a ton to get in and do a great job,” Brown said. “It just shows his character and how much work he puts in during practice and on his own, that when he got his opportunity, he was able to step in and play very well and then also contribute with a big goal for us.”

Rejuvenated from Davey netting his first, the Eagles played solid hockey to close out the period, heading to the locker room with a narrow one-goal lead.

The start of the third period saw a surge from the Minutemen, boosting the Mullins Center atmosphere that the Eagles had been successful in stifling all night long.

Their momentum wouldn’t last long, however, with sophomore forward Jake Sondreal netting two goals in a six minute span. The first came off a deflection on a point shot from defenseman Drew Fortescue with 13:01 to go in the third, and the second coming from a nifty backdoor pass by Dean Letourneau with 8:19 to go, which he potted into an open net to put BC up three.

“[Sondreal] plays the right way,” Brown said. “He understands when it’s time to defend and when there are opportunities to play offensive hockey—his work ethic has been outstanding, and it’s great to see him being rewarded with points, goals, and assists.”

UMass, now in panic mode, put on the pressure in the final minutes, but Louka Cloutier made spectacular save after save, en route to his second shutout in his last four starts.

“You can see his confidence growing with each game,” Brown said. “He’s getting more and more comfortable with college hockey … and you can see he’s anticipating and reacting at a higher level than he was early on … and the team is feeling his confidence and playing better in front of him.”

Following Ryan Conmy’s empty-netter to seal the game with 4:44 to go, things got chippy when UMass’ Jack Galanek threw a dirty hit from behind on BC’s Will Traeger, which resulted in an on-ice brawl and BC players having to be restrained by the linesmen.

It was a possible continuation from last night’s game in Chestnut Hill, when BC star Teddy Stiga was given a match penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct near the end of the game.

BC finished with two game misconducts by the time the final buzzer sounded, and UMass had one.

“We have to be smart about it, but it was great to see how much they wanted to stick up for each other,” Brown said.