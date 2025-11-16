BC Gets Back in Win Column With 76–71 Win Over Temple

Boston College men’s basketball found itself in the trenches on Tuesday night after an upset loss against Central Connecticut. That’s the kind of loss that can put a damper on a team’s spirit. It didn’t, though, and the Eagles didn’t dwell—they responded.

BC (2–2) beat Temple (2–1) on the road 76–71 on Friday night as Donald Hand Jr., Fred Payne, and Boden Kapke combined for 52 points. The game was close throughout, but the Eagles began to pull away about midway through the second half and eventually secured a win to push themselves back to .500 on the season.

“When you’re on a journey and you deal with adversity and disappointment and setbacks, you never know how the team’s gonna respond,” BC head coach Earl Grant said. “Specifically, when you have a team that’s forming—this team hasn’t been together, so with the blend of the new guys and the returners, they try to find a way to win.”

Payne had his most efficient game of the season from deep, sinking three of his five attempts.

“We didn’t take a lot of bad shots, and I still believe we would erupt at some point because it’s not like we made a ton of threes, but to get 76 points and we didn’t erupt from threes—that’s a good sign,” Grant said.

The Eagles as a whole were less impressive from three. They shot 6 of 17 in the first half, and that only slowed down in the second as BC shot it at a 20 percent clip.

With 9:06 left on the clock, Luka Toews sank a jumper that put BC up seven, leading 55–48. The Eagles went on a 15–9 scoring run to stretch that lead to 70–57, capped off with a dunk by Aidan Shaw with 2:49 to play.

“I saw us sticking to our identity,” Grant said. “I saw us being really connected—good bench energy on the road.”

Shaw ended the game with seven points on 50 percent shooting from the field, but it was his 14 rebounds that truly stood out, as the 6-foot-9 Missouri transfer dominated on the boards. He also tallied five blocks of BC’s 13 in the win.

“A big thing [Shaw] brings is rebounding and rim protection—quick off the floor, can really run, he actually can switch onto guards,” Grant said. “So he gives us a weapon defensively, and he’s trying to continue to find ways that he can be more of a weapon offensively.”

Kapke, another transfer that joined Grant’s squad this season, also put on a show. He had his best game as an Eagle so far, matching his season-high point total with 17 while also contributing three blocks, three assists, and three rebounds. He finished the game with 7-of-14 shooting from the floor.

“I thought Boden was great, using his size, using his length, making guys shoot over him, staying on the floor,” Grant said. “So it was good for him to be able to make the adjustments that we made.”

Temple clawed its way back despite those strong efforts, though—at least enough to give the Eagles a scare.

It started with a 3-pointer from Gavin Griffiths to cut the deficit to 10. Griffiths made another one less than 30 seconds later, then two free throws from Masiah Gilyard following a Payne foul cut it to five.

Griffiths hit yet another shot from deep with 45 seconds to go, making it 72–68 BC.

The Eagles didn’t score another field goal after that, but free throws from Hand, Payne, and Shaw—plus a strong defensive performance in the final minute—were just enough to push them to a road victory.

“To lose a game and then get on the road right after that shows a lot about our character,” Grant said. “Players just showing up, trusting the plan, and just to keep fighting—I think everything we’ve seen so far in the first couple weeks of the season, I think it’ll strengthen us as we try to continue to get through the storm and things get to be normal.”