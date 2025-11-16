Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

BC Gets Back in Win Column With 76–71 Win Over Temple

Maria Stefanoudakis, Sports EditorNovember 16, 2025
BC’s 13 blocks were its most as a team this season. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)

Boston College men’s basketball found itself in the trenches on Tuesday night after an upset loss against Central Connecticut. That’s the kind of loss that can put a damper on a team’s spirit. It didn’t, though, and the Eagles didn’t dwell—they responded. 

BC (2–2) beat Temple (2–1) on the road 76–71 on Friday night as Donald Hand Jr., Fred Payne, and Boden Kapke combined for 52 points. The game was close throughout, but the Eagles began to pull away about midway through the second half and eventually secured a win to push themselves back to .500 on the season. 

“When you’re on a journey and you deal with adversity and disappointment and setbacks, you never know how the team’s gonna respond,” BC head coach Earl Grant said. “Specifically, when you have a team that’s forming—this team hasn’t been together, so with the blend of the new guys and the returners, they try to find a way to win.”

Payne had his most efficient game of the season from deep, sinking three of his five attempts. 

“We didn’t take a lot of bad shots, and I still believe we would erupt at some point because it’s not like we made a ton of threes, but to get 76 points and we didn’t erupt from threes—that’s a good sign,” Grant said. 

The Eagles as a whole were less impressive from three. They shot 6 of 17 in the first half, and that only slowed down in the second as BC shot it at a 20 percent clip. 

With 9:06 left on the clock, Luka Toews sank a jumper that put BC up seven, leading 55–48. The Eagles went on a 15–9 scoring run to stretch that lead to 70–57, capped off with a dunk by Aidan Shaw with 2:49 to play. 

“I saw us sticking to our identity,” Grant said. “I saw us being really connected—good bench energy on the road.”

Shaw ended the game with seven points on 50 percent shooting from the field, but it was his 14 rebounds that truly stood out, as the 6-foot-9 Missouri transfer dominated on the boards. He also tallied five blocks of BC’s 13 in the win.  

“A big thing [Shaw] brings is rebounding and rim protection—quick off the floor, can really run, he actually can switch onto guards,” Grant said. “So he gives us a weapon defensively, and he’s trying to continue to find ways that he can be more of a weapon offensively.” 

Kapke, another transfer that joined Grant’s squad this season, also put on a show. He had his best game as an Eagle so far, matching his season-high point total with 17 while also contributing three blocks, three assists, and three rebounds. He finished the game with 7-of-14 shooting from the floor. 

“I thought Boden was great, using his size, using his length, making guys shoot over him, staying on the floor,” Grant said. “So it was good for him to be able to make the adjustments that we made.”

Temple clawed its way back despite those strong efforts, though—at least enough to give the Eagles a scare. 

It started with a 3-pointer from Gavin Griffiths to cut the deficit to 10. Griffiths made another one less than 30 seconds later, then two free throws from Masiah Gilyard following a Payne foul cut it to five. 

Griffiths hit yet another shot from deep with 45 seconds to go, making it 72–68 BC. 

The Eagles didn’t score another field goal after that, but free throws from Hand, Payne, and Shaw—plus a strong defensive performance in the final minute—were just enough to push them to a road victory.  

“To lose a game and then get on the road right after that shows a lot about our character,” Grant said. “Players just showing up, trusting the plan, and just to keep fighting—I think everything we’ve seen so far in the first couple weeks of the season, I think it’ll strengthen us as we try to continue to get through the storm and things get to be normal.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Teionni McDaniel, pictured, finished with seven points in 29 minutes. (Jack Pettigrew / Heights Staff)
BC Falls Short of Victory, Drops 70-61 Loss to Providence
The bench accounted for 34 of the Eagles’ 92 points on the night. (Jack Pettigrew / Heights Staff)
Eagles Fly Past Rider 92–52, Stretch Win Streak to Three
Jayden Hastings, pictured, finished with eights points and eight rebounds. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
BC Suffers Last-Second Upset Loss to Central Connecticut
BC’s 12 3-pointers were its most in a game all season. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Eagles' Fast Break Excels in 82–53 Win Over UMass Lowell
Donald Hand Jr., pictured, scored 18 points and secured eight rebounds in the Eagles' first win of the season. (Yamari Santillan-Guzman / Heights Staff)
Eagles Overcome Slow Start, Blow Out Citadel To Earn First Win of Season
Lily Carmody, pictured, scored a team-high 21 points in the win. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Eagles Catch Fire Late To Defeat UNH 69-57
More in Men's Basketball
Donald Hand Jr., pictured, scored 20 points in the loss. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
BC Shoots 50 Percent From Free-Throw Line, Falls in Overtime Thriller To Open Season 0–1
Jayden Hastings, pictured, is a key returner for the Eagles this season. (Owen Bienen / Outreach Coordinator)
“This Is Our Breakout Year”: BC Men’s Basketball 2025–26 Season Preview
Hand Jr., pictured, led BC with 23 points. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Travels to UConn for Exhibition Game, Loses 71–52
BC’s leading scorer Donald Hand Jr. announced his return to BC. (Owen Bienen / Heights Editor)
Stefanoudakis: A Way-Too-Early Look at BC Basketball
BC has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2009. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
Stefanoudakis: BC Basketball Has Lost the Element of Surprise. That’s a Problem.
In the Eagles' last game of the season, they tallied just 19 points in the first half. (Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)
Eagles Blown Out 93–67 in Season Finale
More in Sports
BC has yet to win back-to-back ACC matches this season. (Eylul Oktay / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to NC State Despite Taking First Set
Jake Sondreal, pictured, leads BC in goals with five after scoring two on Saturday night. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Staff)
No. 18 BC Sweeps No. 12 UMass in Dominant 4–0 Win to Cap Off Weekend Series
Lewis Bond, pictured, broke BC’s all-time reception record (201) and single-season reception record (70). (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Bond Breaks Flowers’ Record on Senior Day in BC’s 36–34 Loss
Freshman Ava Thomas, pictured, tallied one assist in the win. (Kylee Greene / Heights Staff)
BC Sweeps Terriers in Battle of Comm. Ave.
Seven different Eagles tallied a goal in their 7–3 win over No. 12 Massachusetts. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 18 BC Topples No. 12 UMass 7–3, Earns First Win on Home Ice
Grace Campbell, pictured, put up a 43-save performance in the Eagles’ win. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Eagles Score Three Goals in the Third, Take Battle of Comm. Ave. 5–2
About the Contributor
Maria Stefanoudakis
Maria Stefanoudakis, Sports Editor
Maria Stefanoudakis (she/her) is the Sports Editor for The Heights. In 2024, she served as the Assistant Sports Editor. She is from Denver, CO. You can contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter @mstefanoudakis1