Wright’s ‘The Running Man’ Sacrifices Depth for Digestibility

★★★☆☆

Ben Richards is a man backed into the tightest of corners.

Living in the wretched poverty of Co-Op City, he is blacklisted from honest work and unable to afford life-saving medicine for his sick, infant daughter. His only option in the corporately controlled and dystopian United States is the thing he despises most: the violent reality television of the Network.

Edgar Wright’s 2025 film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1982 novella, The Running Man, does not attempt to simply revive the campy and powerful path of the 1987 film. Instead, it closely follows the source material, crafting a brutal, neon-soaked vision of a society completely addicted to televised cruelty.

The film uses its relentless pace and hyper-stylized direction to examine how economic desperation fuels a fascist media-industrial complex, where the wealthy live in enclaves and the poor are kept pacified by the omnipresent and trashy Network programming known as FreeVee.

Richards’ (Glen Powell) raw anger and physical fitness earned him a spot on the Network’s most popular and dangerous spectacle: The Running Man. Contestants, or “runners,” must survive for 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, or Hunters, led by the masked Evan McCone (Lee Pace), and ordinary, bounty-seeking citizens.

Powell’s talent is what makes the emotional core of the film register. Powell’s Richards is not a self-assured action hero, but a man driven by vulnerability and righteous fury. The plot’s engine is Richards’ familial love and financial despair, which is established early as he receives an advance for his daughter’s medication from the show’s producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), an eerily smiling manipulator.

Powell embodies the simmering rage of an everyman forced to become a televised rebel, allowing the audience to truly empathize with the desperation that fuels his sprint across the country.

Several manipulative figures are central to the film’s narrative success. Killian, the ruthless executive producer, along with the game show’s wacky, flamboyant host, Bobby “Bobby T” Thompson (Colman Domingo), control the spectacle.

These figures exist not merely as villains, but as creators of media propaganda. Domingo’s Bobby T is a standout. His fiery and charismatic energy is used to manipulate the audience, twisting Richards’s image from a desperate father into a psychopathic killer—a process that includes using “foul-mouthed deepfake” footage to rewrite Ben’s story.

While Powell and the central antagonists demonstrate their acting skills and dedication to the film’s satire, the allies Richards meets during his journey feel underwritten. They exist primarily as plot devices in Richards’ path to survival and political awakening.

Characters like the underground rebel Bradley Throckmorton (Daniel Ezra), who anonymously posts videos exposing how the show is rigged, or the kind-hearted activist Elton Parrakis (Michael Cera), who attempts to aid the runner, are introduced with great energy, but their purpose feels singular. The film’s relentless action-thriller pacing, a signature of director Wright, means these figures often move in and out of the plot before their development can truly deepen their impact in the film.

The movie is ironically self-aware, utilizing its visual language, the quick cuts, the vibrant retro-futurist aesthetic, and the soundtrack to present a terrifying world that looks suspiciously like an exaggerated version of today. From the moment Richards enters the game, the film is a masterclass in controlled chaos.

In one early sequence, Richards and the other two runners, Jenni Laughlin and Tim Jansky, are given a 12-hour head start, a moment of fleeting calm before the attack. When the Hunt officially begins, the constant danger, the betrayal from citizens seeking bounties, and the overwhelming feeling of being a caged animal are palpable.

The Running Man is markedly different from most of Wright’s previous films, containing far less overt comedy than the Cornetto Trilogy. In contrast, this film is a brutal and high-energy chase movie.

The film boasts a clear and goal-driven narrative, elevated by its commitment to political commentary. The plot is driven by action and reaction, but the themes remain sharply focused on wealth inequality, healthcare disasters, and the dangers of digital fabrication, or deepfakes.

Although the film is a more faithful translation of King’s dark novel, Wright’s execution feels constrained by the need to balance the novel’s bleakness with the demands of a crowd-pleasing action film. The Running Man meets the criteria for a modern action movie, but its unrelenting pace sometimes sacrifices the deep and lingering psychological impact that its own powerful social critique deserves.