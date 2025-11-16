Support The Heights:
What Your Fall Fragrance Says About You

Brian LippmanNovember 16, 2025
(Jashodhara Jindal / Heights Editor)

As temperatures drop and the leaves change color, our favorite fall scents are making their reappearance. Fragrances are more than just a smell—they provide a deep reflection of your style, personality, and creativity. 

Tobacco Vanille – Tom Ford

With notes of tobacco, cacao, vanilla, and warm spices, you will give off an irresistible aroma if you spray on this scent. If you wear Tobacco Vanille, you definitely have everything together and have excellent taste. Despite the smoky top notes, the fragrance’s sweet undertones hint at your warmth and comforting nature. 

This scent is a classic, and you project confidence, masculinity, and maturity. Think Harvey Specter or Jay Gatsby.

Orpheon – Diptyque 

One word: cool. Orpheon combines jasmine, juniper, cedar, and tonka bean to create a chic, youthful fragrance fit for even the most niche aesthetics. Think of a Parisian jazz club—you’d fit right in. Orpheon leaves an intimate sillage, but that’s kind of the point. You’re mysterious and reserved, and maybe that’s what makes you so intriguing. 

You might even win a performative male contest while you’re at it.

Stronger With You – Giorgio Armani

Stronger With You has recently obtained a cult following—and for good reason. Sporting notes of pink pepper, chestnut, vanilla, and cardamom, Stronger With You has an addictive aroma. If this is your scent, you’re probably young, playful, and know how to have fun. 

The sweet smell and your warm personality draw others closer to you because your scent and vibe is truly infectious. 

Gentle Fluidity Gold – Maison Francis Kurkdjian 

Elegance comes standard with any Kurkdjian fragrance, and it follows that Gentle Fluidity Gold is one of the most elegant scents on the market. If this is your fall staple, you indulge in subtle luxuries and value quality over quantity. As the top notes of juniper and nutmeg are dried down, a beautiful vanilla and caramel undertone is released to create a deliciously intimate scent. 

Though the whole room won’t be able to smell you, you’ll definitely turn some heads as you walk through the halls. This is a timeless scent that reflects your sophistication and confidence. 

Libre – Yves Saint Laurent

As the name suggests, if Libre is your fragrance of choice, you like to live by your own terms. You enjoy exercising your freedom and living as authentically as you can. With strong lavender and white floral notes, Libre also brings out your femininity while speaking to your individuality. 

Libre dries down into a soft and warm fragrance with base notes of vanilla and musk, making it a perfect contrast to a cool New England fall night. 

New York Nights – Bond No. 9

If New York Nights is your signature scent, you’re probably the life of the party. This gourmand scent is glamorous and electric, making people notice whenever you walk into a room. With notes of caramel, coffee, and patchouli, you are sure to turn heads wherever you go. You’re probably someone with ambition and big dreams, so a place like New York City is your fairytale. 

You like to be the center of attention, but that’s not a bad thing. In other words, your vibe is magnetic and lavish, just like the bars of downtown Manhattan. 

