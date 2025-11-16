Support The Heights:
Urban Design Commission Strikes Down Sign for Assisted Living Home

Daniel LinnehanNovember 16, 2025
Benchmark, the assisted living facility, had proposed a similar set of signs a year ago. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)

Newton’s Urban Design Commission rejected proposed signs for Benchmark, a Newton Corner assisted living facility, in its meeting on Wednesday.

Benchmark had proposed a similar set of signs a year ago, but withdrew the proposal because the commission deemed the signs to be too high on the building. When they brought it forward again, the same complaints cropped up from the commission.

To the commission, it seemed like the signs’ only clear purpose is to advertise to those on the nearby Massachusetts Turnpike—functioning like a billboard. Billboards or other “non-accessory” signs are illegal under Newton’s Sign Ordinance

“I don’t see any reason for it to be up on the fourth floor, except to let people on the turnpike know where it is,” said Michael Kaufman, Urban Design Commission chair. “That therefore becomes a billboard more than a sign of telling people where they are.”

As a result, the commission suggested that Benchmark shift the signs down a few stories. 

“I still think that that sign should be above the first-floor windows,” Kaufman said. 

Catherine Adams, a lawyer for Benchmark, pushed back by saying that the commission had previously approved similar signs on the same street.

“We noticed that immediately next door at 400 Center St., you approved a 100-foot sign up on the top of the building,” Adams said. “In 2022, when that sign was approved, there was a comment by the chair that Newton Corner has a history of signs on top of the building.”

Kaufman contended that this building’s use differed from that of other buildings because it is a residential complex.

“Benchmark is not a commercial operation, though,” Kaufman said. “It is residential for the most part. That’s the distinction between the two.”

Lawyers for Benchmark also contended that the sign is not a billboard, as defined by law, since it indicates the business located at the property.

“This is not a billboard because it’s an accessory to the use of the property,” said Adams.

Even if it’s not legally a billboard, it still functions like one, according to Kaufman.

“I can’t imagine any other reason for it to be up at such a high level on the turnpike than to do that,” Kaufman said.

Adams contended that Benchmark needs to be visible from the highway. Because Benchmark is an assisted living facility, she noted that visitors and healthcare providers often come and go, and would benefit from visibility from the highway.

“These signs can be seen preceding that exit in both directions, for someone who is coming to either visit someone at Benchmark, or provide services to someone at Benchmark, which is not exactly the same as an apartment building with a lesser need for way-finding,” Adams said.

But Kaufman noted that Newton’s sign ordinance gives the Urban Design Commission discretion to establish a sign band—a designated area to keep signage within—wherever they deem it appropriate. As a result, neighborhood precedent doesn’t need to factor into the individual decisions it makes.

“It allows us a sign band for that building where we think it’s appropriate on a particular building,” Kaufman said. “It does not necessarily have to do with buildings next to it.”

The commission voted unanimously to deny the proposal.

Kaufman encouraged the group to reapply with a set of signs lower on the building.

“I say probably either come back with it at the other level for us to approve, or take it to inspectional services,” Kaufman said.

