Once Thought To Be Devoid of Aquatic Life, Newton Streams Populated With Countless Fish

Despite it being determined that Newton streams were devoid of much aquatic diversity centuries ago, a variety of fish species were recently discovered, revealed Bob Mallard, a fish expert and co-founder of the Native Fish Coalition (NFC).

“Where there’s life, there’s hope—and there is life,” said Mallard.

Mallard, who was born and raised in Newton Highlands but now lives in Maine, revealed his findings in a webinar hosted by the Newton Conservators, a citizens group that advocates for Newton’s open spaces. Mallard’s nonprofit, NFC, boasts 21 state chapters nationwide.

Growing up in the ’60s and ’70s, Mallard was intrigued by the network of streams that crisscrossed the city. These habitats suffered from over-development and human activity, causing many to believe they were devoid of wildlife, but Mallard always thought otherwise.

“There were fish darting around when I was young,” said Mallard. “Unlike everything else, you can’t see fish unless you look for them … [and since] mid to late 1600s, that’s how long it’s been that we’ve been manipulating Newton’s streams.”

Mallard took a trip back to his hometown and collaborated with members of the NFC, Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, local volunteers, and community groups to search the Newton streams he was convinced had fish. He started with Cold Spring Brook, a long, urban waterway that stretches across the city, originating in a buried spring in Cold Spring Park.

“[Cold Spring Brook] is badly degraded,” said Mallard. “It looks different than it did when I was young, but it was already in trouble when I was young, and we’ve walked all around it, and it’s, you know, the habitat varies.”

Mallard employed various methods in the search for life, ranging from the naked eye to sophisticated equipment.

“Fish surveys in the park involved visual inspection, non-lethal seining and trapping, e-fishing, which is electro-fishing (equipment that momentarily stuns them), and metabarcoding,” said Mallard.

Mallard’s efforts would pay off, as he and his collaborators identified multiple species within the park and the stream.

“While Cold Spring Brook and Cold Spring Park were believed to be fishless by everyone we asked, NFC and our partners were able to confirm the presence of self-sustaining golden shiners and catadromous American eel,” said Mallard.

Mallard went on to search for aquatic life in other waterways, including the six man-made ponds that comprise the Newton Cemetery & Arboretum ponds, and the convoluted and largely underground stream that forms Cheesecake Brook. He was again successful with his findings.

“The staff have confirmed the presence of golden shiners, yellow perch, pumpkin seed, sunfish, and eel,” said Mallard, in reference to the Newton Cemetery & Arboretum ponds. “All of these fish are native to the Charles River Watershed.”

Mallard found a slightly different variety of species in Cheesecake Brook.

“[Cheesecake Brook was] believed to be fishless,” said Mallard. “NFC and our partners confirmed the presence of white suckers, common carp, pumpkin seed, sunfish, and eels.”

Mallard also discussed his plans to look for life in Laundry Brook, a partially underground stream that passes through the Newton City Hall Pond.

“One of the things we’d like to try to do is build a temporary fish ladder that looks a lot like what they build permanently, and get permission to hang it off of Laundry Brook to see if we can actually move some fish,” said Mallard.

Throughout the meeting, Mallard continued to reiterate the resilience of fish and nature. He made it clear that aquatic life can bounce back from human impact, and it shouldn’t be overlooked.

“[Cold Spring Brook has] one of the most degraded sections of streams we’ve ever worked on, and wild native fish have found a way to persist,” said Mallard. “It shows how resilient nature can be.”