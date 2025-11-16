Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Once Thought To Be Devoid of Aquatic Life, Newton Streams Populated With Countless Fish

Nathan YarnallNovember 16, 2025
Species ranging from golden shiners to American eels were discovered. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)

Despite it being determined that Newton streams were devoid of much aquatic diversity centuries ago, a variety of fish species were recently discovered, revealed Bob Mallard, a fish expert and co-founder of the Native Fish Coalition (NFC).  

“Where there’s life, there’s hope—and there is life,” said Mallard. 

Mallard, who was born and raised in Newton Highlands but now lives in Maine, revealed his findings in a webinar hosted by the Newton Conservators, a citizens group that advocates for Newton’s open spaces. Mallard’s nonprofit, NFC, boasts 21 state chapters nationwide.

Growing up in the ’60s and ’70s, Mallard was intrigued by the network of streams that crisscrossed the city. These habitats suffered from over-development and human activity, causing many to believe they were devoid of wildlife, but Mallard always thought otherwise. 

“There were fish darting around when I was young,” said Mallard. “Unlike everything else, you can’t see fish unless you look for them … [and since] mid to late 1600s, that’s how long it’s been that we’ve been manipulating Newton’s streams.”

Mallard took a trip back to his hometown and collaborated with members of the NFC, Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, local volunteers, and community groups to search the Newton streams he was convinced had fish. He started with Cold Spring Brook, a long, urban waterway that stretches across the city, originating in a buried spring in Cold Spring Park.

“[Cold Spring Brook] is badly degraded,” said Mallard. “It looks different than it did when I was young, but it was already in trouble when I was young, and we’ve walked all around it, and it’s, you know, the habitat varies.”

Mallard employed various methods in the search for life, ranging from the naked eye to sophisticated equipment.

“Fish surveys in the park involved visual inspection, non-lethal seining and trapping, e-fishing, which is electro-fishing (equipment that momentarily stuns them), and metabarcoding,” said Mallard.

Mallard’s efforts would pay off, as he and his collaborators identified multiple species within the park and the stream.

“While Cold Spring Brook and Cold Spring Park were believed to be fishless by everyone we asked, NFC and our partners were able to confirm the presence of self-sustaining golden shiners and catadromous American eel,” said Mallard. 

Mallard went on to search for aquatic life in other waterways, including the six man-made ponds that comprise the Newton Cemetery & Arboretum ponds, and the convoluted and largely underground stream that forms Cheesecake Brook. He was again successful with his findings. 

“The staff have confirmed the presence of golden shiners, yellow perch, pumpkin seed, sunfish, and eel,” said Mallard, in reference to the Newton Cemetery & Arboretum ponds. “All of these fish are native to the Charles River Watershed.”

Mallard found a slightly different variety of species in Cheesecake Brook.

“[Cheesecake Brook was] believed to be fishless,” said Mallard. “NFC and our partners confirmed the presence of white suckers, common carp, pumpkin seed, sunfish, and eels.”

Mallard also discussed his plans to look for life in Laundry Brook, a partially underground stream that passes through the Newton City Hall Pond. 

“One of the things we’d like to try to do is build a temporary fish ladder that looks a lot like what they build permanently, and get permission to hang it off of Laundry Brook to see if we can actually move some fish,” said Mallard.

Throughout the meeting, Mallard continued to reiterate the resilience of fish and nature. He made it clear that aquatic life can bounce back from human impact, and it shouldn’t be overlooked.

“[Cold Spring Brook has] one of the most degraded sections of streams we’ve ever worked on, and wild native fish have found a way to persist,” said Mallard. “It shows how resilient nature can be.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Culture
Tea tasting at the event was an immersive experience, replicating one in a Chinese teahouse. (Sophie Bai / For The Heights)
“Tea and Treat” Event Blends Chinese Traditions With Lessons on Sustainable Living
For Khromina, running Floristika is about contributing to the fabric of her community. (Sophie Bai / For The Heights)
Newtonville’s Floristika Studio Blooms with Creativity
The Paper Mouse is the creation of married couple Victor Lee and Jenny Zhang. (Charlie Phillips / Heights Editor)
Stationery with Soul: Newton's The Paper Mouse Brings a Mighty Creative Spirit
It might feel more like Chinatown than Newton Centre. (Sophie Bai / For The Heights)
House of Noodles Brings Authentic Chinese Cuisine to Newton Centre
The show reimagined characters, such as Edgar Allan Poe’s raven, through a queer, contemporary lens. (Laney Halsey / For The Heights)
Shadow, Sound, Spectacle Brings Queer, Creative Twist to Classic Monster Tales at Newton Free Library
His daughter recalled that Jack Lemmon fondly looked back on his childhood in Newton and always felt a deep connection to the town. (Natalie McDonnell / For The Heights)
West Newton Cinema Honors Newtonian and Actor Jack Lemmon’s 100th Birthday
More in Metro
Benchmark, the assisted living facility, had proposed a similar set of signs a year ago. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Urban Design Commission Strikes Down Sign for Assisted Living Home
Even before being the owners, Wally’s was a regular stop for the family. (Sophia Chamberlin / Heights Staff)
Wally’s Wicked Good Ice Cream Reopens Under New Ownership, Local Family Dedicated To Keeping Things Sweet
The vote is held yearly to fund officers who sign up for shifts later in the day or during the weekends. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton Plans To Crack Down on Handicapped Parking Enforcement During Holidays
Newton seized the land via eminent domain in 2019. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Amid Legal Dispute, Newton Conservationists Reaffirm Effort To Protect Webster Woods
The proposal would replace parking requirements based on the number of seats or employees with a system based on square footage. (Alina Chen / Heights Archives)
Cutting Parking Requirements Is “What Newton Needs,” Economic Development Commission Says
Warren passed away on Nov. 2 in his Newton home. He was 55.
Remembering Setti Warren: A Life of Laughter, Leadership, and Service
More in Newton
Cimen greeted his customers by name and wished them a good day as they walked out the door. (Rebecca MacKinnon / For the Heights)
Like Family: Inside Eddie’s 26 Years in Newton
In addition to citywide plans, the city added a new chapter on how citizens can help Newton reach these goals. (Ben Shultz / Heights Archives)
Newton Sustainability Team Updates Climate Action Plan for 2026–2030
The bakery replaced a Starbucks location on Centre Street in Newton Centre. (Anika Chang Garcia / Heights Staff)
A Taste of Colombia in Newton Centre: Luna’s Cakes and Coffee
Fuller is Newton's first female mayor. (Courtesy of The Newton Beacon)
Mayor Fuller Addresses Charles River Regional Chamber Fall Business Conference
(Nicole Vagra / Heights Editor)
Newton Farm Commission Proposes Plans To Combat Food Insecurity and Restructure Committee
(Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Newton Programs and Services Committee Develops City Council Code of Conduct