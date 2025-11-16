‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ Falls Short of Its Predecessors

★★☆☆☆

Even with its star-studded cast, the third addition to the Now You See Me franchise is less than dazzling.

It’s been almost a decade since the release of the last blockbuster about the charismatic illusionist group called the Four Horsemen. In Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the focus is shifted to a new, suave generation.

June (Ariana Greenblatt), Charlie (Justice Smith), and Bosco (Dominic Sessa), a found family of three young illusionists, have taken up where the Four Horsemen left off. After one of their Robin Hood–style heists, Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg) confronts them for identity theft.

Eventually, all of the original and new Horsemen are united, reconciled, and tasked with a mission to take down Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), the daughter of a Nazi and owner of a South African diamond company.

There is a necessary reconciliation between the older generation and the Gen Z-ers, particularly at the beginning of the film. Though limited to cheesy dialogue, Greenblatt’s cool professionalism shines through. She portrays June’s impressive sleights of hand with a cheekiness that makes all the old Horsemen blush.

All of the fresh faces performed as expected—they proved their value by trying to flip the script, at least a little bit. Smith, who is known for his earth-shattering and intense performances in All the Bright Places and I Saw the TV Glow, couldn’t even save the movie from its lackluster writing, despite trying.

The story was fast-paced, but it ultimately failed to captivate. Either the plot was predictable and boring, or something came out of left field and seemed like an ill attempt to excite viewers or connect puzzle pieces. This is especially detestable in a mystery movie without many other merits besides its suspense.

Not many people go into these movies to witness sophisticated emotional arcs or to have their perspective on life altered. Instead, they watch more so that they can feel like kids again and see magic tricks revealed.

Undeniably, the film had a nostalgic element that appealed to both kids and adults. A group of misfits and witty illusionists is called upon to take on evil forces, like a conceited crypto bro and an evil, blonde businesswoman with a dark past. A sense of empowerment and belonging was thematically obvious.

On the other hand, the question could be asked: Did Now You See Me: Now You Don’t even contain the magical flair that people expected?

While the final scheme to expose Vanderberg has more at stake and a better shock factor, the tricks of the Horsemen do not match up to those of the first two movies. When a playback of events reveals how the Horsemen somehow obtain the highly protected Heart Diamond, there doesn’t seem to be much illusion involved. The team had simply rigged the diamond’s case to replace it with a fake.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is reminiscent of a filler Marvel movie that serves solely as a means to allude to future franchise additions. All that could be hoped for is a fourth Now You See Me movie that can make up for the magic lost in this one.