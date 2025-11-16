From a Bedroom Podcast to a Global Audience: Dylan Carollo’s Journey in Media

At 6 years old, he owned a car wash for toy cars. By 7, he had created a resale market for baseballs and bats. At 11, a podcast. Later, he founded online radio, and today, he runs a media company.

“I have this love for just creating something new,” Dylan Carollo said. “I love it being my own thing. It’s like my piece of art.”

Ever since he created his first podcast, Carollo, BC ’25, has been on the lookout for new ways to experiment with media. By the time he graduated college, he had already founded multiple podcasts and an online radio station with a worldwide audience.

Carollo’s inspiration for launching businesses came from his father, who founded a successful software startup.

“I wouldn’t know the path without him,” Carollo said.

Apart from starting businesses, young Carollo loved new technology.

“Anytime a new gadget would come out, he would be thinking about how he can get his hand on it,” Eggleton said.

Soon, Carollo found an opportunity to combine his passions for media and technology.

In 2014, podcasts were just starting to emerge as a major media format. This was when Carollo discovered Spreaker, a platform for hosting and creating podcasts. Immediately, the wheels in his mind started turning.

“I thought, why don’t I play my own music on a podcast,” Carollo said. “Because then you can go back and listen to it instead of it being a live radio.”

With a cheap microphone from Target and a small control panel for fading the songs, Carollo launched his show, “Dylan After Dark.”

The hourlong episodes came out at 11 p.m., hence the name. He mixed electronic songs by the likes of Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, and Zedd, and in between talked about musicians’ lives and baseball.

After just a few months, the show racked up 20,000 plays.

“I thought it was crazy,” Carollo said. “I still don’t know why people would ever listen to me.”

Unfortunately, his excitement was cut short, as Spreaker started to charge him significantly more due to the podcast’s growth.

“I sat down with my financial department—aka my mother—and she was not excited about how much it was costing,” Carollo said. “I said, ‘‘Well, I don’t want to stop it.’”

He soon found a cheaper way to get back on the air: an online radio station. Carollo launched a 24/7 radio stream and called it D100 Radio. The name was inspired by Z100, a New York radio station (The “D” stood for “Dylan”).

Song selection became mostly automated, with Carollo guiding the station’s sound based on weekly trends. This time around, he left out the talk segments.

“People just want to listen to music,” Carollo said he realized.

In its first six months, D100 Radio garnered 30,000 total plays.

With the increased plays came a community. One of the most memorable moments for Carollo was receiving his first call from a listener.

“They were like, ‘I’m listening to this with my parents, we’re driving in our car from New York,’” Carollo said. “They requested Barbra Streisand. I was like, ‘This is crazy. This is wild.’”

Carollo was excited but far from finished. He invited Eggleton, a fellow tech enthusiast and good friend, to join the station. Both in only seventh grade, the two had big plans and decided the station should expand further.

“People were starting internet radio stations for their little city to listen to, those select niches of people,” Carollo said. “We figured out, since it’s online, your audience is the whole world.”

Carollo began to play to this new, expanded audience.

He noticed the rising popularity of BTS, a K-pop boy band that was beginning to gain traction in the United States scene in 2017. He asked his listeners to repost the #D100BTS hashtag on Twitter, promising to play an hour of BTS songs on air as a reward.

“It was trending in Argentina, Singapore, and South Korea,”Carollo said. “That’s how it really sparked. After that, it was a domino effect.”

The audience grew internationally, propelling the station to iHeartRadio and Apple Music. In 2019, D100 Radio became an official company. Today, it receives around 20,000 listeners every day.

Despite the success, Carollo wasn’t making much profit.

“We tried ads out earlier on, and I didn’t like that model,” Carollo said. “I feel like everybody hates ads.”

But Carollo soon found a way around this problem: go ad-free in the ad-dominated world of streaming. This move would work in favor of the brand’s image.

“It sounds obvious, but it wasn’t obvious 10 years ago, when most stations had a bunch of commercials,” Eggleton said.

Carollo was patient. The lack of ads protected the station’s reputation, so it could remain a recognizable trademark for D100—a brand he was determined to grow even further.

Even back then, Carollo was thinking long-term.

“Don’t chase the money,” Carollo said. “If it’s a good idea, if you’re really passionate about the product, and you have a good market for it, the money will come.”

Looking back, he isn’t sure how he developed this resolve so early on.

“Being 15 or 17 years old, I don’t know how I had that outlook on the media space,” Carollo said. “But it seems like it is becoming true.”

One of these big plans was to take D100 beyond radio.

“I wanted it to be a new medium, not just the radio side,” Carollo said.

This opportunity came with the COVID-19 pandemic. Carollo and Eggleton came up with a pay-to-play—a fundraiser where listeners would donate to play a song of their choice on air, with the money going to support COVID-19 frontline workers.

Carollo managed to get eight different organizations, including New York’s FDNY Foundation, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, on board and the station raised $30,000 over a three-day period.

“At the end we said to ourselves, ‘Wow, this is beyond our wildest dreams,’” Eggleton said.

But Carollo’s COVID-19 related innovation didn’t end there. Alongside Eggleton, he started the podcast Talk College To Me, where college admissions officers were invited to share insights on applying to schools during the pandemic.

“People could hear the voice of BC and how they’re thinking through the process,” Carollo said. “It was something very new at that time.”

Carollo’s college journey wasn’t linear, as coming from Winter Park, Fla., he originally attended Florida State University before transferring to Boston College his sophomore year.

“I transferred into a campus of 15,000 people and I didn’t know a soul,” Carollo said. “I had to learn everything. I was like, while I’m doing this, why wouldn’t I post it?.”

Inspired by the success of Talk College To Me, he went to the Office of Student Involvement (OSI) and pitched an idea for a podcast about opportunities for BC students, hosting guests from around the campus.

Abigail Black, an associate director in the OSI, loved the idea.

“What struck me most was how thoughtful and intentional he was, even in those early conversations,” Black said.

Black recalled how Carollo had both direction and enthusiasm.

“Working with Dylan has truly been one of the greatest joys,” says Black. “His excitement was contagious.”

The first episode of Discover Boston, as the podcast was called, ran in 2023 during Carollo’s junior year. More than 200 episodes have been released since then, each around five minutes long.

“People started thinking [the podcast] in terms of the college campus life and being like the partner with you as you walk through school and trying to learn things about the school,” Carollo said.

He also started the In Flight podcast in cooperation with the Carroll School of Management, which hosted school’s alumni to share insights on their career.

Carollo graduated BC last year, taking a job at a healthcare company owned by a private equity firm in Boston. He handed over the host duties at Discover Boston College to George Kaparis, BC ’27.

“He was the best and most understanding coach,” Kaparis said. “Anything that happened he was like ‘Don’t worry, it’s okay, it’s gonna be fine, we’ll figure it out.’”

Carollo started another company, D100 Media, which is in charge of the Discover Boston College podcast.

“It’s weird to say that your school’s your client,” Carollo said.

Today, he is juggling managing D100 with his full-time job in private equity— working two full time jobs, spending his days at the office and nights and weekends editing the podcast and running the company.

Carollo wants D100 radio and podcasts to continue on, but he is also looking for more.

“My dream is to buy a media-adjacent business and tie it back into the station,” Carollo said. “I didn’t want to always be stuck in the media space, but I still want to have a media-adjacent company.”

Carollo isn’t yet sure exactly what this might look like.

“There are so many mom-and-pop shops around the country that need new owners and want to have young blood run them,” Carollo said. “I feel like everybody will copy me.”

The plan is sprinkled with more experimental ideas. Carollo says he is looking into AI hosts and what he calls a “moonshot idea” of songs with lyrics customized to listeners’ lives.

“He is always thinking two steps ahead,” Eggleton said. “He is going where the ball is going to go versus where it is being dribbled.”

Carollo has big plans for the future, but he says it’ll take a couple years before he can jump into running the business full time.

“That’s really what I want to do, and I’m super excited to do it,” says Carollo. “Who knows what happens from there.”