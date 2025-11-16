Support The Heights:
Newton Library Hosts Wildlife Session on Local and Global Endangered Species

Alena LaurentNovember 16, 2025
Marzolf made it a point to share various initiatives that people can take in their own lives and communities to help some of these animals. (Alena Laurent / For the Heights)

An information session and live animal presentation at the Newton Free Library on Wednesday evening welcomed attendees of all ages to learn about endangered animals and understand ways to help them.

“The International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List now includes 147,517 species, of which 41,459 are threatened with extinction,” said naturalist, photographer, and event host Joy Marzolf. “And that’s as of the last 12 months. It is going up, and it’s going up in certain places around the world faster than others.”

Marzolf, from Joys of Nature, spoke about the feeling of helplessness that comes with learning about endangered species. 

“A lot of times when people talk about endangered species or hear about endangered species, it just puts a little sad face on everybody’s face,” Marzolf said. “It makes you depressed, makes you feel bad, and makes you question ‘What are [we] going to do? There’s nothing [I] can do.’” 

Marzolf made it a point to share various initiatives that people can take in their own lives and communities to help some of these animals.

“Here in Massachusetts, we have animals that are endangered, threatened, and species of special concern,” Marzolf said. “So there are different categories as we sort of go into the more endangered animals, the last grouping. And you can also have animals that are critically endangered.”

Marzolf discussed various species found in Massachusetts, including the monarch butterfly, five different types of amphibians, several types of snakes, and two types of turtles—all of which are facing challenges in their habitats. 

“If people start to realize how these animals are helping us, we start to value them a lot more for the jobs that they’re doing,” shared Marzolf.

These animals often face habitat loss, changes in temperature or climate, pesticide use, and large amounts of plastic in the ocean, according to Marzolf.

“When we think of animals becoming endangered or becoming extinct, we think a lot of those animals became extinct before we were ever born, but that’s not always the case,” said Marzolf. 

Marzolf highlighted marine biologist and conservationist Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring, published in the 1960s, in which she was one of the first people to raise concerns about the disappearance of amphibians and birds due to the overuse of chemicals like DDT.

“Pesticides and herbicides are some of the biggest problems we have here in the U.S., for all of our insect species,” Marzolf said. “These companies and individuals alike are spending literally hundreds of millions of dollars to kill off our bees and butterflies, without which we wouldn’t have many of the foods that we actually eat that depend on pollination.”

Instead of using these harmful chemicals, Marzolf encouraged planting native plants for these animals, using the milkweed for monarch butterflies as an example. She also warned to be cautious when cleaning leaves, as many insects rely on them for survival. 

Marzolf also discussed endangered species in other areas, such as different types of skunks, lizards, chameleons, and geckos. 

“New Caledonia, home to the Crested Gecko, is losing its habitat as well,” Marzolf said. “[New Caledonia] depends on the forest as many places do, so if people are cutting down forests, they really don’t have the habitat for the wildlife that requires it.”

Nearing the end of her talk, Marzolf discussed lifestyle changes that can benefit all kinds of animals. 

“One of the places I do a lot of volunteer work is with The Crocodile Research Coalition in Belize, and we do beach clean up with the kids,” Marzolf said. “They’ve learned in school not to use single-use plastics.”

Whether it’s switching to bars of soap and shampoo, using stashers instead of ziplock bags, or eliminating the use of balloons and plastic packaging, all of these things contribute to making a difference for a more sustainable habitat for these animals. 

These animals often contribute to human life more than people think, Marzolf said. Animals like snakes eat rodents that cause diseases such as Lyme disease, hantavirus, and bubonic plague, while salamanders consume pesky insects like mosquitoes. 

“It’s a good example, again, of what we can’t see happening out there,” Marzolf said. “These animals are adding so much help to us. What we put into nature makes a really big difference, and what we prevent from going into nature can make an even better difference.”

