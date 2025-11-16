Men’s Mental Health Panel Emphasizes How Small Acts of Kindness Build Community

As Movember—or No-Shave November—kicks off, aiming to raise awareness about men’s mental health issues, Kelly Hughes emphasized how the small acts, like showing up for your friends or being open to learning more, can make all the difference.

“Just by being here, showing up, having your friends here, that’s how change happens,” said Hughes, assistant director of mental health in the Murray Center for Student Wellness. “That’s how the conversation begins.”

Moderated by Doug Comeau, associate vice president and director of the Murray Center, the Men’s Mental Health Panel & Dinner, co-hosted by the Murray Center and UGBC, members of the Boston College community came together Tuesday night to discuss mental health and support on campus.

The panelists answered questions about what mental health means to them, their support networks, the strategies utilized in managing mental health, and moments in their respective mental health journeys that taught them more about themselves.

Sedale Williams, a staff psychologist in University Counseling Services, emphasized the importance of self-healing.

“When I think about working on your mental health, a lot of it involves working on different versions of yourself, and healing different versions of yourself,” Williams said.

Recounting how his mother instilled a faith in goodness, panelist Joshua Beekman, director of alumni programs in the Athletic Department, emphasized how this faith applies to both negative and positive aspects of his life, guiding the ebbs and flows of his mental health journey.

“I see the world how it should be, or at least hope it should be,” Beekman said.

Taiga Guterres, associate director of the Institute of Advanced Jesuit Studies, talked about how our experiences are often complicated, and how learning to juggle personal and academic commitments can actually help us understand other people—and ourselves—better.

“Something I feel like I’ve grown into is to let questions be alive—to really allow those questions to breathe for a little bit and give myself permission to be a complex human being,” Guterres said.

Although it may sound simple, the power of listening and being present are keys to establishing an accepting space, where people can fully express themselves and break down the stigmas surrounding vulnerability in men, according to Rezak.

“That listening piece has become important, needing to work on truly listening without responding, and just being a catalyst for hearing others,” Rezak said.

The discussion then shifted to observations about mental health culture on campus and ways to create an environment where men can be more open in sharing their emotions and struggles.

Rezak acknowledged the reservations that accompany emotional sharing—especially with men—and how having fruitful conversations with peers helps create a space where weakness isn’t shunned but embraced.

“Giving into the experience that BC provides to people is so important, but I think it takes an invitation to allow people to feel comfortable and brave,” Rezak said.

Johnathan Rosenthal, assistant director in the Career Center, and Williams both lauded the existence of forums on campus—such as this panel—and emphasized the importance of creating more campus communities to further the discussions and demonstrate support wherever they can.

“Last year, I had the opportunity to be on this panel, and we were in a much smaller room,” Rosenthal said. “I issued a challenge to everybody in the room to have us move to a bigger space and add more people—so, mission accomplished. I have another challenge for us: to move to another space that’s bigger, and to get more people.”