DC to BC: Gaza, Hypocrisy, and the Path Toward Peace

The Israel-Hamas War is no stranger to the news cycle. Rooted in fierce controversy, it dominates headlines and sparks debates. But even as the bloody, relentless war garners attention from across the globe, diplomatic ambition has outpaced true solutions. Shallow condemnations, performative rhetoric, and selective exposure sums up the international community’s so-called response. Going against the grain, the United States has proposed a “Gaza Peace Plan,” which has the possibility to reinvigorate efforts for peace in Gaza.

Over the past two years, the international community’s approach to Gaza has revealed a troubling pattern: political theater replacing diplomatic strength. In other words, countries have taken the easy route, calling for ceasefires on social media instead of advocating for structured solutions.

For example, 28 European countries, including France and the United Kingdom, signed a joint statement saying that the Israel-Hamas war “must end now.” Yet, in a testament to the shallow nature of their stance, reports found that the vast majority of signatories continued trade and arms deals with Israel.

In a similar vein, Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been quick to rightfully condemn the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, but both nations have been slow to deliver promised aid shipments.

France has continued shipping drone components to Israel despite publicly condemning IDF operations. The U.K.’s Labour government has denounced Israeli operations in Gaza while simultaneously approving millions worth of arm export deals with the Israelis.

Why on earth would you send a country weapons and then complain when they use them to advance their own interests? The double standard–based playbook has never been so clear—condeming countries for their violence while quietly profiting off of said conflict.

Most recently, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, 10 countries proclaimed that they were formally recognizing the Palestinian state—but they have failed to do anything to qualify such statements.

While shallow statements and empty promises have become the status quo, the United States’ ambitious “Gaza Peace Plan” could make or break long-lasting peace. The 20-point plan calls for the demilitarization of Gaza and the return of all hostages, along with regional and interfaith dialogue to underpin the process. Perhaps the most ambitious component of the plan is the proposed governance structure: two unique advisory committees.

To the delight of many, the plan shuns both Israel and Hamas from the governance of Gaza, largely placing it in the hands of Palestinians. The Trump administration said there will be a “technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee … made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts,” overseen by an interim “Board of Peace” headed by Trump and other heads of states. The United States has since recommended that the U.N. Security Council moves to formally adopt the plan in its entirety.

The plan has its flaws—the wording is vague and enforcement would be difficult. But the plan put forth by the United States is the only of its kind—and that’s laudable. Both Israel and Hamas have signed onto the plan’s first phase, yet questions remain over whether they will honor the ceasefire. Given that both sides have historically viewed ceasefires as mere recommendations, the verdict on the Trump plan is still out.

Amid the moral fatigue, decades of distrust, and ongoing humanitarian crisis, the window for peace in Gaza is shattered. In the ruins, famine spreads, millions remain displaced, and the hope of rebuilding slowly fades. We must stop the political theater and prioritize those caught in the crossfire of war. That means discarding the symbolic gestures, deleting the pointless posts, and turning away from hollow ceasefire sermons. It means embracing peace plans, delivering humanitarian aid, and confronting hardship head on.

Until then, the stage lights point to political theater, the suffering continues off camera, and Gazans remain trapped between applause lines and airstrikes.