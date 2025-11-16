To Be As Still As The Shoe-Shining Man: Part Three

This column is the final installment in a three-part series.

Two columns, each well over 1500 words. Two stories, each with inexplicably raw emotional depth. Two moments, long since passed. Why revisit them now? And why do so with such detail? The answer lies in a question I’ve been asked every time I’ve recounted mistreatment of any kind:

“What were the red flags you missed?”

It’s a question so pervasive, so core to our culture’s insatiable curiosity that we instinctively conduct an autopsy of each decision made leading up to heartbreak. It’s a question that positions our early optimism as naivete and our younger selves as unwitting pawns in a rigged chess match.

Most of all, it’s a question that places the onus on you—you who should have known better, should have seen clearer, should have been more cautious and more alert. I even have a friend who, after a recent string of bad experiences, was jokingly told, “Wow! I think something must be wrong with your ‘picker.’”

To which she quipped, rather cleverly, “No, I think something’s wrong with the options.”

In response to this phenomenon of ill-placed blame, the detailed nature of my last two columns aimed at one goal: honoring my younger self. I portrayed myself not as misguided or oblivious but simply as someone attempting to navigate a complex array of unforeseen circumstances—someone whose mistakes arose not from a flippant lack of foresight , but rather as a byproduct of being human. All in the hopes that by placing readers in my shoes, maybe, just maybe, they’ll see that they might have easily done and felt exactly as I did.

After all, humans are not meant to go through the world ever-cautious of everyone they encounter, terrified of choosing wrong or being hurt. And yet, in the aftermath of my time with Paul and Barry, that’s exactly what happened.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Throughout college, I’d built my entire identity around tracking down like-minded people and maintaining tight-knit bonds even years after transferring universities and leaving summer jobs. In my mind, this meant I should’ve had near flawless discernment.

My first mistake with Paul could’ve been explained away as a fluke. But when it happened again with Barry, I couldn’t stop beating myself up over the fact that I had chosen wrong twice. Being blindsided again by someone who once felt as warm as summer sunshine—only to turn cold, jaded, and dismissive—felt all too achingly familiar.

That’s why, when I tried to move on the second time, my pride kept getting in the way. I had lived my entire life utterly convinced that no matter what, there is always purpose to be found in pain and lessons to be learned from loss.

So there I sat in my tiny Prague apartment, head in my hands, eyes closed, feverishly trying to think my way out of this maze.

Where did it go wrong? Were there signs I missed? What could I have done differently? How could I have chosen better?

These questions burned into me as I pondered them for what felt like hours, frantically racking my brain for any possible answer until, suddenly, I was up, pacing like a caged tiger. My thoughts became faster, more frantic, desperately demanding an answer.

How can I grow from this? What can I do differently next time? Where’s the lesson in this?

Maybe there isn’t one.

The shock of that idea hit me like a freight train, instantly stopping me in my tracks. Frozen in place, a new thought began to take root. Maybe there aren’t always concrete lessons to be learned from pain. Maybe pain isn’t meant to shield us from the next bout of heartache.

Maybe all it’s meant to do is show us that we can endure, that we can live to love another day.

It was like a match had been lit in the dark. Maybe there isn’t a lesson in this. Perhaps there’s nothing to be done differently next time. Perhaps there is simply no way I could’ve foreseen any of it. Maybe the only way out is through.

That spark quickly blossomed into a wildfire, chasing away shadows and freeing me from the hopelessness that had taken root in my heart. It spread unrestrained until I arrived here, writing this column—not thinking about myself anymore, but instead about a perfect stranger whose life will never mirror mine except in one way: Both of us have arrived at an unexpected crossroads.

Perhaps it’s an old man living in Boston who has been disregarded one too many times by the family he dedicated his life to raising. Or maybe it’s a young girl from a tiny town on the other side of the world who just experienced her first real betrayal at the hands of a trusted friend.

If they are anything like me, they have two choices. Perhaps they, like me, will fall prey to self-doubt, tormenting themselves for pouring so much grace and understanding into people who gave them anything but. Maybe they’ll even take it a step further and decide, just as I did, that their inability to choose wisely must mean their entire identity is a sham. This is the much easier path, a path of bitterness and self-destruction.

Or perhaps they’ll be brave. They’ll realize that the only way to move forward is to stop looking backward. They’ll forgive themselves for trusting the wrong person and making the wrong choice. They’ll let go and choose light and love over bitterness. They’ll no longer insist on perfection but instead allow themselves the space to make mistakes.

Maybe they’ll be like me now. Because now, rather than fixating on finding people who would never hurt me, I simply trust that I’ll be alright if they do. Is that not the very definition of trust—that we can never be 100 percent certain of someone’s character, but we choose to have faith anyway, in them, but most of all in ourselves.

With that in mind, I’ll leave you with one last anecdote.

The first person ever captured on camera was a man getting his shoes shined. Despite dozens of people rushing around him on the streets of Paris, he was the only one to be photographed because the earliest cameras required such a long exposure time that objects had to stand still for a full eight minutes to be captured in the frame. That is why, amid all the highly important people running highly important errands, only the shoe-shining man will remain enshrined in history.

So perhaps those who leave behind a lasting legacy are the ones who know when to be still, when to stop when the world rushes around us, and when to resist trying to anticipate every possible pitfall.

Indeed, you have seen how easy it was for me to give into the temptation to keep moving forward, to remain too many steps ahead, and to circumvent pain simply through good discernment. But if the shoe-shining man is any indication, then perhaps we should do the opposite. Rather than running 100 miles an hour to stay ahead of pain, to predict and prevent any possible heartache, perhaps we should simply stop. After all, what’s the use in trying to mastermind fate?

Instead, our legacy will be defined by those who let things unfold as they will, those who choose to be still and live in the spectacular now, letting pain and joy alike come and go. Because no matter what, this too shall pass. The greatest champions of happiness will be those who take agency over their destiny, but also know, when the time is right, how to surrender—how to simply trust themselves and accept the consequences, come what may.

So while I will continue scouring the world in pursuit of incredible humans for my happiness project, I will also give myself the grace to make mistakes. I’ll learn when to be still and when to let go. And my advice to? Smell the roses in the spring, stomp on the crunchy leaves in the fall, and maybe, if you have time, stop and get your shoes shined every once in a while.